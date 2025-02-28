Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Scopely has recently added the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters to its daily events tab. It arrived at 12 pm ET on February 27 and will be available till February 28, 2025. Players can participate in this event to stock up on crucial in-game resources like Dice Rolls, cash, and Sticker Packs. That said, it is necessary to know the rewards offered in the event to decide if it is worth spending the Dice Rolls.
This article highlights details of the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters event.
Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters: Everything you need to know
Rewards and milestones
Since the Slope Speedsters is a tournament event, it features two sets of rewards: Milestone and Leaderboard. You can win up to 40 milestone rewards from the progression-based reward track given below:
Therefore, completing the reward track will grant the following rewards:
- 6,815 Dice Rolls
- 2,150 Flag Tokens
- 1x one-star green sticker pack
- 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
- 1x three-star pink sticker pack
- 1x four-star blue sticker pack from the Artful Tales album.
- High Roller at Milestone 7
Leaderboard rewards
The Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters event sorts tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard based on the points earned in the event. When the Slope Speedsters ends, players will be granted the following rewards:
- Rank 1: 850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 2: 600 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 3: 400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 4: 300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 5: 250 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 6: 200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 7: 150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 8: 100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward
- Rank 9: 75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
- Rank 10: 50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward
- Ranks 11 to 15: 25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward
- Ranks 16 to 100: Cash reward
How to play the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters event
You can participate in the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters by logging in to the game during the event duration. Additionally, you must collect five points to enter a leaderboard and unlock the progression-based reward track.
The points are granted by playing minigames kickstarted by landing on the Railroad tile:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
