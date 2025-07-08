Clash Royale balance changes (July 2025): All nerfs, buffs, and reworks explained

The Clash Royale balance changes for July 2025 are here, introducing several nerfs, buffs, and reworks to improve the season 73 meta. Several high-impact cards, including Ice Spirit, The Log, and Boss Bandit, are receiving adjustments to improve competitive diversity and counterbalance dominant strategies. Alongside these, underused cards like Ice Golem and Mini P.E.K.K.A are getting long-awaited buffs.

Ad

On that note, this article further elaborates on the latest Clash Royale balance changes.

All nerfs in the Clash Royale balance changes (July 2025)

Healing capacity of Evolved Witch is reduced (Image via Supercell)

1) Ice Spirit

Ad

Trending

Freeze Duration: 1.2s → 1.1s (-8%)

The Ice Spirit has been too good at halting big pushes for its Elixir cost. By slightly reducing its freeze duration, the balance team is hoping to open up space for other Spirits and cycle cards in your decks.

2) The Log

Damage: 289 → 266 (-8%)

While The Log remains one of the most efficient spells in the game, it was doing a bit too much against mid-hitpoint cards. In the latest Clash Royale balance changes, its damage has been reduced while retaining its knockback effect and ability to clear weak troops.

Ad

3) Goblin Barrel Evolution

Decoy Goblin Damage: 120 → 89 (-26%)

Two barrels at once have been a nightmare for defenses. To make room for other Evolution bait strategies, the Decoy Goblin’s damage has been toned down. You’ll now have to rely more on chip damage and Skeleton barrel pressure in bait decks.

4) Witch Evolution

Heal per Skeleton: 64 → 56 (-12%)

Evolved Witch has been a bit too resistant to area damage and spells. This reduction keeps her synergy with other Skeleton troops intact while making her easier for you to counter with well-timed splash spells.

Ad

Also read: Clash Royale Merge Tactics game mode

All buffs in the Clash Royale balance changes (July 2025)

HP of Mini P.E.K.K.A is increased (Image via Supercell)

1) Giant Skeleton

Ad

Damage: 266 → 276 (+4%)

Before his massive Bomb drops, Giant Skeleton wasn’t getting enough value on offense. This small damage buff makes him a bigger threat against medium-health troops and tanks alike.

2) Ice Golem

Hitpoints: 1198 → 1315 (+10%)

With Sneaky Golem dominating the mini-tank role, Ice Golem has felt underwhelming. The hitpoint increase provided in the latest Clash Royale balance changes makes him a sturdier option for soaking up tower shots and controlling the pace of pushes.

Ad

3) Mini P.E.K.K.A

Hitpoints: 1361 → 1433 (+5%)

While still a defensive favorite, Mini P.E.K.K.A was too fragile when transitioning to counter-pushes. This health buff makes it harder for your opponents to shut down and improves his threat level offensively.

Also read: Clash Royale Mastery rewards changes

All reworks in the Clash Royale balance changes (July 2025)

Expand Tweet

Ad

1) Rascals

Rascal Boy Damage: 133 → 204 (+54%)

Rascal Girl Damage: 133 → 125 (-6%)

Rascals have struggled against the prevalence of spells. To balance the trio, Rascal Boy gets a big damage boost to carry his own weight, while the Rascal Girls are slightly toned down to reduce their dominance in matches where your opponent lacks splash counters.

2) Boss Bandit

Hitpoints: 2721 → 2624 (-4%)

Ability Cooldown: 0s → 3s

Ability no longer resets at 50% HP, now has 2 charges

Boss Bandit’s old Ability mechanic was too convoluted, resetting when her health dropped below half. Now, you’ll get two Ability uses per deployment with a short cooldown between them. She also loses a bit of tankiness to make it easier for your enemies to manage.

Ad

3) Monk

Hitpoints: 2150 → 2214 (+3%)

Ability Damage Reduction: 80% → 65% (-19%)

Monk’s Ability was being abused as a stall tactic rather than for deflecting projectiles. This rework shifts some durability into his base hitpoints while making his Ability less effective at tanking damage, encouraging you to use it more for its intended purpose.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More