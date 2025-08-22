Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event: Schedule, special event effects, and more

The Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event arrived on August 18, 2025. With the debut of Fulgur Anjanath, you can enjoy a new monster-hunting experience. You can forge new weapons using the Anjanath materials and level up your Fulgur Anjanath. The event-exclusive monsters will appear more frequently in the game from August 22, 2025, thanks to the event effects.

Ad

This article will talk about the complete Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event and everything you need to know about it. Read on for more.

Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event: Schedule and special event effects

The Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event began on August 18, 2025, and it will last until August 24, 2025. However, thanks to the special event effects, the special monsters will start appearing more frequently from August 22, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Monster Hunter Now @MH_Now_EN Ongoing: Jaws of Flame and Thunder 🔥⚔️⚡ During specific times on Aug 22, 23, and 24, only Fulgur Anjanath and Anjanath will be appearing! 🔥 Look out for these windows 3x per day, for 60 minutes each! #MHNow 👉https://t.co/p2Z9XMCJm5

Ad

Fulgur Anjanath, Anjanath, and Riftborne Anjanath monsters will start appearing in the Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event from Friday, August 22, 2025, until Sunday, August 24, 2025 (IST) at:

12 pm - 1 pm

5 pm - 6 pm

9:00 pm - 10 pm

On the other hand, from Friday, August 22, 2025, at 9 am until Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 11:59 pm (IST), only Fulgur Anjanath, Anjanath, and Riftborne Anjanath will appear in the Hunt-a-thons.

You can participate in the limited-time quests that include slaying these monsters. Completing them will help you earn Jaws of Flame and Thunder Medal, materials, and more.

Ad

Monster Hunter Now @MH_Now_EN 🐾 August event lineup 🐾 Fulgur Anjanath is coming to #MHNow AND Great Girros will be appearing as a new Riftborne monster 🔥 Plus, you can change the style of your great swords, and we have more events to look forward to! 🌟 👉 https://t.co/amU8ncQYK7

Ad

Also read: Monster Hunter Now August event line-up

You can get forgeable Thunder element weapons like Sword & Shield, Dual Blades, Great Sword, Long Sword, Hammer, Hunting Horn, Gunlance, Switch Axe, Light Bowgun, Heavy Bowgun, and Bow by using the Fulgur Anjanath materials.

You can also get the Fulgur Set forgeable armor with Vital Thunder skill from the Fulgar Anjanat materials. It can increase the thunder element of your weapon depending on your remaining health.

Ad

Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event: Special Hunt Tickets

You can purchase the Special Hunt Tickets to unlock the following effects to aid the hunts and gain access to the exclusive quest:

Enjoy unlimited use of Paintballs.

Large monsters will reappear after 30 minutes.

The access range will be expanded by 50% at all times, and you will get double the materials from slaying small monsters and from gathering points.

Cannot be combined with a Wander Orb, Wander Droplet, or Wander Powder.

Access to a limited-time quest.

Ad

You can purchase these tickets on each day of the event, i.e., from Friday, August 22, 2025, to Sunday, August 24, 2025. and their effects will be valid between 9 am and 11:59 am (IST) on the select dates.

Also read: How to purchase premium plan in Monster Hunter Now

While tickets can be purchased from the in-app shop, the Special Quests tab, or the Web Store, it is better to purchase them from the Web Store, as only purchases made through the Web Store will include additional Item Box Expansion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More