Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament: Schedule and rewards

The Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament begins on May 2, 2025, and it can help you earn plenty of in-game assets. There are 40 milestones, which will help you earn rewards like dice rolls, cash, tokens for the Tycoon Racers event, and more. However, you must learn the complete list of rewards to decide whether it is worth the effort to complete these tournaments.

This article will help you with all the important information about the Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament. Read on to explore more.

Schedule and all rewards for the Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament

The Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament begins on May 2, 2025, and will last until May 3, 2025. The new tournament brings 40 milestones you can accomplish by completing specific tasks that will help you earn points.

You can get up to 2160 Tycoon Racer tokens and more than 6.5K dice rolls, among other rewards, for completing these events. You can also earn sticker packs for the new Star Wars GO season from this tournament.

Check out the complete list of all the rewards arriving in the Monopoly GO Vedar Valley tournament below:

Milestone Rewards Points 1 80 Tycoon Racers tokens 10 2 40 dice 25 3 Cash 40 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 5 Cash 120 6 100 Tycoon Racers tokens 150 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 8 150 dice 225 9 120 Tycoon Racers tokens 100 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 11 160 Tycoon Racers tokens 275 12 225 dice 350 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 14 160 Tycoon Racers tokens 300 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 16 250 dice 400 17 200 Tycoon Racers tokens 350 18 275 dice 450 19 30 minutes Builder's bash 250 20 240 Tycoon Racers tokens 400 21 Cash 500 22 325 dice 650 23 260 Tycoon Racers tokens 600 24 400 dice 900 25 Cash 800 26 260 Tycoon Racers tokens 750 27 Cash 850 28 425 dice 1K 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 30 280 Tycoon Racers tokens 800 31 Cash 900 32 575 dice 1.5K 33 Cash 1.2K 34 300 Tycoon Racers tokens 1K 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 36 700 dice 2K 37 Cash 1.5K 38 950 dice 3K 39 Cash 2K 40 2.5K dice 7K

You can achieve these milestones by landing on the Railroad tiles and completing tasks like Shutdown and Bank Heist. You must either break your friends' Landmarks or loot their banks.

This is how you can earn points from the Monopoly GO Vedar Volley tournament (Image via Scopely)

You can earn two points for completing an unsuccessful Shutdown and four points for completing a successful one. On the other hand, you can get four points for completing Small Heists, six for completing the Large ones, and eight for completing the Mega Heists.

However, it will take ages to complete milestones requiring thousands of points when you play by the book. You can instead use roll multipliers when trying to complete those milestones. Each roll multiplier can multiply your earnings from completing these tasks. This way, you can complete the bigger milestones sooner than usual. You can check out our articles for the best tips on using roll multipliers.

