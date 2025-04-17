Monopoly GO Patch Notes v1.44: Everything you need to know

The Monopoly GO Patch Notes v1.44 are live now, and the community is eager to experience the changes arriving in the game. According to an official X post on April 17, 2025, Scopely is bringing certain bug fixes in the update to enhance your gameplay experience. The update is currently available for download on your device's preferred digital storefront.

This article will talk about everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Patch Notes v1.44 update.

Monopoly GO Patch Notes v1.44 update: Bug fixes

The Monopoly GO Patch Notes v1.44 update is focused on certain bug fixes and backend improvements to support the title's multiplayer feature and daily events. As mentioned in the caption of the official X post announcing the launch of this update, the tycoons might not see all the changes, but they will feel those changes.

Check out the list below to learn more about the bug fixes arriving in your favorite highly social virtual board game:

The Lucky Rocket image no longer blocks emojis during races in Tycoon Racers event.

Resolved an issue where, in some cases, the game froze after placing the final ball in the Juggle Jam event.

Fixed an issue where the dice could vanish behind the centerboard elements in Tycoon Racers event.

Auto Roll now stops properly after tapping the Community Chest 'open' button.

The Roll Multipliers will no longer auto-switch from x1 to x2 when the Dice drops below maximum capacity.

The top-row emojis in Tycoon Racers event are now accessible.

The developer has also resolved an issue where sent emoji previews appeared during the podium phase in Tycoon Racers event.

These are all the changes announced in the Monopoly GO Patch Notes v1.44 update announcement post. Scopely has yet to publish the complete patch notes on the official website.

