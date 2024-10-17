Awaken Chaos Era codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

If you want Awaken Chaos Era codes to gather free in-game items, then you are at the right place. This mythical turn-based RPG requires heavy farming to progress swiftly. Players who prefer microtransactions can buy the items at the in-app store to speed up their progression. However, using codes is the best alternative if you want to avoid spending money or grinding.

The developers regularly release redeem codes from which players can extract in-game items for free by following simple steps. These codes will give you a headstart on your journey in the mythical world.

Below are all working Awaken Chaos Era codes for February 2025.

All active Awaken Chaos Era codes

Click the Redemption Code button to enter the redemption menu (Image via Century Games)

Here are all the active Awaken Chaos Era codes that grant freebies upon redemption in February 2025:

Codes Rewards Butterfly Diamonds ✕ 500 and Advanced Summoning Crystals ✕ 5 (new) HOLLYJOLLY Redeem for free in-game items (New)

List of expired Awaken Chaos Era codes

Below is the list of codes that have expired in Awaken Chaos Era as of February 2025:

JOKERGAME

HELLO101

ACEDC2024

ACEFB2024

godfery

WINTERISCOMING

fullspeedahead

ACERTA

Ineedadoctor

whosyourdaddy

THANKSGIVING2023

LevelUp

ACEBONUS

DedicateYourHeart

happynewyear

Bluestacks2022

Swordout

THESCENTOFBLOOD

CODEOFTRIBE

ACEEASTER24

secanni

MerryChristmas2023

HOMERUN

ACERTA

ACEAOTC

ACETITAN

CS0804

GUILDWAR0713

coldsteelpeak

happyvalentinesday

DedicateYourHeart

Bluestacks2022

Swordout

GuildBoss

ACEXFoodyXCollab

NinjaHitoshi

MerryChristmas

STORMBADGE

HAPPYHALLOWEEN

STATUEOFTHEHOLYKING

happynewyear

How to redeem Awaken Chaos Era codes

Copy and paste the active code and click the Confirm button to redeem it (Image via Century Games)

You can redeem the codes via an in-game method Century Games has provided. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Launch Awaken Chaos Era on your mobile device.

Launch Awaken Chaos Era on your mobile device. Step 2: Enter the lobby and click the Menu button (star icon) at the top right.

Enter the lobby and click the Menu button (star icon) at the top right. Step 3: Enter the Settings menu by clicking its button at the bottom of the menu.

Enter the Settings menu by clicking its button at the bottom of the menu. Step 4: Switch to the Account tab and click the "Redemption Code" button on the bottom.

Switch to the Account tab and click the "Redemption Code" button on the bottom. Step 5: Copy and paste the code into the box that says "Please enter a redemption code."

Copy and paste the code into the box that says "Please enter a redemption code." Step 6: Hit the Confirm button and claim all applicable freebies from your in-game mailbox.

Awaken Chaos Era codes and their importance

Using the codes in Awaken Chaos Era will save you from repetitive farming in various game modes. They will give you resources, such as Summoning Crystals, Diamonds, and more, within a few seconds.

Awaken Chaos Era codes troubleshooting [how to fix]

Error on using an incorrect code in Awaken Chaos Era (Image via Century Games)

If you don't receive freebies from any code, it may mean they have expired. So, you must look for active ones and use them to get free in-game items. The codes are not case-sensitive; however, you must type them without leaving out a single letter or number to receive the rewards. If you enter an incorrect code, a message will appear saying, "Code does not exist! Please try again."

You might have also noticed that some codes have specific requirements to reach a certain level to redeem the code. So, you must fulfill the requirements and use them to claim free rewards.

Where to find new codes in Awaken Chaos Era?

Century Games will release new codes on the title’s official Discord channel. Additionally, you can bookmark this page because we immediately update our list with new codes when the developers release them.

FAQs on Awaken Chaos Era codes

Why are codes in Awaken Chaos Era used?

You can use the codes in Awaken Chaos Era to get free in-game items without spending money or putting in much effort. They are an excellent way to obtain crucial resources that help you summon new characters and bolster your roster.

Do codes in Awaken Chaos Era expire?

The codes of this turn-based RPG expire after a certain period, like other mobile games. So, avail them as soon as possible if you want to receive free in-game items.

When are the new codes released in Awaken Chaos Era?

Century Games offers new codes for Awaken Chaos Era every month on their Discord channel.

