The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 11, 2025, bring events that can help you earn plenty of cash rewards and in-game assets. However, Scopely has not included the Builder’s Bash event in today’s lineup, which may slow down Landmark upgrades for tycoons. Regardless, players must learn the complete event schedule to get the most out of them.

Ad

This article brings the Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events for April 11, 2025, begin with the High Roller event, which can help you use higher roll multipliers to earn more. The next event is Mega Heist, which allows you to loot your friends' banks to raise your cash positions.

Mega Heist can help you earn plenty of Cash (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Rent Frenzy, allowing you to earn more Rent from your friends by landing on specific tiles that feature your friends' tokens. The next event is Lucky Chance, which can help you earn better rewards every time you land on the Chance tile.

Ad

Trending

High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and will 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and will 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and will 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and will 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and will 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and will 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and will 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The daily Quick Wins arriving in Monopoly GO today are:

Ad

Pass GO two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Collect one sticker

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Movie Night season is currently live in Monopoly GO. Scopely also brings plenty of special events and daily tournaments every day to help you get more in-game assets and more rewards. Learn about the complete schedule of these events below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Pearly Cove: The Pearly Cove event began on April 10, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 13. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Pearly Cove event began on April 10, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 13. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Harmony Hustle: The Harmony Hustle tournament began on April 11, 2025, and ends on April 12. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Harmony Hustle tournament began on April 11, 2025, and ends on April 12. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Aqua Partners event: The Aqua Partners event began on April 8, 2025, and will last until April 13 (or April 14, 2025, depending on your timezone). The Partners event can help you earn plenty of rewards. Earn the tokens for this event by completing different milestones of the milestone event.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

There are a few flash events scheduled for today. Participate in the Mega Heist event with your roll multipliers to get as much cash as possible. Then, you can use the Rent Frenzy event to earn more rent from your friends. Lastly, participate in the Lucky Chance event using your roll multipliers to earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 10, 2025, were

Ad

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Cash Grab (30 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More