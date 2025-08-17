Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Now: Skills, weakness, and more 

Niantic is set to introduce Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Now with the imminent Jaws of Flame and Thunder event. It will go live tomorrow (August 18, 2025) and run until August 24, 2025. In this event, some monsters will appear more frequently at certain times. These beasts include Anjanath and Riftborne Anjanath.Read on to learn more about Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Now.Everything you need to know about Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter NowHere's everything to know about Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Now:AbilityFulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Now is a subspecies of Anjanath. With each attack, the monster restores electricity in the membrane of its mouth and body, hardening its exterior and making it difficult to inflict damage on the beast.Found inForestDesertSwampTundraOther detailsElement: ThunderWeakness: WaterAlso read: Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineupWhat can you do with Fulgur Anjanath materials?You can forge the Fulgur Set in Monster Hunter Now with the materials you get by defeating Fulgur Anjanath.Here are all the armor and the skills that the set features:Fulgur Helm: Special Partbreaker (Level 2) and Special Boost (Level 1)Fulgur Mail: Vital Thunder (Level 1) and Health Boost (Level 1)Fulgur Vambraces: Vital Thunder (Level 2)Fulgur Coil: Special Boost (Level 2) and Lock On (Level 1)Fulgur Greaves: Concentration (Level 2) and Raw Power (Level 1)Here are all the weapons and skills that the set features:Fulguring Horn: Melody Effect - Defense Up, Evasion Distance Up, and Sonic WaveEnding Fulgur: Shelling Type - WideDonnerbeil+: Phial Type - Power PhialFulgurshot: Ammo Type - Spread Thunder Ammo, Spread Thunder Ammo, and Thunder AmmoDonnerkanone+: Ammo Type - Piercing Thunder Ammo and Spread Thunder AmmoFulguring Bow: Charged Shot - Rapid Level 2, Rapid Level 3, Spread Level 3, and Spread Level 4Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter NowWhat is the Jaws of Flame and Thunder event in Monster Hunter Now?In the Jaws of Flame and Thunder event, Fulgur Anjanath, Anjanath, and Riftborne Anjanath will appear on the field between August 22 and August 24, at 12 pm-1 pm, 5 pm-6 pm, and 9 pm-10 pm. You can make the most of this event and slay the fresh monster to receive rewards like Jaws of Flame, Thunder Medal, Fulgur Anjanath materials, and more.Also read: Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills exploredMore articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:5 best builds in Monster Hunter NowNamielle in Monster Hunter Now: Everything you need to know