The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 11, 2025, bring events that can help you earn plenty of cash rewards and in-game assets. However, Scopely has not included the Builder’s Bash event in today’s lineup, which may slow down Landmark upgrades for tycoons. Regardless, players must learn the complete event schedule to get the most out of them.
This article brings the Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today.
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule
The Monopoly GO daily events for April 11, 2025, begin with the High Roller event, which can help you use higher roll multipliers to earn more. The next event is Mega Heist, which allows you to loot your friends' banks to raise your cash positions.
The next event is Rent Frenzy, allowing you to earn more Rent from your friends by landing on specific tiles that feature your friends' tokens. The next event is Lucky Chance, which can help you earn better rewards every time you land on the Chance tile.
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and will 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and will 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and will 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and will 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today
The daily Quick Wins arriving in Monopoly GO today are:
- Pass GO two times
- Complete two Shutdowns
- Collect one sticker
Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today
The Movie Night season is currently live in Monopoly GO. Scopely also brings plenty of special events and daily tournaments every day to help you get more in-game assets and more rewards. Learn about the complete schedule of these events below:
- Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.
- Pearly Cove: The Pearly Cove event began on April 10, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 13. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.
- Harmony Hustle: The Harmony Hustle tournament began on April 11, 2025, and ends on April 12. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.
- Aqua Partners event: The Aqua Partners event began on April 8, 2025, and will last until April 13 (or April 14, 2025, depending on your timezone). The Partners event can help you earn plenty of rewards. Earn the tokens for this event by completing different milestones of the milestone event.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
There are a few flash events scheduled for today. Participate in the Mega Heist event with your roll multipliers to get as much cash as possible. Then, you can use the Rent Frenzy event to earn more rent from your friends. Lastly, participate in the Lucky Chance event using your roll multipliers to earn more rewards.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 10, 2025, were
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Cash Grab (30 minutes)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
