Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event: All rewards and how to play

The developers at Scopely recently added the Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event to the popular virtual board game. Sunlit Stroll is a time-limited event in the pickup events section that continues the game's hiking theme. It offers various rewards that can massively enhance the Monopoly gaming experience for players worldwide.
The Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event is currently live and will run until 1 pm ET on April 15, 2025.
How can you play the Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event?
The Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event follows the same format as previously introduced solo banner or pickup events in the title. You must select your current city board, roll the dice, and land on the required pickup tiles to accumulate event points (indicated by Backpacks).
Landing on the Chance, Tax, or Railroad tiles will get you Backpacks in the following manner:
- Land on the Chance tile: One Backpack
- Land on the Tax tile: One Backpack
- Land on the Railroad tile: Two Backpacks
If you land on the Railroad tile, you will also get an option to complete a Shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. This will help you unlock and progress through the daily tournaments as well while earning plenty of rewards in the process.
What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event?
The Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event has 62 milestones that can be completed by playing the event during the abovementioned timeframe. These milestones are accompanied by rewards, which include colored sticker packs, free dice, and Peg-E Tokens for the re-introduced Peg-E event.
Listed below are all the milestone rewards in the Sunlit Stroll event:
Since the event started hours ago, you can maximize the obtained rewards using dice multipliers (up to 100 dice rolls). However, accruing dice can be extremely tough and a long process. Hence, you must abstain from overspending your gathered dice.
With the Peg-E mini-game's reintroduction, many veterans will likely return to the title. They can play the Sunlit Stroll event and obtain all its rewards to restart their journey. Scopely likely hopes that the hiking theme will attract many new gamers.
