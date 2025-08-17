  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Now: Skills, weakness, and more 

Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Now: Skills, weakness, and more 

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 17, 2025 11:08 GMT
A new monster is just around the corner (Image via Niantic)
A new monster is just around the corner (Image via Niantic)

Niantic is set to introduce Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Now with the imminent Jaws of Flame and Thunder event. It will go live tomorrow (August 18, 2025) and run until August 24, 2025. In this event, some monsters will appear more frequently at certain times. These beasts include Anjanath and Riftborne Anjanath.

Ad

Read on to learn more about Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Now.

Everything you need to know about Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Now

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here's everything to know about Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Now:

Ability

Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Now is a subspecies of Anjanath. With each attack, the monster restores electricity in the membrane of its mouth and body, hardening its exterior and making it difficult to inflict damage on the beast.

Found in

  • Forest
  • Desert
  • Swamp
  • Tundra

Other details

  • Element: Thunder
  • Weakness: Water

Also read: Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineup

What can you do with Fulgur Anjanath materials?

Ad

You can forge the Fulgur Set in Monster Hunter Now with the materials you get by defeating Fulgur Anjanath.

Here are all the armor and the skills that the set features:

  • Fulgur Helm: Special Partbreaker (Level 2) and Special Boost (Level 1)
  • Fulgur Mail: Vital Thunder (Level 1) and Health Boost (Level 1)
  • Fulgur Vambraces: Vital Thunder (Level 2)
  • Fulgur Coil: Special Boost (Level 2) and Lock On (Level 1)
  • Fulgur Greaves: Concentration (Level 2) and Raw Power (Level 1)
Ad

Here are all the weapons and skills that the set features:

  • Fulguring Horn: Melody Effect - Defense Up, Evasion Distance Up, and Sonic Wave
  • Ending Fulgur: Shelling Type - Wide
  • Donnerbeil+: Phial Type - Power Phial
  • Fulgurshot: Ammo Type - Spread Thunder Ammo, Spread Thunder Ammo, and Thunder Ammo
  • Donnerkanone+: Ammo Type - Piercing Thunder Ammo and Spread Thunder Ammo
  • Fulguring Bow: Charged Shot - Rapid Level 2, Rapid Level 3, Spread Level 3, and Spread Level 4

Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now

Ad

What is the Jaws of Flame and Thunder event in Monster Hunter Now?

Ad

In the Jaws of Flame and Thunder event, Fulgur Anjanath, Anjanath, and Riftborne Anjanath will appear on the field between August 22 and August 24, at 12 pm-1 pm, 5 pm-6 pm, and 9 pm-10 pm. You can make the most of this event and slay the fresh monster to receive rewards like Jaws of Flame, Thunder Medal, Fulgur Anjanath materials, and more.

Also read: Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

Ad

More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications