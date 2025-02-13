EA FC Mobile UTOTY XI lineup and TOTY Shard requirements revealed 

EA FC Sports has just released the EA FC Mobile UTOTY (Ultimate Team of The Year) XI lineup, and the details are nothing short of spectacular. Players can now head to the UTOTY and 12th Man segment in the TOTY Gallery to claim these premium cards using TOTY Shards.

With each card requiring a specific number of TOTY shards, strategic planning is key to securing your favorite stars.

The 12th Man card and its shard cost will be revealed on February 20, 2025, adding an extra layer of anticipation to this year’s TOTY event.

EA FC Mobile UTOTY XI lineup and their Shard requirements

The newly released EA FC Mobile UTOTY XI lineup features some of the most iconic players in world football, each boasting impressive Overall Ratings (OVR) and coming at a cost that reflects their in-game value.

Here’s the complete breakdown:

107 OVR LW – Vinicius Jr.: 1500 shards

107 OVR CDM – Rodri: 1000 shards

107 OVR RW – Mohamed Salah: 1000 shards

107 OVR CB – Virgil van Dijk: 1000 shards

106 OVR CM – Jude Bellingham: 1000 shards

106 OVR RB – Dani Carvajal: 1000 shards

106 OVR ST – Kylian Mbappe: 1000 shards

106 OVR CB – William Saliba: 800 shards

105 OVR LB – Alejandro Grimaldo: 500 shards

105 OVR GK – Emiliano Martínez: 500 shards

105 OVR CAM – Cole Palmer: 500 shards

This EA FC Mobile UTOTY lineup is designed to offer a perfect balance of defense, midfield and attack in any Club Team.

With world-class talents like Vinicius Jr., Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk leading the charge, this EA FC Mobile UTOTY XI promises to be a game-changer for competitive play in EA FC Mobile.

Understanding TOTY Shards and strategic play

EA FC Mobile UTOTY can also be claimed using TOTY Shards (Image via EA Sports)

TOTY Shards are the primary currency for claiming premium TOTY cards. They are earned through various in-game events, challenges, and exchanges. Due to their scarcity, every shard counts.

The costs of the UTOTY XI cards reflect their high quality, with star players like Vinicius Jr. demanding up to 1500 shards, while other key figures require between 500 and 1000 shards.

Players must plan their shard spending carefully, as they will also be needed for the upcoming Honorable Mentions and the 12th Man. Efficient shard management is critical to maximize your chances of building the ultimate team.

While the UTOTY XI lineup is already live, the excitement doesn’t stop here. The 12th Man card will be announced on February 20, 2025, with its shard requirement yet to be revealed.

This card is expected to complement the already impressive lineup, further enriching the competitive landscape of EA FC Mobile.

