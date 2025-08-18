Monopoly Go Seaside Serve event: All milestone rewards and how to play

The theme of vacation continues, as Scopely introduces the Monopoly Go Seaside Serve event. It replaces the Rail Track event in the solo tournament section and offers numerous milestone rewards. Seaside Serve runs alongside the Wealth Stream solo banner event and the reintroduced Sticker Drop mini-game and is expected to build on the success of its previous stints in Monopoly Go.

Ad

This guide lists the milestone rewards offered in the Seaside Serve event and explains how to obtain them.

How can you play and earn points in the Monopoly Go Seaside Serve event?

The Seaside Serve event follows the previously introduced solo tournaments' format in Monopoly Go. To unlock it and progress in this Monopoly game, you must roll your dice and land on the Railroad tiles. After doing so, you must complete the offered Bank Heist or Shutdown on another user's board.

Ad

Trending

This will help you get points, reach different milestones, and claim the milestone rewards offered in the Seaside Serve event.

Here's a look at the complete points breakdown in the Monopoly Go Seaside Serve solo tournament:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - 2 points

Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist

Small Heist - 4 points

Large Heist - 6 points

Bankrupt - 8 points

Mega Heist - 12 points

Also read: Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event: All milestone rewards and how to play

Ad

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Seaside Serve event?

The Seaside Serve event goes live in Monopoly Go at 1 pm ET on August 18, 2025, UTC. You can participate in the solo tournament until 1 pm ET on August 19, 2025, UTC.

It offers 48 milestone rewards, which can massively amplify your in-game experience. Among them, the craze for the 785 Peg-E Tokens (for the reintroduced Sticker Drop mini-game) and the 9455 dice are the most.

Ad

Here are all the milestones, their required points, and milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Seaside Serve event:

Milestone Seaside Serve Rewards Points 1 15 Peg-E Tokens 15 points 2 40 dice 40 points 3 Cash 60 points 4 Green Sticker Pack x 2 100 points 5 Cash 125 points 6 15 Peg-E Tokens 200 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 220 points 8 130 dice 400 points 9 25 Peg-E Tokens 300 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack x 3 350 points 11 175 dice 625 points 12 30 Peg-E Tokens 450 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 300 points 14 Pink Sticker Pack x 3 400 points 15 45 Peg-E Tokens 500 points 16 215 dice 750 points 17 Cash 600 points 18 50 Peg-E Tokens 600 points 19 Cash 650 points 20 275 dice 1000 points 21 70 Peg-E Tokens 750 points 22 25 minutes Mega Heist 500 points 23 Cash 750 points 24 315 dice 1400 points 25 80 Peg-E Tokens 850 points 26 335 dice 1200 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 355 dice 1800 points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 750 points 30 100 Peg-E Tokens 950 points 31 Cash 1100 points 32 400 dice 2000 points 33 110 Peg-E Tokens 1100 points 34 445 dice 3000 points 35 40 minutes Mega Heist 750 points 36 550 dice 3100 points 37 Cash 1250 points 38 525 dice 3300 points 39 120 Peg-E Tokens 1300 points 40 550 dice 3500 points 41 Cash 1500 points 42 645 dice 4500 points 43 130 Peg-E Tokens 1500 points 44 665 dice 5500 points 45 30 minutes Builder's Bash 1250 points 46 700 dice 6000 points 47 Cash 1750 points 48 3500 dice 18000 points



Ad

Since the higher milestones require you to earn many points, you can use the dice multiplier feature to help you reach higher milestones and bag rewards.

However, overspending dice should be avoided. Save some to help you take part in forthcoming solo tournaments and banner events from which you can get additional rewards.

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More