PUBG Mobile A15 Bonus Pass: All rewards and price explored

The PUBG Mobile A15 Bonus Pass has gone live, offering tons of extra rewards in the seasonal reward track. Items in this track vary, from common offerings, such as AG and Paint, to legendary ones, like Corrupted Vesper 2-Seat Motorcycle skin (upgradable). Furthermore, you can choose your desired item from a given list of exclusives after reaching certain milestones.Here are all the rewards the A15 Bonus Pass offers in PUBG Mobile.Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant. All rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A15 Bonus PassThe A15 Bonus Pass is accessible only to A15 Royale Pass holders. They can either purchase the Bonus Pass for 315 UC or the Bonus Pass Plus for 630 UC. The former unlocks the track up to Level 30, while the latter variant unlocks the entire track.Also read: How to purchase the Royale Pass: Entire process explainedHere's a list of rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A15 Bonus Pass:Spectral Duskbride set and Spectral Dreamweaver setPaint and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)BP x1000Exp Card x2Development Material and Home Coin x1000AG x50Silver x20Classic Crate CouponRoom CardSpectral Dreamweaver Stun Grenade skinPremium Crate Coupon and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)AG x50Engine CoreBP x1000Development Material and Spectral Duskbride EmoteAG x50Silver x20Classic Crate Coupon x4Paints x2 and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)Spectral Dreamweaver Helmet and Home Coins x1000BP Card x2 (1-hour)AG x50BP x 1000Premium Crate Coupon x4Development Material and Ordinary Favorability GiftAG x50Premium Crate Coupon x4Room Card x1Classic Crate Coupon x4Corrupted Vesper 2-Seat Motorcycle skin (Upgradable) or Hallow Wake - SLR (Upgradable)Also read: How to use Emergency Cover FlareExp CardAG x50Silver x20Premium Crate Coupon x4Development Material and Ordinary Favorability GiftPaintSilverBPClassic Crate Coupon x4 and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)Spectral Dreamweaver Backpack and Home Coin x1000Exp Card x2AG x50Engine CorePremium Crate Coupon x4Ghostie Ornament and Ordinary Favorability GiftSilver x20BP x1000PaintClassic Crate Coupon x4Violet Spiritblade - Dagger skin and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)Premium Crate Coupon x4AG x50Home Coin x1000 and Ordinary Favorability GiftBP Card x2 (1-hour)Development MaterialBP x1000Silver x20Classic Crate Coupon x4Paint x2Hallow Wake - SLR skin (Upgradable) or Corrupted Vesper 2-Seat Motorcycle skin (Upgradable)Completing missions, such as killing a certain number of enemies on a specific map or traveling a certain distance on the battleground, will help you progress the reward track and yield the mentioned rewards.