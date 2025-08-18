Monopoly Go Seaside Serve event: All milestone rewards and how to play

The theme of vacation continues, as Scopely introduces the Monopoly Go Seaside Serve event. It replaces the Rail Track event in the solo tournament section and offers numerous milestone rewards. Seaside Serve runs alongside the Wealth Stream solo banner event and the reintroduced Sticker Drop mini-game and is expected to build on the success of its previous stints in Monopoly Go.
This guide lists the milestone rewards offered in the Seaside Serve event and explains how to obtain them.
How can you play and earn points in the Monopoly Go Seaside Serve event?
The Seaside Serve event follows the previously introduced solo tournaments' format in Monopoly Go. To unlock it and progress in this Monopoly game, you must roll your dice and land on the Railroad tiles. After doing so, you must complete the offered Bank Heist or Shutdown on another user's board.
This will help you get points, reach different milestones, and claim the milestone rewards offered in the Seaside Serve event.
Here's a look at the complete points breakdown in the Monopoly Go Seaside Serve solo tournament:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
- Shutdown Success - 4 points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - 4 points
- Large Heist - 6 points
- Bankrupt - 8 points
- Mega Heist - 12 points
What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Seaside Serve event?
The Seaside Serve event goes live in Monopoly Go at 1 pm ET on August 18, 2025, UTC. You can participate in the solo tournament until 1 pm ET on August 19, 2025, UTC.
It offers 48 milestone rewards, which can massively amplify your in-game experience. Among them, the craze for the 785 Peg-E Tokens (for the reintroduced Sticker Drop mini-game) and the 9455 dice are the most.
Here are all the milestones, their required points, and milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Seaside Serve event:
Since the higher milestones require you to earn many points, you can use the dice multiplier feature to help you reach higher milestones and bag rewards.
However, overspending dice should be avoided. Save some to help you take part in forthcoming solo tournaments and banner events from which you can get additional rewards.
