Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament is arriving on January 23, 2025. Arriving right after the Peg-E Prize Drop event, this tournament will bring plenty of Peg-E event-exclusive tokens along with an ample amount of dice rolls. Since you can only participate in the Prize Drop event using these tokens, this tournament will be crucial for the community.
This article will tell you everything about the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament to help you stay a step ahead of the competition.
Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament: Everything you need to know
The Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament is arriving on January 23 and will be live until January 24, 2025. Scopely has brought 40 milestones, over 6K dice rolls, and 500 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens among other rewards. You can also earn plenty of sticker packs that will help you complete sticker albums in the Monopoly Go Artful Tales season.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Below is the complete rewards list for the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament:
- First milestone (10 Points): 8 Peg-E Prize Drop token
- Second milestone (25 Points): 40 dice
- Third milestone (40 Points): Cash
- Fourth milestone (80 Points): Green Sticker Pack
- Fifth milestone (120 Points): Cash
- Sixth milestone (150 Points): 12 Peg-E Tokens
- Seventh milestone (100 Points): 5 minutes High Roller
- Eighth milestone (225 Points): 150 dice
- Ninth milestone (200 Points): 15 Peg-E Prize drop tokens
- 10th milestone (250 Points): Yellow Sticker Pack
- 11th milestone (275 Points): 30 Peg-E Prize Drop event
- 12th milestone (350 Points): 225 dice
- 13th milestone (200 Points): 5 minutes Cash Boost
- 14th milestone (300 Points): 35 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens
- 15th milestone (350 Points): Pink Sticker Pack
- 16th milestone (400 Points): 250 dice
- 17th milestone (350 Points): 40 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens
- 18th milestone (450 Points): 275 dice
- 19th milestone (250 Points): 30 minutes Mega Heist
- 20th milestone (400 Points): 50 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens
- 21st milestone (500 Points): Blue Sticker Pack
- 22nd milestone (650 Points): 325 dice
- 23rd milestone (600 Points): 70 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens
- 24th milestone (900 Points): 400 dice
- 25th milestone (800 Points): Cash
- 26th milestone (750 Points): 75 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens
- 27th milestone (850 Points): Cash
- 28th milestone (1K Points): 425 dice
- 29th milestone (500 Points): 10 minutes Cash Boost
- 30th milestone (800 Points): 80 Peg-E Tokens
- 31st milestone (900 Points): Cash
- 32nd milestone (1.5K Points): 575 dice
- 33rd milestone (1.2K Points): Cash
- 34th milestone (1K Points): 100 Peg-E tokens
- 35th milestone (750 Points): 30 minutes Builder's Bash
- 36th milestone (2K Points): 700 dice
- 37th milestone (1.5K Points): Cash
- 38th milestone(3K Points): 950 dice
- 39th milestone (2K Points): Cash
- 40th milestone (7K Points): 2.5K dice
You must land on the Railroad tiles and perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn points and complete the tournament milestones.
Each successful Shutdown during the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament will help you earn four points while you get two for the blocked ones. On the other hand, you will get four points for every Small Heist, six for a Large Heist, and eight for a Bankrupt Heist.
Also read: Monopoly Go Artful Tales season
You can multiply your point earnings using roll multipliers; the higher the multiplier, the higher the point earnings.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates
- How to add friends in Monopoly GO
- How to trade cards in Monopoly GO
- How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?