  Monopoly Go Sled Shred: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Monopoly Go Sled Shred: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jan 22, 2025 13:51 IST
Monopoly Go Sled Shred
The Monopoly Go Sled Shred event has arrived

Scopley has introduced the Monopoly Go Sled Shred as the new daily tournament event. Tycoons worldwide can participate in it and win crucial in-game resources like Dice Rolls, Cash, and Stickers for the ongoing Artful Tales album. That said, learning about the rewards offered in the event will help you determine if the rewards are worth the dice rolls.

This article highlights the schedule, rewards, rewards, and other details of the Monopoly Go Sled Shred event.

All you need to know about the Monopoly Go Sled Shred event

Schedule

The Sled Shred event started at 1 pm ET on January 21 and will run till 1 pm ET on January 22, 2025.

Also read: How to unlock Prestige Sticker sets in Monopoly Go

Rewards

The event features a progression-based reward track with 40 milestones, granted for collecting corresponding points. The table is as follows:

Sled Shred MilestonesPoints Required
Sled Shred Rewards
110
Eight Juggle Jam Tokens
225
40 Free Dice Rolls
340Cash Reward
480
One-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash Reward
6150
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
7100
High Roller for Five Minutes
8225
150 Free Dice Rolls
9200
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
10250
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11275
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
12350
225 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost for Five Minutes
14300
11 Juggle Jam Tokens
15350
Three-Star Sticker Pack
16400
250 Free Dice Rolls
17350
11 Juggle Jam Tokens
18450
275 Free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist For 30 Minutes
20400
12 Juggle Jam Tokens
21500
Four-Star Sticker Pack
22650
325 Free Dice Rolls
23600
12 Juggle Jam Tokens
24900
400 Free Dice Rolls
25800Cash Reward
26750
15 Juggle Jam Tokens
27850Cash Reward
281,000
425 Free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
30800
16 Juggle Jam Tokens
31900Cash Reward
321,500
575 Free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash Reward
341,000
20 Juggle Jam Tokens
35750
Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes
362,000
700 Free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash Reward
383,000
950 Free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash Reward
407,000
2,500 Free Dice Rolls

Completing the track for the event will require 32,725 points and grant you the following:

  • 6815 Dice Rolls
  • 135 Juggle Jam tokens for the Juggle Jam minigame.
  • 1x one-star green sticker pack
  • 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
  • 1x three-star pink sticker pack
  • 2x four-star blue sticker pack.
  • High Roller at Milestone 7

In daily tournaments, 100 tycoons are grouped and ranked on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, you win rewards based on your ranking in your respective group.

The Monopoly Go Sled Shred event leaderboard rewards are as follows:

  • Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
  • Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward

Additionally, using Roll Multipliers efficiently can help you climb the ranks faster.

How to play the Monopoly Go Sled Shred event

Earn points by playing minigames
Earn points by playing minigames (Image via Scopely)

To play the Sled Shred event, log in during the event duration and earn five event points. Afterward, any points earned are counted towards advancing the reward track.

The points are rewarded for playing Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames, kickstarted by landing on the railroad tile. The breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
