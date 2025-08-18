  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly Go Seaside Serve event: All milestone rewards and how to play

Monopoly Go Seaside Serve event: All milestone rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Published Aug 18, 2025 09:02 GMT
Monopoly Go Seaside Serve is getting reintroduced and offers plenty of rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Seaside Serve is being reintroduced and offers many rewards (Image via Scopely)

The theme of vacation continues, as Scopely introduces the Monopoly Go Seaside Serve event. It replaces the Rail Track event in the solo tournament section and offers numerous milestone rewards. Seaside Serve runs alongside the Wealth Stream solo banner event and the reintroduced Sticker Drop mini-game and is expected to build on the success of its previous stints in Monopoly Go.

Ad

This guide lists the milestone rewards offered in the Seaside Serve event and explains how to obtain them.

How can you play and earn points in the Monopoly Go Seaside Serve event?

The Seaside Serve event follows the previously introduced solo tournaments' format in Monopoly Go. To unlock it and progress in this Monopoly game, you must roll your dice and land on the Railroad tiles. After doing so, you must complete the offered Bank Heist or Shutdown on another user's board.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

This will help you get points, reach different milestones, and claim the milestone rewards offered in the Seaside Serve event.

Here's a look at the complete points breakdown in the Monopoly Go Seaside Serve solo tournament:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
  • Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - 4 points
  • Large Heist - 6 points
  • Bankrupt - 8 points
  • Mega Heist - 12 points

Also read: Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event: All milestone rewards and how to play

Ad

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Seaside Serve event?

The Seaside Serve event goes live in Monopoly Go at 1 pm ET on August 18, 2025, UTC. You can participate in the solo tournament until 1 pm ET on August 19, 2025, UTC.

It offers 48 milestone rewards, which can massively amplify your in-game experience. Among them, the craze for the 785 Peg-E Tokens (for the reintroduced Sticker Drop mini-game) and the 9455 dice are the most.

Ad

Here are all the milestones, their required points, and milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Seaside Serve event:

MilestoneSeaside Serve RewardsPoints
115 Peg-E Tokens15 points
240 dice40 points
3Cash60 points
4Green Sticker Pack x 2100 points
5Cash125 points
615 Peg-E Tokens200 points
75 minutes High Roller220 points
8130 dice400 points
925 Peg-E Tokens300 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack x 3350 points
11175 dice625 points
1230 Peg-E Tokens450 points
135 minutes Cash Boost300 points
14Pink Sticker Pack x 3400 points
1545 Peg-E Tokens500 points
16215 dice750 points
17Cash600 points
1850 Peg-E Tokens600 points
19Cash650 points
20275 dice1000 points
2170 Peg-E Tokens750 points
2225 minutes Mega Heist500 points
23Cash750 points
24315 dice1400 points
2580 Peg-E Tokens850 points
26335 dice1200 points
27Cash850 points
28355 dice1800 points
2910 minutes Cash Boost750 points
30100 Peg-E Tokens950 points
31Cash1100 points
32400 dice2000 points
33110 Peg-E Tokens1100 points
34445 dice3000 points
3540 minutes Mega Heist750 points
36550 dice3100 points
37Cash1250 points
38525 dice3300 points
39120 Peg-E Tokens1300 points
40550 dice3500 points
41Cash1500 points
42645 dice4500 points
43130 Peg-E Tokens1500 points
44665 dice5500 points
4530 minutes Builder's Bash1250 points
46700 dice6000 points
47Cash1750 points
483500 dice18000 points
Ad

Since the higher milestones require you to earn many points, you can use the dice multiplier feature to help you reach higher milestones and bag rewards.

However, overspending dice should be avoided. Save some to help you take part in forthcoming solo tournaments and banner events from which you can get additional rewards.

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Twitter icon

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications