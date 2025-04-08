Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 8, 2025, bring plenty of events to help you earn more cash and in-game assets. Events like Mega Heist and Wheel Boost can help you boost your in-game progress. However, one must learn the Monopoly GO events scheduled for April 8, 2025, to strategize to get the most out of these events.
This article will provide the schedule for the April 8, 2025, Monopoly GO daily events. It includes the daily Quick Wins and special events as well.
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule
The Monopoly GO events scheduled for April 8, 2025, begin with the Mega Heist event, followed by the Free Parking Money event. While you can loot your friends' banks in the Mega Heist event, you must land on specific tiles to earn cash and on the Free Parking tile to retrieve it.
The next event is High Roller, which helps you to use higher roll multipliers. This event is followed by Wheel Boost, i.e., the final flash event of today. Check out the complete schedule below:
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 2:00 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes): From 8:00 am to 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): From 2:00 pm to 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes): From 11:00 pm to April 9, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today
The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Pass GO one time
- Collect one sticker
- Land on Community Chest one time
Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today
The Monopoly GO daily events bring plenty of milestones for the tycoons. You can earn sticker packs that can help you complete sticker albums and earn rewards from the Movie Night season. Completing these milestones can also help you win more rewards.
- Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.
- Atlantean Adventure: The Atlantean Adventure event began on April 8, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 10, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.
- Shell Showdown: The Shell Showdown tournament began on April 8, 2025, and ends on April 9, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.
- Aqua Partners event: The Aqua Partners event begins on April 8, 2025, and it will last until April 14, 2025. The Partners event can help you earn plenty of rewards. Earn the tokens for this event by completing different milestones of the milestone event.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
Focus on the Mega Heist and Free Parking Money events and use roll multipliers to increase your chances of earning more from these events. Ignore the High Roller event if you have fewer dice rolls. After that, focus on the Wheel Boost event to increase your chances of earning more in-game assets.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 7, 2025, were:
- Free Parking Dice (1 hour)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- Roll Match (10 minutes)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- Cash Boost (10 minutes)
