Clash Royale announces emergency balance changes to Vines and Goblin Giant Evolution (September 5, 2025)

Clash Royale has just announced emergency balance changes targeting two of the most dominant cards in the current meta: Vines and Goblin Giant Evolution. Based on recent player feedback, the developers have fine-tuned their overpowered stats to open up room for other cards to shine in battles. Since these updates are already live, you may need to adjust your decks if they rely heavily on Vines or Goblin Giant Evolution.That said, this article highlights these and how they impact the outcome of the match.Vines nerf in the Clash Royale balance changes (September 5, 2025)Here's the nerf:Damage per Second: 162 -&gt; 134The developers explained that while Vines has been playing its role well, it has become too versatile in every situation. By lowering its damage, you will now need to rely on its special ability rather than expecting it to win every trade. This means your interactions with troops like Firecracker or Rascals may remain similar, but Vines will no longer overpower as easily.However, the evolved Baby Dragon, which Vines used to counter effectively, now benefits from this adjustment. With Vines weakened, Baby Dragon Evolution can dominate more frequently in battles without being pulled down as easily.Also read: Clash Royale July 2025 balance changesGoblin Giant Evolution nerf in the Clash Royale balance changes (September 5, 2025)Goblin Giant Evolution carrying Spear Goblins (Image via Supercell)Here's the detail:Spawn Speed: 1.8s → 2.2sGoblin Giant Evolution has been a central piece in many dominant deck strategies. Earlier balance tweaks focused on support cards like Goblin Curse Spells and Minions, but those adjustments weren’t enough to tone down the archetype. This time, the developers have gone straight to the source by increasing its spawn interval.Your Goblin Giant Evolution will now feel noticeably slower, and if you depended on its fast cycle, you must adjust your timing. On the upside, this change also gives opponents more room to drop effective counters against your pushes.Check out more articles related to the game:Is Clash Royale worth playing in 2025?Supercell announced testing of new Battle RewardsBest evolved Archer decks in the game