Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event: All rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Apr 15, 2025 00:22 IST
Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll offers stunning rewards (Image via Scopely)
The developers at Scopely recently added the Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event to the popular virtual board game. Sunlit Stroll is a time-limited event in the pickup events section that continues the game's hiking theme. It offers various rewards that can massively enhance the Monopoly gaming experience for players worldwide.

The Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event is currently live and will run until 1 pm ET on April 15, 2025.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event?

The Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event follows the same format as previously introduced solo banner or pickup events in the title. You must select your current city board, roll the dice, and land on the required pickup tiles to accumulate event points (indicated by Backpacks).

Landing on the Chance, Tax, or Railroad tiles will get you Backpacks in the following manner:

  • Land on the Chance tile: One Backpack
  • Land on the Tax tile: One Backpack
  • Land on the Railroad tile: Two Backpacks

If you land on the Railroad tile, you will also get an option to complete a Shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. This will help you unlock and progress through the daily tournaments as well while earning plenty of rewards in the process.

Also read: Monopoly Go Shell Showdown event: All Milestone rewards and how to play.

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event?

The Monopoly Go Sunlit Stroll event has 62 milestones that can be completed by playing the event during the abovementioned timeframe. These milestones are accompanied by rewards, which include colored sticker packs, free dice, and Peg-E Tokens for the re-introduced Peg-E event.

Snippet showing how to earn Sunlit Stroll event points (Image via Scopely)
Snippet showing how to earn Sunlit Stroll event points (Image via Scopely)

Listed below are all the milestone rewards in the Sunlit Stroll event:

MilestonePointsSunlit Stroll Rewards
155 Peg-E tokens
21030 Dice Rolls
315Cash
4258 Peg-E tokens
535Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)
64510 Peg-E tokens
75050 Dice Rolls
855Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)
94012 Peg-E tokens
1080125 Dice Rolls
115015 Peg-E tokens
1265Cash
138517 Peg-E tokens
1490Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3)
15100200 Dice Rolls
1695Cash
17150250 Dice Rolls
18100High Roller 5 Minutes
1912520 Peg-E tokens
20200300 Dice Rolls
2110022 Peg-E tokens
22200325 Dice Rolls
23150Cash
2425025 Peg-E tokens
25225400 Dice Rolls
26150Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3)
2717527 Peg-E tokens
28185Cash
29300500 Dice Rolls
3022530 Peg-E tokens
31200Cash
32275600 Dice Rolls
33150Cash Boost 10 Minutes
3425035 Peg-E tokens
35400435 Dice Rolls
36450400 Dice Rolls
37250Cash
3830045 Peg-E tokens
39400475 Dice Rolls
40600650 Dice Rolls
4115040 Peg-E tokens
42225Cash
43700750 Dice Rolls
44400Mega Heist 30 Minutes
4550050 Peg-E tokens
46800850 Dice Rolls
4725050 Peg-E tokens
481,2501,000 Dice Rolls
4930070 Peg-E tokens
501,5001,250 Dice Rolls
51900Cash
522,5001,500 Dice Rolls
53600Cash
543,0002,000 Dice Rolls
55550Cash
564,5002,500 Dice Rolls
57750100 Peg-E tokens
585,0003,000 Dice Rolls
59750Cash
60650Builder's Bash 30 Minutes
611,500Cash
6212,0005,000 Die Rolls
Since the event started hours ago, you can maximize the obtained rewards using dice multipliers (up to 100 dice rolls). However, accruing dice can be extremely tough and a long process. Hence, you must abstain from overspending your gathered dice.

With the Peg-E mini-game's reintroduction, many veterans will likely return to the title. They can play the Sunlit Stroll event and obtain all its rewards to restart their journey. Scopely likely hopes that the hiking theme will attract many new gamers.

Samarjit Paul

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Edited by Niladri Roy
