Epic Games Store to bring Weekly Free Games Program on Mobile

Epic Games is set to announce the Weekly Free Games Program in the Epic Games Store mobile. The popular hub for PC games has been offering games for worldwide Android and European Union iOS gamers since August 16, 2024. In late January 2025, it began making third-party titles available for download for Android (worldwide) and iOS (European Union) players.
Following this launch on the mobile version of the Epic Games Store, the company is introducing the Weekly Free Games Program to help players get access to more engaging titles.
Weekly Free Games Program in Epic Games Store mobile: Launch date and other details
As per the official blog, the company will start making new games available to players for free every week starting on March 20, 2025, under the Weekly Free Games Program in the Epic Games Store.
The developer has also stated that the first two games to arrive under this program will be Super Meat Boy Forever, and Eastern Exorcist, both of which will be available on the mobile store until March 27, 2025.
The third-party library of the store has already grown, with 47 games available on Android and 31 games available on iOS devices. Here is a list of all the games that have arrived in the store during this past month, including the free games currently available under the Weekly Free Games Program in the Epic Games Store on mobile:
Games available on both iOS and Android devices
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- MR Racer: Premium
- The Forest Quartet
- The WereCleaner
Games available on Android device
- Bowling Clash
- Endling - Extinction is Forever
- Chicken Police - Paint it RED
- One Hand Clapping
- Neighbours back From Hell
- This is The Police
- This is The Police 2
- This Is The President
- Through the Darkest of Times
The Epic Games Store brings great terms for the developers with the 88/12 revenue share for payments processed from the store and 0% on third-party payments.
