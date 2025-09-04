PUBG Mobile 4.0 update Spooky Soiree event: All Ghostie skills explored

Following the massive success of the Transformers event, Krafton and Tencent have launched the PUBG Mobile 4.0 update Spooky Soiree event. It has been added to the Classic mode maps of Erangel, Livik, and Rondo. The event brings a spooky theme to the renowned BR title, along with a new companion, Ghostie, which has its own skills that can be leveraged to make matches more interesting.This article covers all the Ghostie skills added in the PUBG Mobile 4.0 update Spooky Soiree event. It will help you get an advantage in your matches by selecting the best skill.Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Players in the region are advised to avoid it and play BGMI instead.What are the various Ghostie skills in PUBG Mobile 4.0 update Spooky Soiree event?In the PUBG Mobile 4.0 update Spooky Soiree event, you can pick up items that infuse Ghostie with ghostly powers. The companion can be equipped with up to one Main skill and two Passive skills at a time. You can choose skills that best boost your offence and survival as you grind towards a Chicken Dinner. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's a look at all Ghostie's Main and Passive skills in the PUBG Mobile 4.0 update Spooky Soiree event:Main skills:1) Floating Balloon: This skill helps you to fly for a brief period and is ideal for repositioning during fights.It has a cooldown of 15 seconds and a charging time of 2.4 seconds for Level 1 and 2, and two seconds for the third level. Meanwhile, the flying time is five, six, and seven seconds for the first, second, and third levels, respectively.2) Scan: This skill provides enemy intel by scanning the nearby area. It has a cooldown time of 60 seconds at Level 1, 45 seconds at Level 2, and 25 seconds at Level 3. It can expose enemies as far as 15 meters (Level 1), 45 meters (Level 2), or 50 meters (Level 3).3) Guardian Shield: This skill provides proper cover at any place for 20 seconds and has a cooldown of the same duration. It also knocks back approaching enemies, and has a durability of 1000 at Level 1, 2000 at Level 2, and 2500 at Level 3.Passive skills:1) Heal: This skill helps you to automatically heal with consumables or rescue teammates. As you level up the skill, the duration for healing is reduced by 10%. Furthermore, at Level 3, Heal has a 40% chance of not using a consumable.2) Armorer: This skill automatically restores your damaged armor during combat. It has a repair time of two seconds. Armorer can be activated at 40%, 60% and 88% and has a cooldown of 50 seconds, 30 seconds, and five seconds as you upgrade the skill to Levels 1, 2, and 3, respectively.3) Boost: This skill adds a fun element to the PUBG Mobile 4.0 update Spooky Soiree event. Once equipped, it enables the character to run faster. The speed increases by 10% with every level upgrade (up to Level 3).4) Ghost Helm: It enables Ghostie to take the shape of your helmet, reducing the damage from the enemy's gunshots. The damage intake reduces as you level up the skill.Also read: How to download PUBG Mobile 4.0 update on Android and iOS.Meanwhile, if you get defeated in a PUBG Mobile 4.0 update Spooky Soiree event match, you can become a Prankster Ghost. This ability lets you transform into a bomb or a shield, or even scan the area, helping your teammates in the battlegrounds.Remember that the skills mentioned will gradually unlock with time. While the shield will be available since September 4, 2025, the scan and bomb skills will be available starting September 11 and 18, 2025, respectively.Check out our other articles on PUBG Mobile:PUBG Mobile Nailoong Lucky Spin: Nailoong MK14 skin, Cape Buddy, and morePUBG Mobile Nyxen Sinistra lucky spin: Nyxen Sinistra set, Nyxen Rose AUG skin, and morePUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 28: All new upcoming features explored