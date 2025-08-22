Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event: Schedule, special event effects, and more

The Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event arrived on August 18, 2025. With the debut of Fulgur Anjanath, you can enjoy a new monster-hunting experience. You can forge new weapons using the Anjanath materials and level up your Fulgur Anjanath. The event-exclusive monsters will appear more frequently in the game from August 22, 2025, thanks to the event effects.
This article will talk about the complete Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event and everything you need to know about it. Read on for more.
Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event: Schedule and special event effects
The Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event began on August 18, 2025, and it will last until August 24, 2025. However, thanks to the special event effects, the special monsters will start appearing more frequently from August 22, 2025.
Fulgur Anjanath, Anjanath, and Riftborne Anjanath monsters will start appearing in the Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event from Friday, August 22, 2025, until Sunday, August 24, 2025 (IST) at:
- 12 pm - 1 pm
- 5 pm - 6 pm
- 9:00 pm - 10 pm
On the other hand, from Friday, August 22, 2025, at 9 am until Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 11:59 pm (IST), only Fulgur Anjanath, Anjanath, and Riftborne Anjanath will appear in the Hunt-a-thons.
You can participate in the limited-time quests that include slaying these monsters. Completing them will help you earn Jaws of Flame and Thunder Medal, materials, and more.
You can get forgeable Thunder element weapons like Sword & Shield, Dual Blades, Great Sword, Long Sword, Hammer, Hunting Horn, Gunlance, Switch Axe, Light Bowgun, Heavy Bowgun, and Bow by using the Fulgur Anjanath materials.
You can also get the Fulgur Set forgeable armor with Vital Thunder skill from the Fulgar Anjanat materials. It can increase the thunder element of your weapon depending on your remaining health.
Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event: Special Hunt Tickets
You can purchase the Special Hunt Tickets to unlock the following effects to aid the hunts and gain access to the exclusive quest:
- Enjoy unlimited use of Paintballs.
- Large monsters will reappear after 30 minutes.
- The access range will be expanded by 50% at all times, and you will get double the materials from slaying small monsters and from gathering points.
- Cannot be combined with a Wander Orb, Wander Droplet, or Wander Powder.
- Access to a limited-time quest.
You can purchase these tickets on each day of the event, i.e., from Friday, August 22, 2025, to Sunday, August 24, 2025. and their effects will be valid between 9 am and 11:59 am (IST) on the select dates.
While tickets can be purchased from the in-app shop, the Special Quests tab, or the Web Store, it is better to purchase them from the Web Store, as only purchases made through the Web Store will include additional Item Box Expansion.