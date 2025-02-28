Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Scopely has recently added the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters to its daily events tab. It arrived at 12 pm ET on February 27 and will be available till February 28, 2025. Players can participate in this event to stock up on crucial in-game resources like Dice Rolls, cash, and Sticker Packs. That said, it is necessary to know the rewards offered in the event to decide if it is worth spending the Dice Rolls.

Ad

This article highlights details of the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters event.

Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters: Everything you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Rewards and milestones

Since the Slope Speedsters is a tournament event, it features two sets of rewards: Milestone and Leaderboard. You can win up to 40 milestone rewards from the progression-based reward track given below:

Slope Speedsters Milestones Points Required Slope Speedsters Rewards 1 10 80 Flag Tokens 2 25 40 free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash reward 4 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash reward 6 150 100 Flag Tokens 7 100 High Roller for five minutes 8 225 150 free Dice Rolls 9 200 120 Flag Tokens 10 250 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 275 160 Flag Tokens 12 350 225 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost for five minutes 14 300 160 Flag Tokens 15 350 Three-Star Sticker Pack 16 400 250 free Dice Rolls 17 350 10 Tokens for Roll Treasures 18 450 275 free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist for 30 minutes 20 400 240 Flag Tokens 21 500 Four-Star Sticker Pack 22 650 325 free Dice Rolls 23 600 260 Flag Tokens 24 900 400 free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash reward 26 750 260 Flag Tokens 27 850 Cash reward 28 1,000 425 free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 30 800 280 Flag Tokens 31 900 Cash reward 32 1,500 575 free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash reward 34 1,000 300 Flag Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash for 30 minutes 36 2,000 700 free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash reward 38 3,000 950 free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash reward 40 7,000 2,500 free Dice Rolls

Ad

Therefore, completing the reward track will grant the following rewards:

6,815 Dice Rolls

2,150 Flag Tokens

1x one-star green sticker pack

1x two-star yellow sticker pack

1x three-star pink sticker pack

1x four-star blue sticker pack from the Artful Tales album.

High Roller at Milestone 7

Also read: How to unlock Prestige Sticker sets in Monopoly Go?

Leaderboard rewards

The Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters event sorts tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard based on the points earned in the event. When the Slope Speedsters ends, players will be granted the following rewards:

Ad

Rank 1: 850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

850 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 2: 600 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

600 free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 3: 400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

400 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 4: 300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

300 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 5: 250 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

250 free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 6: 200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

200 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 7: 150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

150 free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 8: 100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward

100 free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash reward Rank 9: 75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward

75 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward Rank 10: 50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward

50 free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash reward Ranks 11 to 15: 25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward

25 free Dice Rolls, Cash reward Ranks 16 to 100: Cash reward

Ad

How to play the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters event

Play minigames to earn points in Slope Speedsters event(Image via Scopely)

You can participate in the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters by logging in to the game during the event duration. Additionally, you must collect five points to enter a leaderboard and unlock the progression-based reward track.

Ad

The points are granted by playing minigames kickstarted by landing on the Railroad tile:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

Bankrupt: Eight points

Check out our other articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback