Monopoly Go Sled Shred: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Scopley has introduced the Monopoly Go Sled Shred as the new daily tournament event. Tycoons worldwide can participate in it and win crucial in-game resources like Dice Rolls, Cash, and Stickers for the ongoing Artful Tales album. That said, learning about the rewards offered in the event will help you determine if the rewards are worth the dice rolls.
This article highlights the schedule, rewards, rewards, and other details of the Monopoly Go Sled Shred event.
All you need to know about the Monopoly Go Sled Shred event
Schedule
The Sled Shred event started at 1 pm ET on January 21 and will run till 1 pm ET on January 22, 2025.
Rewards
The event features a progression-based reward track with 40 milestones, granted for collecting corresponding points. The table is as follows:
Completing the track for the event will require 32,725 points and grant you the following:
- 6815 Dice Rolls
- 135 Juggle Jam tokens for the Juggle Jam minigame.
- 1x one-star green sticker pack
- 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
- 1x three-star pink sticker pack
- 2x four-star blue sticker pack.
- High Roller at Milestone 7
In daily tournaments, 100 tycoons are grouped and ranked on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, you win rewards based on your ranking in your respective group.
The Monopoly Go Sled Shred event leaderboard rewards are as follows:
- Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
- Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward
Additionally, using Roll Multipliers efficiently can help you climb the ranks faster.
How to play the Monopoly Go Sled Shred event
To play the Sled Shred event, log in during the event duration and earn five event points. Afterward, any points earned are counted towards advancing the reward track.
The points are rewarded for playing Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames, kickstarted by landing on the railroad tile. The breakdown is as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
