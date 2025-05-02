  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament: Schedule and rewards

Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament: Schedule and rewards

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 02, 2025 20:09 IST
Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament
All Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament rewards (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament begins on May 2, 2025, and it can help you earn plenty of in-game assets. There are 40 milestones, which will help you earn rewards like dice rolls, cash, tokens for the Tycoon Racers event, and more. However, you must learn the complete list of rewards to decide whether it is worth the effort to complete these tournaments.

Ad

This article will help you with all the important information about the Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament. Read on to explore more.

Schedule and all rewards for the Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament

The Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament begins on May 2, 2025, and will last until May 3, 2025. The new tournament brings 40 milestones you can accomplish by completing specific tasks that will help you earn points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

You can get up to 2160 Tycoon Racer tokens and more than 6.5K dice rolls, among other rewards, for completing these events. You can also earn sticker packs for the new Star Wars GO season from this tournament.

Check out the complete list of all the rewards arriving in the Monopoly GO Vedar Valley tournament below:

MilestoneRewardsPoints
180 Tycoon Racers tokens10
240 dice25
3Cash40
4Green Sticker Pack80
5Cash120
6100 Tycoon Racers tokens150
75 minutes High Roller100
8150 dice225
9120 Tycoon Racers tokens100
10Yellow Sticker Pack250
11160 Tycoon Racers tokens275
12225 dice350
135 minutes Cash Boost200
14160 Tycoon Racers tokens300
15Pink Sticker Pack350
16250 dice400
17200 Tycoon Racers tokens350
18275 dice450
1930 minutes Builder's bash250
20240 Tycoon Racers tokens400
21Cash500
22325 dice650
23260 Tycoon Racers tokens600
24400 dice900
25Cash800
26260 Tycoon Racers tokens750
27Cash850
28425 dice1K
2910 minutes Cash Boost500
30280 Tycoon Racers tokens800
31Cash900
32575 dice1.5K
33Cash1.2K
34300 Tycoon Racers tokens1K
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750
36700 dice2K
37Cash1.5K
38950 dice3K
39Cash2K
402.5K dice7K
Ad

You can achieve these milestones by landing on the Railroad tiles and completing tasks like Shutdown and Bank Heist. You must either break your friends' Landmarks or loot their banks.

This is how you can earn points from the Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament (Image via Scopely)
This is how you can earn points from the Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament (Image via Scopely)

You can earn two points for completing an unsuccessful Shutdown and four points for completing a successful one. On the other hand, you can get four points for completing Small Heists, six for completing the Large ones, and eight for completing the Mega Heists.

Ad

However, it will take ages to complete milestones requiring thousands of points when you play by the book. You can instead use roll multipliers when trying to complete those milestones. Each roll multiplier can multiply your earnings from completing these tasks. This way, you can complete the bigger milestones sooner than usual. You can check out our articles for the best tips on using roll multipliers.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go news and updates:

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications