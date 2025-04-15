Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event: All rewards and how to play

The developers at Scopely recently added the Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event to the popular virtual board game. Sunlit Stroll is a time-limited event in the pickup events section that continues the game's hiking theme. It offers various rewards that can massively enhance the Monopoly gaming experience for players worldwide.

The Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event is currently live and will run until 1 pm ET on April 15, 2025.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event?

The Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event follows the same format as previously introduced solo banner or pickup events in the title. You must select your current city board, roll the dice, and land on the required pickup tiles to accumulate event points (indicated by Backpacks).

Landing on the Chance, Tax, or Railroad tiles will get you Backpacks in the following manner:

Land on the Chance tile: One Backpack

Land on the Tax tile: One Backpack

Land on the Railroad tile: Two Backpacks

If you land on the Railroad tile, you will also get an option to complete a Shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. This will help you unlock and progress through the daily tournaments as well while earning plenty of rewards in the process.

Also read: Monopoly Go Shell Showdown event: All Milestone rewards and how to play.

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event?

The Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event has 62 milestones that can be completed by playing the event during the abovementioned timeframe. These milestones are accompanied by rewards, which include colored sticker packs, free dice, and Peg-E Tokens for the re-introduced Peg-E event.

Snippet showing how to earn Sunlit Stroll event points (Image via Scopely)

Listed below are all the milestone rewards in the Sunlit Stroll event:

Milestone Points Sunlit Stroll Rewards 1 5 5 Peg-E tokens 2 10 30 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 25 8 Peg-E tokens 5 35 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 6 45 10 Peg-E tokens 7 50 50 Dice Rolls 8 55 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 9 40 12 Peg-E tokens 10 80 125 Dice Rolls 11 50 15 Peg-E tokens 12 65 Cash 13 85 17 Peg-E tokens 14 90 Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3) 15 100 200 Dice Rolls 16 95 Cash 17 150 250 Dice Rolls 18 100 High Roller 5 Minutes 19 125 20 Peg-E tokens 20 200 300 Dice Rolls 21 100 22 Peg-E tokens 22 200 325 Dice Rolls 23 150 Cash 24 250 25 Peg-E tokens 25 225 400 Dice Rolls 26 150 Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3) 27 175 27 Peg-E tokens 28 185 Cash 29 300 500 Dice Rolls 30 225 30 Peg-E tokens 31 200 Cash 32 275 600 Dice Rolls 33 150 Cash Boost 10 Minutes 34 250 35 Peg-E tokens 35 400 435 Dice Rolls 36 450 400 Dice Rolls 37 250 Cash 38 300 45 Peg-E tokens 39 400 475 Dice Rolls 40 600 650 Dice Rolls 41 150 40 Peg-E tokens 42 225 Cash 43 700 750 Dice Rolls 44 400 Mega Heist 30 Minutes 45 500 50 Peg-E tokens 46 800 850 Dice Rolls 47 250 50 Peg-E tokens 48 1,250 1,000 Dice Rolls 49 300 70 Peg-E tokens 50 1,500 1,250 Dice Rolls 51 900 Cash 52 2,500 1,500 Dice Rolls 53 600 Cash 54 3,000 2,000 Dice Rolls 55 550 Cash 56 4,500 2,500 Dice Rolls 57 750 100 Peg-E tokens 58 5,000 3,000 Dice Rolls 59 750 Cash 60 650 Builder's Bash 30 Minutes 61 1,500 Cash 62 12,000 5,000 Die Rolls

Since the event started hours ago, you can maximize the obtained rewards using dice multipliers (up to 100 dice rolls). However, accruing dice can be extremely tough and a long process. Hence, you must abstain from overspending your gathered dice.

With the Peg-E mini-game's reintroduction, many veterans will likely return to the title. They can play the Sunlit Stroll event and obtain all its rewards to restart their journey. Scopely likely hopes that the hiking theme will attract many new gamers.

