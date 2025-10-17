  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • PUBG Mobile A15 Bonus Pass: All rewards and price explored

PUBG Mobile A15 Bonus Pass: All rewards and price explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Oct 17, 2025 08:47 GMT
Check out the rewards offered in the new Bonus track (Image via PUBG Mobile)
Check out the rewards offered in the new Bonus track (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The PUBG Mobile A15 Bonus Pass has gone live, offering tons of extra rewards in the seasonal reward track. Items in this track vary, from common offerings, such as AG and Paint, to legendary ones, like Corrupted Vesper 2-Seat Motorcycle skin (upgradable). Furthermore, you can choose your desired item from a given list of exclusives after reaching certain milestones.

Ad

Here are all the rewards the A15 Bonus Pass offers in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A15 Bonus Pass

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The A15 Bonus Pass is accessible only to A15 Royale Pass holders. They can either purchase the Bonus Pass for 315 UC or the Bonus Pass Plus for 630 UC. The former unlocks the track up to Level 30, while the latter variant unlocks the entire track.

Also read: How to purchase the Royale Pass: Entire process explained

Here's a list of rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A15 Bonus Pass:

  • Spectral Duskbride set and Spectral Dreamweaver set
  • Paint and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
  • BP x1000
  • Exp Card x2
  • Development Material and Home Coin x1000
  • AG x50
  • Silver x20
  • Classic Crate Coupon
  • Room Card
  • Spectral Dreamweaver Stun Grenade skin
  • Premium Crate Coupon and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
  • AG x50
  • Engine Core
  • BP x1000
  • Development Material and Spectral Duskbride Emote
  • AG x50
  • Silver x20
  • Classic Crate Coupon x4
  • Paints x2 and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
  • Spectral Dreamweaver Helmet and Home Coins x1000
  • BP Card x2 (1-hour)
  • AG x50
  • BP x 1000
  • Premium Crate Coupon x4
  • Development Material and Ordinary Favorability Gift
  • AG x50
  • Premium Crate Coupon x4
  • Room Card x1
  • Classic Crate Coupon x4
  • Corrupted Vesper 2-Seat Motorcycle skin (Upgradable) or Hallow Wake - SLR (Upgradable)
Ad

Also read: How to use Emergency Cover Flare

  • Exp Card
  • AG x50
  • Silver x20
  • Premium Crate Coupon x4
  • Development Material and Ordinary Favorability Gift
  • Paint
  • Silver
  • BP
  • Classic Crate Coupon x4 and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
  • Spectral Dreamweaver Backpack and Home Coin x1000
  • Exp Card x2
  • AG x50
  • Engine Core
  • Premium Crate Coupon x4
  • Ghostie Ornament and Ordinary Favorability Gift
  • Silver x20
  • BP x1000
  • Paint
  • Classic Crate Coupon x4
  • Violet Spiritblade - Dagger skin and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
  • Premium Crate Coupon x4
  • AG x50
  • Home Coin x1000 and Ordinary Favorability Gift
  • BP Card x2 (1-hour)
  • Development Material
  • BP x1000
  • Silver x20
  • Classic Crate Coupon x4
  • Paint x2
  • Hallow Wake - SLR skin (Upgradable) or Corrupted Vesper 2-Seat Motorcycle skin (Upgradable)
Ad

Completing missions, such as killing a certain number of enemies on a specific map or traveling a certain distance on the battleground, will help you progress the reward track and yield the mentioned rewards.

More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications