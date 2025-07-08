PUBG Mobile 3.9 update release date and timings for all regions confirmed

The PUBG Mobile 3.9 update release date and timings for all regions have been announced. This is the fourth major update for the popular battle royale title in 2025, introducing several new features, including the Transformers mode. In this version of the game, players can transform into Megatron and Optimus Prime, and explore new locations like Neon Outposts and Astro Dens for more fun.
This article highlights the confirmed PUBG Mobile 3.9 update release date and timings for all regions.
Note: PUBG Mobile has been banned in India since 2020. Hence, players in the country are advised to abstain from downloading the game. They can instead play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the Transformers mode will arrive in a few weeks.
PUBG Mobile 3.9 update release date and timings for all Android and iOS users have been announced
Based on an announcement by Error, a PUBG Mobile official, on the game's official Discord server, the exact release date and timings for the 3.9 update have been revealed.
Here's an overview of the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update release date and timings for all regions:
Google Play Store
- Vietnam - 30%: July 7, 2025, at 2 pm | 70%: July 7, 2025, at 4 pm | 100%: July 7, 2025, at 6 pm (ICT)
- Korea, Japan - 100%: July 8, 2025, am (KST)
- Taiwan - 100%: July 8, 2025, at 11 am (TST)
- Global release - 30%: July 8, 2025, at 1:30 am | 50%: July 8, 2025, at 4 am | 100%: July 8, 2025, at 10 am (GMT)
App Store
- Vietnam - 100%: July 8, 2025, at 6 pm (ICT)
- Korea/Japan - 100%: July 8, 2025, at 11 am (KST)
- Taiwan - 100%: July 8, 2025, at 11 am (TST)
- Global release - 100%: July 8, 2025, at 10 am (GMT)
Samsung Galaxy Store
- Korea/Japan - 100%: July 8, 2025, at 11:30 am (KST)
- Globally - 100%: July 8, 2025, at 4 am (GMT)
Amazon App Store
- 100%: July 8, 2025, at 4 am (GMT)
Huawei App Gallery
- 100%: July 8, 2025, at 4 am (GMT)
Official website and third-party stores
- 100%: July 8, 2025, at 10 am (GMT)
The Steampunk Frontier mode garnered immense popularity among players worldwide. Now, the new Transformers mode is set to transport users into the universe of Optimus Prime and Megatron.
The 3.9 update is expected to build on the success of its predecessors and further elevate the gaming experience.
