The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 9, 2025, include events that can help you win more cash and upgrade your Landmarks faster. Events like Cash Boost and Builder's Bash can help boost your in-game progress. That being said, you must learn the complete schedule of these events to get the most out of them.
This article will detail the Monopoly GO daily events schedule for April 9, 2025.
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with the Builder's Bash event, which helps you to upgrade your Landmarks at huge discounts. The next event is Rent Frenzy, during which you can earn extra rent from your friends.
The next event is Cash Boost, followed by Cash Grab. Both these events can help you with more cash rewards. Check out the complete schedule below:
- Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and will run until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and will run until 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).
- Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and will run until 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).
- Cash Grab (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and will run until 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).
Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today
The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Roll five times.
- Upgrade one Landmark.
- Land on Chance two times.
Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today
Scopely usually brings plenty of milestone events for tycoons. You can earn sticker packs from these events, which can help you complete sticker albums and earn rewards from the Movie Night season. Completing these milestones can also help you get other in-game assets as rewards.
- Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.
- Atlantean Adventure: The Atlantean Adventure event began on April 8, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 10, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.
- Trident Toss: The Trident Toss tournament began on April 9, 2025, and ends on April 11, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.
- Aqua Partners event: The Aqua Partners event began on April 8, 2025, and will last until April 14, 2025. The Partners event can help you earn plenty of rewards. Earn the tokens for this event by completing different milestones of the milestone event.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with Builder's Bash. Upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% discounts during the first event of the day. Complete as many Landmark upgrades as possible, as all of the next three flash events of today will help you earn more cash rewards.
The next event is Rent Frenzy. Use roll multipliers to earn more rent, which can increase your cash positions. After that, keep the roll multipliers on while playing the game during the next event, Cash Boost. Since Cash Boost allows players to earn more cash just by playing the game, keeping roll multipliers on during this event can help you win more.
Ensure that the roll multipliers are on during Cash Grab to get the most out of that event as well.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 8, 2025, were:
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
