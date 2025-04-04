Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Friday, April 04, 2025

Wordle Answers #1385 (April 04, 2025): In this article, you will find Wordle answers and hints for April 04, 2025.

Wordle presents a new puzzle daily, challenging players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is a fantastic game to showcase your vocabulary, but it can often be quite challenging.

We will provide all the necessary hints and clues before revealing the word, so you can try to solve it yourself. We will also analyze today's Wordle difficulty and share some interesting facts about the word.

Let's dive into solving today's Wordle #1385 (April 04, 2025) with a little help from us.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Friday, April 04, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Thursday, April 3, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Today's Wordle answer is just below. But first, here are three hints to help you get there without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 1 vowel.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "Any of several small marine crustacean species of plankton in the order Euphausiacea in the class Malacostraca."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “K”.

If you still need help with today's Wordle Answer, you can try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last warning for spoilers! The Wordle answer for today is just one scroll away.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Friday, April 04, 2025, is: KRILL

If you got it right, congratulations! If not, don't worry—there's always tomorrow's puzzle to tackle.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

How did you fare amongst with other players?

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses taken to get to today's answer in normal mode is 4.9. Around 8.5% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 45.1. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 82.5. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "KRILL":

Krill are small, shrimp-like crustaceans that inhabit the oceans and are an essential part of the marine food web.

They serve as a primary food source for many marine animals, including whales, seals, and various species of fish and birds.

Krill are highly nutritious and are often harvested for use in aquaculture, dietary supplements, and animal feed.

The word "krill" is derived from the Norwegian word "krill," which means "young fry of fish" and reflects their role in marine ecosystems.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Did you miss yesterday's Wordle #1384? Or playing from a different timezone? No worries, we've got you covered!

The wordle answer for 3 April 2025 was SHEAR.

According to wordlebot, the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer in normal mode is 3.8. Around 36.2% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1384, 3 April 2025: SHEAR

Wordle #1383, 2 April 2025: CURSE

Wordle #1382, 1 April 2025: JEWEL

Wordle #1381, 31 March 2025: BOOTY

Wordle #1380, 30 March 2025: QUOTA

