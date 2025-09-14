  • home icon
  Monster Hunter Now Espinas set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

Monster Hunter Now Espinas set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 14, 2025 11:29 GMT
Check out the fresh armor and their skills (Image via Niantic)
Check out the fresh armor and their skills (Image via Niantic)

The Espinas set has arrived in Monster Hunter Now, featuring a new lineup of armor, weapons, and skills. The set has also brought fresh skills, Pursuit and Vital Fire, to the game. While the Pursuit skill increases your damage output during the hunt, the Vital Fire skill increases your weapon's fire element value according to your remaining health.

Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now Espinas set.

Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Espinas set

Here are all the armor parts that the Monster Hunter Now Espinas set features:

  • Espinas Brain: Vital Fire Level 1, Health Boost Level 1
  • Espinash Muscle: Pursuit Level 3
  • Espinas Vambraces: Special Partbreaker Level 2, Lock On Level 1
  • Espinas Bowels: Pursuit Level 2, Partbreaker Level 1
  • Espinas Heel: Vital Fire Level 2

Here are all the weapons and the skills featured in the set:

  • Rosen Messer+
  • Rosen Zahn+
  • Rosen Brett+
  • Rosen Fader+
  • Rosen Hammer+
  • Rosen Gitarre: Melody Effect - Water Resistance Up, Knockbacks Negated, Affinity Up (L)
  • Rosen Ranze: Haven't been disclosed yet
  • Rosen Kanone: Shelling Type - Wide
  • Rosen Acanta: Phial Type - Power Element Phial
  • Rosen Rupe: Phial Type - Impact Phial
  • Rosen Gewehr+: Ammo Type - Spread Fire Ammo, Paralysis Ammo, Spread Fire Ammo
  • Rosen Kugel+: Ammo Type - Paralysis Ammo, Spread Fire Ammo, Slicing Fire Ammo
  • Rosen Bogen+: Charged Shot - Pierce Level 1 - Level 4
Note that all the skills belong to the equipment upgraded to Level 8 or higher.

How to forge the Monster Hunter Now Espinas set

You need Espinas materials to forge the Espinas set. To earn these materials, defeat Espinas, a new monster in the game.

Espinas is known for its red spikes on its tough green frame, which help it in defense and offense. This monster has Fire, Poison, & Paralysis attacks and Ice & Dragon weaknesses.

Here's a step-by-step guide to forging Espinas set in Monster Hunter Now:

  • Step 1: Press Equipment on the main screen.
  • Step 2: Select the armor category, and look for Espinas pieces with the red hammer Forgeable icon.
  • Step 3: Press Forge if the listed materials and zenny are there.
The Season 7 update will reduce material requirements for many weapons, encouraging forging even when armor isn't listed.

