Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament is arriving on January 23, 2025. Arriving right after the Peg-E Prize Drop event, this tournament will bring plenty of Peg-E event-exclusive tokens along with an ample amount of dice rolls. Since you can only participate in the Prize Drop event using these tokens, this tournament will be crucial for the community.

This article will tell you everything about the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament to help you stay a step ahead of the competition.

Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament: Everything you need to know

The Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament is arriving on January 23 and will be live until January 24, 2025. Scopely has brought 40 milestones, over 6K dice rolls, and 500 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens among other rewards. You can also earn plenty of sticker packs that will help you complete sticker albums in the Monopoly Go Artful Tales season.

Below is the complete rewards list for the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament:

First milestone (10 Points): 8 Peg-E Prize Drop token

Second milestone (25 Points): 40 dice

Third milestone (40 Points): Cash

Fourth milestone (80 Points): Green Sticker Pack

Fifth milestone (120 Points): Cash

Sixth milestone (150 Points): 12 Peg-E Tokens

Seventh milestone (100 Points): 5 minutes High Roller

Eighth milestone (225 Points): 150 dice

Ninth milestone (200 Points): 15 Peg-E Prize drop tokens

10th milestone (250 Points): Yellow Sticker Pack

11th milestone (275 Points): 30 Peg-E Prize Drop event

12th milestone (350 Points): 225 dice

13th milestone (200 Points): 5 minutes Cash Boost

14th milestone (300 Points): 35 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens

15th milestone (350 Points): Pink Sticker Pack

16th milestone (400 Points): 250 dice

17th milestone (350 Points): 40 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens

18th milestone (450 Points): 275 dice

19th milestone (250 Points): 30 minutes Mega Heist

20th milestone (400 Points): 50 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens

21st milestone (500 Points): Blue Sticker Pack

22nd milestone (650 Points): 325 dice

23rd milestone (600 Points): 70 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens

24th milestone (900 Points): 400 dice

25th milestone (800 Points): Cash

26th milestone (750 Points): 75 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens

27th milestone (850 Points): Cash

28th milestone (1K Points): 425 dice

29th milestone (500 Points): 10 minutes Cash Boost

30th milestone (800 Points): 80 Peg-E Tokens

31st milestone (900 Points): Cash

32nd milestone (1.5K Points): 575 dice

33rd milestone (1.2K Points): Cash

34th milestone (1K Points): 100 Peg-E tokens

35th milestone (750 Points): 30 minutes Builder's Bash

36th milestone (2K Points): 700 dice

37th milestone (1.5K Points): Cash

38th milestone(3K Points): 950 dice

39th milestone (2K Points): Cash

40th milestone (7K Points): 2.5K dice

You must land on the Railroad tiles and perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn points and complete the tournament milestones.

Perform these tasks to earn points accordingly (Image via Scopely)

Each successful Shutdown during the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament will help you earn four points while you get two for the blocked ones. On the other hand, you will get four points for every Small Heist, six for a Large Heist, and eight for a Bankrupt Heist.

You can multiply your point earnings using roll multipliers; the higher the multiplier, the higher the point earnings.

