Monster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup: All events explored

The Monster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup has been unveiled, featuring festivities like Even Happier Hammer & Gunlance Hunting, Season 6 Climax, and MH Now 2nd Anniversary. Besides these, multiple monsters will debut this month.

Ad

Here are all the events featured in the Monster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup.

Also read: Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

All festivities in the Monster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup

Monster Hunter Now @MH_Now_EN 🐾 September event lineup 🐾 ​ Espinas is coming to #MHNow AND Radobaan rolls in as a new riftborne monster! 🔥 ​ Plus, styles will be unlocked for hammers and gunlances, and we have even more updates to look forward to! 🌟 ​ 👉 https://monsterhunternow.com/news/september-2025

Ad

Trending

Even Happier Hammer & Gunlance Hunting

Schedule

September 1 to 7, 2025.

Features

During this event, certain hammers, gunlances, and armor will receive a boost. Radobaan, a new monster, will also appear more frequently as a riftborne monster.

Season 6 Climax

Schedule

September 8 to 13, 2025.

Features

In this event, players can expect more appearances of Nargacuga, Fulgur Anjanath, Beotodus, Bishaten, and Great Wroggi. Elder Dragon Interception points will exclusively feature the elder dragon Namielle. Lastly, there will be extra rewards for Hunt-a-thons and Elder Dragon Interceptions, and the chance to collect Mysterious Driftstone H and Mysterious Driftstone I.

Ad

MH Now 2nd Anniversary

Schedule

September 14 to 28, 2025.

Features

Celebrate two years of Monster Hunter Now by hunting riftborne monsters and rare species that have appeared in-game so far. There will also be an event-exclusive Exchange Hub.

Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan

2nd Anniversary Driftsmelting event

Schedule

September 29 to October 5, 2025.

Features

In this event, certain monsters will appear more frequently, and you can collect a new type of driftstone.

Ad

Exclusive Packs

According to the Monster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup, you can purchase limited-time packs from the in-game shop and Web Store. You can get them between September 1 and October 1, 2025.

Here's what will be offered:

College A Pack: College A Outfit (Layered equipment comes in three parts: head, chest, legs)

College B Pack: College B Outfit (Layered equipment comes in three parts: head, chest, legs)

All new monsters in September 2025 in Monster Hunter Now

Here are the monsters appearing this month (Image via Niantic)

Riftborne Radobaan

Ad

Radobaan will arrive as a new riftborne monster. This means players can now customize the style of Radobaan weapons. Additionally, for a limited time, players will need fewer materials to forge and upgrade Radobaan weapons.

Deviljho

Deviljho will also debut as a riftborne monster, meaning players can now customize its weapons. Furthermore, fewer materials will be needed to forge and upgrade Deviljho weapons.

Espinas

Espinas will debut with the MH Now 2nd Anniversary event from September 18, 2025.

Ad

More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More