Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament: Schedule and rewards

The Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament begins on May 2, 2025, and it can help you earn plenty of in-game assets. There are 40 milestones, which will help you earn rewards like dice rolls, cash, tokens for the Tycoon Racers event, and more. However, you must learn the complete list of rewards to decide whether it is worth the effort to complete these tournaments.
This article will help you with all the important information about the Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament. Read on to explore more.
Schedule and all rewards for the Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament
The Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament begins on May 2, 2025, and will last until May 3, 2025. The new tournament brings 40 milestones you can accomplish by completing specific tasks that will help you earn points.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You can get up to 2160 Tycoon Racer tokens and more than 6.5K dice rolls, among other rewards, for completing these events. You can also earn sticker packs for the new Star Wars GO season from this tournament.
Check out the complete list of all the rewards arriving in the Monopoly GO Vedar Valley tournament below:
You can achieve these milestones by landing on the Railroad tiles and completing tasks like Shutdown and Bank Heist. You must either break your friends' Landmarks or loot their banks.
You can earn two points for completing an unsuccessful Shutdown and four points for completing a successful one. On the other hand, you can get four points for completing Small Heists, six for completing the Large ones, and eight for completing the Mega Heists.
However, it will take ages to complete milestones requiring thousands of points when you play by the book. You can instead use roll multipliers when trying to complete those milestones. Each roll multiplier can multiply your earnings from completing these tasks. This way, you can complete the bigger milestones sooner than usual. You can check out our articles for the best tips on using roll multipliers.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go news and updates:
- How to trade cards in Monopoly GO
- How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?
- How to add friends in Monopoly GO