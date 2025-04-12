The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 12, 2025, offer many exciting opportunities to earn valuable in-game assets. Events like Free Parking Dice and Rent Frenzy are ideal for players who want to obtain more dice rolls or cash rewards. However, to make the most of these events, it's essential to be aware of their complete schedule.
This article lists all the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 12, 2025.
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for April 12, 2025, kicks off with Free Parking Dice. Here, you can earn dice rolls by landing on the Free Parking tile. This is followed by Sticker Boom, which allows you to obtain 50% extra stickers from each sticker pack opening.
The next event is Mega Heist, where you can loot the banks of your in-game friends. Then arrives Rent Frenzy, during which you can earn extra rent from your buddies.
The final event of the day is High Roller, which helps you to use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings.
- Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins on April 11, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on April 12, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Sticker Boom (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends on April 13, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and will last until 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today
The daily Quick Wins arriving in Monopoly GO today are:
- Collect Cash
- Pass GO two times
- Roll doubles two times
Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today
The Monopoly GO Movie Night season is live. It introduces many daily tournaments and milestone events every day to help you get richer in the game.
Here's the complete schedule of these events:
- Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.
- Pearly Cove: The Pearly Cove event began on April 10, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 13. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens.
- Shell Showdown: The Shell Showdown tournament began on April 12, 2025, and will end on April 13/14, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.
- Aqua Partners event: Aqua Partners began on April 8, 2025, and will last until April 13 (or April 14, 2025, depending on your timezone). It can help you earn plenty of rewards. You can earn tokens for this event by completing different milestones.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
Start by focusing on the Free Parking Dice event, which has returned after a long time. While it can be difficult to land on the Free Parking tile and retrieve dice, you can get plenty of free rolls by using roll multipliers during the event.
Using roll multipliers during the Mega Heist and Rent Frenzy events can also help you earn more cash rewards. Additionally, take advantage of the Sticker Boom event to collect extra stickers and complete sticker albums in the game faster.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 11, 2025, were:
- High Roller (5 minutes)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Lucky Chance (15 minutes)
