Monopoly Go Shell Showdown event: All Milestone rewards and how to play

The Monopoly Go Shell Showdown event has been reintroduced after a few days to build on the success of its previous stint. The event returns to continue with the theme of water and the seas. It offers multiple stunning Milestone rewards, which can be easily obtained and will greatly enhance the gaming experience of global users. Shell Showdown will also help you to progress in the Aqua Partners event.
The Shell Showdown's second stint started a few hours ago on April 12 and will be live in the game until 5:30 PM ET on April 13, 2025.
What are the Milestone rewards in the returning Monopoly Go Shell Showdown event?
The Monopoly Go Shell Showdown event has returned with plenty of free dice rolls, Cash, and Aqua Partners Tokens for the Aqua Partners event. You can earn these rewards by earning Milestones when you land on the Railroad tiles and complete the Shutdown or Bank Heist minigames.
Listed below is a detailed breakdown of the points you can collect:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
- Shutdown Success - 4 points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - 8 points
- Large Heist - 12 points
- Bankrupt - 16 points
If you have participated in the Craft Clash event, you can easily play the Monopoly Go Shell Showdown event. The latter follows the same format as the former, making it easy for you to claim milestone rewards as you progress in your group's leaderboard.
All the milestones (alongside their respective rewards) for the re-introduced Monopoly Go Shell Showdown event can be seen below:
- Milestone 1: (10 points): 70 Aqua Partners tokens
- Milestone 2: (25 points): 40 dice rolls
- Milestone 3: (40 points): Cash
- Milestone 4: (80 points): One-Star Sticker Pack
- Milestone 5: (120 points): Cash
- Milestone 6: (80 points): 200 Aqua Partners tokens
- Milestone 7: (100 points): Cash and High Roller (Five minutes)
- Milestone 8: (225 points): 150 dice rolls and Cash
- Milestone 9: (200 points): Cash and 100 Aqua Partners tokens
- Milestone 10: (250 points): Two-Star Sticker Pack
- Milestone 11: (275 points): 120 Aqua Partners tokens and Cash
- Milestone 12: (350 points): 225 dice rolls
- Milestone 13: (200 points): Cash and Cash Boost (Five minutes)
- Milestone 14: (300 points): 150 Aqua Partners tokens
- Milestone 15: (350 points): Cash and Three-Star Sticker Pack
- Milestone 16: (400 points): 250 dice rolls and Cash
- Milestone 17: (350 points): 180 Aqua Partners tokens
- Milestone 18: (450 points): 275 dice rolls
- Milestone 19: (250 points): Cash and Mega Heist (30 minutes)
- Milestone 20: (400 points): 200 Aqua Partners tokens
- Milestone 21: (500 points): Cash
- Milestone 22: (650 points): 325 dice rolls
- Milestone 23: (600 points): 220 Aqua Partners tokens and Cash
- Milestone 24: (900 points): 400 dice rolls
- Milestone 25: (800 points): Cash
- Milestone 26: (750 points): 240 Aqua Partners tokens
- Milestone 27: (850 points): Cash
- Milestone 28: (1000 points): 425 dice rolls
- Milestone 29: (500 points): Cash Boost (Ten minutes)
- Milestone 30: (800 points): 250 Aqua Partners tokens and Cash
- Milestone 31: (900 points): Cash
- Milestone 32: (1.5K points): 575 dice rolls
- Milestone 33: (1.2K points): Cash
- Milestone 34: (1000 points): 300 Aqua Partners tokens
- Milestone 35: (750 points): Builder Bash (30 minutes)
- Milestone 36: (2K points): 700 dice rolls
- Milestone 37: (1.5K points): Cash
- Milestone 38: (3K points): 950 dice rolls
- Milestone 39: (2K points): Cash
- Milestone 40: (7K points): 2.5K dice rolls
Scopely has also added several other ongoing events to Monopoly Go alongside the returning Shell Showdown. You can try them out to obtain more rewards and progress to the city boards lined up in the boards gallery.
