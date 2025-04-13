Monopoly Go Shell Showdown event: All Milestone rewards and how to play

The Monopoly Go Shell Showdown event has been reintroduced after a few days to build on the success of its previous stint. The event returns to continue with the theme of water and the seas. It offers multiple stunning Milestone rewards, which can be easily obtained and will greatly enhance the gaming experience of global users. Shell Showdown will also help you to progress in the Aqua Partners event.

Ad

The Shell Showdown's second stint started a few hours ago on April 12 and will be live in the game until 5:30 PM ET on April 13, 2025.

What are the Milestone rewards in the returning Monopoly Go Shell Showdown event?

The Monopoly Go Shell Showdown event has returned with plenty of free dice rolls, Cash, and Aqua Partners Tokens for the Aqua Partners event. You can earn these rewards by earning Milestones when you land on the Railroad tiles and complete the Shutdown or Bank Heist minigames.

Ad

Trending

Shell Showdown event points (Image via Scopely)

Listed below is a detailed breakdown of the points you can collect:

Ad

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - 2 points

Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist

Small Heist - 8 points

Large Heist - 12 points

Bankrupt - 16 points

If you have participated in the Craft Clash event, you can easily play the Monopoly Go Shell Showdown event. The latter follows the same format as the former, making it easy for you to claim milestone rewards as you progress in your group's leaderboard.

All the milestones (alongside their respective rewards) for the re-introduced Monopoly Go Shell Showdown event can be seen below:

Ad

Milestone 1: (10 points): 70 Aqua Partners tokens

70 Aqua Partners tokens Milestone 2: (25 points): 40 dice rolls

40 dice rolls Milestone 3: (40 points): Cash

Cash Milestone 4: (80 points): One-Star Sticker Pack

One-Star Sticker Pack Milestone 5: (120 points): Cash

Cash Milestone 6: (80 points): 200 Aqua Partners tokens

200 Aqua Partners tokens Milestone 7: (100 points): Cash and High Roller (Five minutes)

Cash and High Roller (Five minutes) Milestone 8: (225 points): 150 dice rolls and Cash

150 dice rolls and Cash Milestone 9: (200 points): Cash and 100 Aqua Partners tokens

Cash and 100 Aqua Partners tokens Milestone 10: (250 points): Two-Star Sticker Pack

Two-Star Sticker Pack Milestone 11: (275 points): 120 Aqua Partners tokens and Cash

120 Aqua Partners tokens and Cash Milestone 12: (350 points): 225 dice rolls

225 dice rolls Milestone 13: (200 points): Cash and Cash Boost (Five minutes)

Cash and Cash Boost (Five minutes) Milestone 14: (300 points): 150 Aqua Partners tokens

150 Aqua Partners tokens Milestone 15: (350 points): Cash and Three-Star Sticker Pack

Cash and Three-Star Sticker Pack Milestone 16: (400 points): 250 dice rolls and Cash

250 dice rolls and Cash Milestone 17: (350 points): 180 Aqua Partners tokens

180 Aqua Partners tokens Milestone 18: (450 points): 275 dice rolls

275 dice rolls Milestone 19: (250 points): Cash and Mega Heist (30 minutes)

Cash and Mega Heist (30 minutes) Milestone 20: (400 points): 200 Aqua Partners tokens

200 Aqua Partners tokens Milestone 21: (500 points): Cash

Cash Milestone 22: (650 points): 325 dice rolls

325 dice rolls Milestone 23: (600 points): 220 Aqua Partners tokens and Cash

220 Aqua Partners tokens and Cash Milestone 24: (900 points): 400 dice rolls

400 dice rolls Milestone 25: (800 points): Cash

Cash Milestone 26: (750 points): 240 Aqua Partners tokens

240 Aqua Partners tokens Milestone 27: (850 points): Cash

Cash Milestone 28: (1000 points): 425 dice rolls

425 dice rolls Milestone 29: (500 points): Cash Boost (Ten minutes)

Cash Boost (Ten minutes) Milestone 30: (800 points): 250 Aqua Partners tokens and Cash

250 Aqua Partners tokens and Cash Milestone 31: (900 points): Cash

Cash Milestone 32: (1.5K points): 575 dice rolls

575 dice rolls Milestone 33: (1.2K points): Cash

Cash Milestone 34: (1000 points): 300 Aqua Partners tokens

300 Aqua Partners tokens Milestone 35: (750 points): Builder Bash (30 minutes)

Builder Bash (30 minutes) Milestone 36: (2K points): 700 dice rolls

700 dice rolls Milestone 37: (1.5K points): Cash

Cash Milestone 38: (3K points): 950 dice rolls

950 dice rolls Milestone 39: (2K points): Cash

Cash Milestone 40: (7K points): 2.5K dice rolls

Ad

Scopely has also added several other ongoing events to Monopoly Go alongside the returning Shell Showdown. You can try them out to obtain more rewards and progress to the city boards lined up in the boards gallery.

You can also go through our other articles on Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More