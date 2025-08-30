  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup: All events explored

Monster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup: All events explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 30, 2025 08:26 GMT
The September event lineup is here! (Image via Niantic)
The September event lineup is here! (Image via Niantic)

The Monster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup has been unveiled, featuring festivities like Even Happier Hammer & Gunlance Hunting, Season 6 Climax, and MH Now 2nd Anniversary. Besides these, multiple monsters will debut this month.

Ad

Here are all the events featured in the Monster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup.

Also read: Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All festivities in the Monster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Even Happier Hammer & Gunlance Hunting

Schedule

September 1 to 7, 2025.

Features

During this event, certain hammers, gunlances, and armor will receive a boost. Radobaan, a new monster, will also appear more frequently as a riftborne monster.

Season 6 Climax

Schedule

September 8 to 13, 2025.

Features

In this event, players can expect more appearances of Nargacuga, Fulgur Anjanath, Beotodus, Bishaten, and Great Wroggi. Elder Dragon Interception points will exclusively feature the elder dragon Namielle. Lastly, there will be extra rewards for Hunt-a-thons and Elder Dragon Interceptions, and the chance to collect Mysterious Driftstone H and Mysterious Driftstone I.

Ad

MH Now 2nd Anniversary

Schedule

September 14 to 28, 2025.

Features

Celebrate two years of Monster Hunter Now by hunting riftborne monsters and rare species that have appeared in-game so far. There will also be an event-exclusive Exchange Hub.

Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan

2nd Anniversary Driftsmelting event

Schedule

September 29 to October 5, 2025.

Features

In this event, certain monsters will appear more frequently, and you can collect a new type of driftstone.

Ad

Exclusive Packs

According to the Monster Hunter Now September 2025 event lineup, you can purchase limited-time packs from the in-game shop and Web Store. You can get them between September 1 and October 1, 2025.

Here's what will be offered:

  • College A Pack: College A Outfit (Layered equipment comes in three parts: head, chest, legs)
  • College B Pack: College B Outfit (Layered equipment comes in three parts: head, chest, legs)

All new monsters in September 2025 in Monster Hunter Now

Here are the monsters appearing this month (Image via Niantic)
Here are the monsters appearing this month (Image via Niantic)

Riftborne Radobaan

Ad

Radobaan will arrive as a new riftborne monster. This means players can now customize the style of Radobaan weapons. Additionally, for a limited time, players will need fewer materials to forge and upgrade Radobaan weapons.

Deviljho

Deviljho will also debut as a riftborne monster, meaning players can now customize its weapons. Furthermore, fewer materials will be needed to forge and upgrade Deviljho weapons.

Espinas

Espinas will debut with the MH Now 2nd Anniversary event from September 18, 2025.

Ad

More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications