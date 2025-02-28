  • home icon
Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Feb 28, 2025 12:44 IST
The Slope Speedsters event has arrived in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
The Slope Speedsters event has arrived in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has recently added the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters to its daily events tab. It arrived at 12 pm ET on February 27 and will be available till February 28, 2025. Players can participate in this event to stock up on crucial in-game resources like Dice Rolls, cash, and Sticker Packs. That said, it is necessary to know the rewards offered in the event to decide if it is worth spending the Dice Rolls.

This article highlights details of the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters event.

Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters: Everything you need to know

Rewards and milestones

Since the Slope Speedsters is a tournament event, it features two sets of rewards: Milestone and Leaderboard. You can win up to 40 milestone rewards from the progression-based reward track given below:

Slope Speedsters MilestonesPoints Required
Slope Speedsters Rewards
11080 Flag Tokens
225
40 free Dice Rolls
340Cash reward
480
One-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash reward
6150100 Flag Tokens
7100
High Roller for five minutes
8225
150 free Dice Rolls
9200120 Flag Tokens
10250
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11275160 Flag Tokens
12350
225 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost for five minutes
14300160 Flag Tokens
15350
Three-Star Sticker Pack
16400
250 free Dice Rolls
17350
10 Tokens for Roll Treasures
18450
275 free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist for 30 minutes
20400240 Flag Tokens
21500
Four-Star Sticker Pack
22650
325 free Dice Rolls
23600260 Flag Tokens
24900
400 free Dice Rolls
25800Cash reward
26750260 Flag Tokens
27850Cash reward
281,000
425 free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost for 10 minutes
30800280 Flag Tokens
31900Cash reward
321,500
575 free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash reward
341,000300 Flag Tokens
35750
Builder's Bash for 30 minutes
362,000
700 free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash reward
383,000
950 free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash reward
407,000
2,500 free Dice Rolls
Therefore, completing the reward track will grant the following rewards:

  • 6,815 Dice Rolls
  • 2,150 Flag Tokens
  • 1x one-star green sticker pack
  • 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
  • 1x three-star pink sticker pack
  • 1x four-star blue sticker pack from the Artful Tales album.
  • High Roller at Milestone 7

Also read: How to unlock Prestige Sticker sets in Monopoly Go?

Leaderboard rewards

The Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters event sorts tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard based on the points earned in the event. When the Slope Speedsters ends, players will be granted the following rewards:

  • Rank 1: 850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 2: 600 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 3: 400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 4: 300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 5: 250 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 6: 200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 7: 150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 8: 100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
  • Rank 9: 75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
  • Rank 10: 50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
  • Ranks 11 to 15: 25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward
  • Ranks 16 to 100: Cash reward
How to play the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters event

Play minigames to earn points in Slope Speedsters event(Image via Scopely)
Play minigames to earn points in Slope Speedsters event(Image via Scopely)

You can participate in the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters by logging in to the game during the event duration. Additionally, you must collect five points to enter a leaderboard and unlock the progression-based reward track.

The points are granted by playing minigames kickstarted by landing on the Railroad tile:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

