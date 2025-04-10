The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 10, 2025, bring events that can help the tycoons earn more cash rewards and other in-game assets. One can also get a chance to upgrade your buildings at a discount during the Builder's Bash event scheduled for today. This, knowing the day's Monopoly GO events schedule helps one make the most money.

This article brings the Monopoly GO daily events schedule for April 10, 2025, including the daily Quick Wins and special events.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with the Mega Heist event, which can help you loot the banks of your friends. This event is followed by High Roller, which helps you use higher roll multipliers.

Mega Hesit can help you earn plenty of Cash (Image via Scopely)

The Mega Heist event returns after the High Roller event, followed by Cash Grab, which can help you earn more Cash. Wheel Boost comes next, helping the community get an extra free spin during the Color Wheel event. This event is followed by Builder's Bash, which can help you upgrade buildings at up to 50% discounts.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins on April 9, 2025, at 11:00 pm and will end on April 10 at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins on April 9, 2025, at 11:00 pm and will end on April 10 at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): This begins at 5:00 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This begins at 5:00 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): This begins at 8:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This begins at 8:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (30 minutes): This begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): This begins at 5:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This begins at 5:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): This begins at 8:00 pm and will end on April 11, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Complete one Bank Heist

Collect one Sticker

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Movie Night season's sticker collection event is currently live. You can complete the milestones of the daily events and tournaments to earn Sticker Packs along with other in-game assets. The stickers you get from these packs can help you complete sticker albums and earn more rewards.

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Pearly Cove: The Pearly Cove event began on April 10, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 13. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Pearly Cove event began on April 10, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 13. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Trident Toss: The Trident Toss tournament began on April 9, 2025, and ends on April 11. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Trident Toss tournament began on April 9, 2025, and ends on April 11. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Aqua Partners event: The Aqua Partners event began on April 8, 2025, and will last until April 14. The Partners event can help you earn plenty of rewards. Earn the tokens for this event by completing different milestones of the milestone event.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Turn on the roll multipliers and participate in the Mega Heist event to increase your chances of winning more cash rewards. Use the same tactics during the second Mega Heist event.

Keep the roll multipliers on during the Cash Grab event to grab more cash. Then, participate in Wheel Boost to earn some in-game assets and boost your progress. After that, you can upgrade Landmarks at discounts complete boards faster.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 9, 2025, were

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Cash Grab (30 minutes)

