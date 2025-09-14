Monster Hunter Now Espinas set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

The Espinas set has arrived in Monster Hunter Now, featuring a new lineup of armor, weapons, and skills. The set has also brought fresh skills, Pursuit and Vital Fire, to the game. While the Pursuit skill increases your damage output during the hunt, the Vital Fire skill increases your weapon's fire element value according to your remaining health.Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now Espinas set.Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter NowEverything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Espinas setHere are all the armor parts that the Monster Hunter Now Espinas set features:Espinas Brain: Vital Fire Level 1, Health Boost Level 1Espinash Muscle: Pursuit Level 3Espinas Vambraces: Special Partbreaker Level 2, Lock On Level 1Espinas Bowels: Pursuit Level 2, Partbreaker Level 1Espinas Heel: Vital Fire Level 2Here are all the weapons and the skills featured in the set:Rosen Messer+Rosen Zahn+Rosen Brett+Rosen Fader+Rosen Hammer+Rosen Gitarre: Melody Effect - Water Resistance Up, Knockbacks Negated, Affinity Up (L)Rosen Ranze: Haven't been disclosed yetRosen Kanone: Shelling Type - WideRosen Acanta: Phial Type - Power Element PhialRosen Rupe: Phial Type - Impact PhialRosen Gewehr+: Ammo Type - Spread Fire Ammo, Paralysis Ammo, Spread Fire AmmoRosen Kugel+: Ammo Type - Paralysis Ammo, Spread Fire Ammo, Slicing Fire AmmoRosen Bogen+: Charged Shot - Pierce Level 1 - Level 4Note that all the skills belong to the equipment upgraded to Level 8 or higher.Also read: Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills exploredHow to forge the Monster Hunter Now Espinas setYou need Espinas materials to forge the Espinas set. To earn these materials, defeat Espinas, a new monster in the game.Espinas is known for its red spikes on its tough green frame, which help it in defense and offense. This monster has Fire, Poison, &amp; Paralysis attacks and Ice &amp; Dragon weaknesses.Here's a step-by-step guide to forging Espinas set in Monster Hunter Now:Step 1: Press Equipment on the main screen.Step 2: Select the armor category, and look for Espinas pieces with the red hammer Forgeable icon.Step 3: Press Forge if the listed materials and zenny are there.The Season 7 update will reduce material requirements for many weapons, encouraging forging even when armor isn't listed.More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:5 best builds in Monster Hunter NowNamielle in Monster Hunter Now: Everything you need to know