Monster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup: All events explored

The Monster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup has been unveiled, featuring festivities like Even Happier Hammer & Gunlance Hunting, Season 6 Climax, and MH Now 2nd Anniversary. Besides these, multiple monsters will debut this month.
Here are all the events featured in the Monster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup.
All festivities in the Monster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup
Even Happier Hammer & Gunlance Hunting
Schedule
September 1 to 7, 2025.
Features
During this event, certain hammers, gunlances, and armor will receive a boost. Radobaan, a new monster, will also appear more frequently as a riftborne monster.
Season 6 Climax
Schedule
September 8 to 13, 2025.
Features
In this event, players can expect more appearances of Nargacuga, Fulgur Anjanath, Beotodus, Bishaten, and Great Wroggi. Elder Dragon Interception points will exclusively feature the elder dragon Namielle. Lastly, there will be extra rewards for Hunt-a-thons and Elder Dragon Interceptions, and the chance to collect Mysterious Driftstone H and Mysterious Driftstone I.
MH Now 2nd Anniversary
Schedule
September 14 to 28, 2025.
Features
Celebrate two years of Monster Hunter Now by hunting riftborne monsters and rare species that have appeared in-game so far. There will also be an event-exclusive Exchange Hub.
2nd Anniversary Driftsmelting event
Schedule
September 29 to October 5, 2025.
Features
In this event, certain monsters will appear more frequently, and you can collect a new type of driftstone.
Exclusive Packs
According to the Monster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup, you can purchase limited-time packs from the in-game shop and Web Store. You can get them between September 1 and October 1, 2025.
Here's what will be offered:
- College A Pack: College A Outfit (Layered equipment comes in three parts: head, chest, legs)
- College B Pack: College B Outfit (Layered equipment comes in three parts: head, chest, legs)
All new monsters in September 2025 in Monster Hunter Now
Riftborne Radobaan
Radobaan will arrive as a new riftborne monster. This means players can now customize the style of Radobaan weapons. Additionally, for a limited time, players will need fewer materials to forge and upgrade Radobaan weapons.
Deviljho
Deviljho will also debut as a riftborne monster, meaning players can now customize its weapons. Furthermore, fewer materials will be needed to forge and upgrade Deviljho weapons.
Espinas
Espinas will debut with the MH Now 2nd Anniversary event from September 18, 2025.
