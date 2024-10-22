One Punch Man The Strongest codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

- All active One Punch Man The Strongest codes
If you are looking for One Punch Man The Strongest codes that grant in-game items for free, our guide will help you get some. The game, based on the One Punch Man anime, offers various resources you must acquire to progress. The primary way of obtaining them is by engaging in game modes or purchasing at the in-app store. However, you can acquire them easily without breaking a sweat by redeeming the codes.
This article lists all working and tested One Punch Man The Strongest codes for February 2025 and a guide to redeeming them.
Below is the list of all active One Punch Man The Strongest codes for February 2025:
- OPM777: Redeem for free in-game items (only for the Global server)
- HALLOWEEN24: Redeem for free in-game items (only for the SEA server)
List of expired One Punch Man The Strongest codes
Below are the codes in One Punch Man The Strongest that have expired as of February 2025:
- 24OPMMOON
- 24OPMSEP
- OPM24AUG
- OPM24JULY
- 24OPMJUNE
- OPMSEA4TH
- OPM24MAY
- SONGKRAN67
- OPM24APR
- OPM24MAR
- NEWWORLD
- OPM24CNY
- OPMNEWUR
- FEB24OPM
- OPM777
- NewYear24
- OPM2401
- OPM2312
- XMAS2023
- 23XMAS
- LONGMONTH
- OPMUR11
- OPMUR10
- OPM9Sep
- VACATION
- OPMAUG8
- ICECREAM
- OPM202308
- SUMMER
- O6P1M6
- OPM3RD
- MAYDAY
- OPMMAY5
- BUNNYEGG
- OPMAPR
- STPATRICK
- OPMMAR3
- HAPPYSVD
- OPMTWO
- OPM2023
- NEWYEAR
- XMASOPM
- OPMGO
- 1212OPM
- SPOOKY
- MRBEAST
- FBGIFT
- OPMTS
- OCTOPM
- TFTOPM
- OPMSEPT
- OPM2YEARS
- OPM2ND
- OPMBRAVE
How to redeem One Punch Man The Strongest codes
The developers have provided a simple in-game method to redeem the codes in One Punch Man The Strongest. Follow the steps given below to claim rewards from the codes:
- Step 1: Launch One Punch Man The Strongest and complete the tutorial if you are a new player.
- Step 2: On the main screen, click your Avatar icon at the top left to open your Profile.
- Step 3: Tap the Gift Code button to open the Exchange dialog box.
- Step 4: Copy and paste the codes in the blank box and Click the Confirm button to receive the rewards.
One Punch Man The Strongest codes troubleshooting [How to fix]
There might be several possible reasons for not getting freebies from the codes. First, check whether the code has expired. You will receive a message that the pack code has expired if you try to redeem an expired code.
Ensure that you haven’t left any single letter or number and entered it in the exact format provided by the developers. Failing to do so will make the codes invalid, and they won’t grant any freebies. Lastly, the codes are server-exclusive, so you can’t enter the codes issued for SEA servers into the Global ones.
Where to find new codes in One Punch Man The Strongest?
You can follow the title’s official Facebook page to get the latest codes on One Punch Man World The Strongest. Additionally, you can join the official Discord community channel for the title. You will find new codes in the channel whenever they are released. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page; we will update our list immediately when the developers release new codes.
FAQs on One Punch Man World The Strongest codes
Why are codes in One Punch Man The Strongest used?
The codes in One Punch Man The Strongest are the quickest way to obtain in-game items for free. They will help you get a headstart and progress in the title.
Do One Punch Man The Strongest codes expire?
Yes, the codes in One Punch Man The Strongest expire after a certain period. So, redeem them as soon as possible to receive all applicable free in-game items.
When are the new One Punch Man The Strongest codes released?
There isn’t a way to know when the developers will release new codes in One Punch Man The Strongest for the Global servers. However, the developers release new codes monthly for the SEA servers.