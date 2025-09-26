  • home icon
  PUBG Mobile Macabre Valentine spin: Soulspecter Shredder - M762 skin, Macabre Valentine set, and more

PUBG Mobile Macabre Valentine spin: Soulspecter Shredder - M762 skin, Macabre Valentine set, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 26, 2025 07:54 GMT
Grab these new items (Image via Tencent Games)
Grab the new items from PUBG Mobile's Macabre Valentine (Image via Tencent Games)

The PUBG Mobile Macabre Valentine spin has just gone live (September 26, 2025) and will be available until October 27, 2025. It offers multiple exclusives, such as an upgradable gun skin, as well as first-of-their-kind interactive animations and a ghost that accompanies you on the battlefield.

This article lists all the exclusives offered by the PUBG Mobile Macabre Valentine spin and explains how you can acquire them.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about PUBG Mobile Macabre Valentine

New items

Here are all the items that the PUBG Mobile Macabre Valentine spin offers:

  • Macabre Valentine set
  • Macabre Valentine cover
  • Blackmyst Broom Glider
  • Specter Shrine backpack
  • Teddy Bear (crate-exclusive token)
  • Teddy Bear Part (pieces of crate-exclusive token)
  • Soulspecter Shredder - M762 skin (upgradable)
  • Soulspecter Shredder grenade
  • Soulspecter Shredder Molotov Cocktail
  • Modification Material
  • Weapon attachments themed around the PUBG Mobile Macabre Valentine spin crate's theme
  • Macabre Valentine Space Gift
  • Modification Material pieces
  • Paint
  • Sports Car Space Gift
  • Genstone Ring

How to get

To obtain these items, you must open crates by drawing spins. The first draw of the day costs 10 UC, while subsequent spins cost 60 UC each. Alternatively, you can draw 10 spins at once for 540 UC.

If you can't acquire your desired items by opening crates, you can visit the spin’s Redeem or Gempiece Exchange section to purchase them using the Teddy Bears you've collected.

Here are the prices of all the items there:

Redeem section

  • Macabre Valentine set: 6 Teddy Bears
  • Macabre Valentine cover: 2 Teddy Bears
  • Blackmyst Broom Glider: 3 Teddy Bears
  • Specter Shrine backpack: 2 Teddy Bears
  • Soulspecter Shredder - M762 skin (upgradable): 3 Teddy Bears
  • Modification Material: 1 Teddy Bear
  • Phantom Courtyard theme background: 1 Teddy Bear
  • Macabre Valentine emote: 1 Teddy Bear
  • Macabre Valentine Space Gift: 1 Teddy Bear
  • 50x Teddy Bear Part: 1 Teddy Bear

Gempiece section

  • Teddy Bear: 50 Teddy Bear Parts
  • Soulspecter Shredder grenade: 15 Teddy Bear Parts
  • Soulspecter Shredder Molotov Cocktail: 15 Teddy Bear Parts
  • Weapon attachments themed around the PUBG Mobile Macabre Valentine spin crate's theme: 5 - 30 Teddy Bear Parts
  • Modification Material pieces: 5 Teddy Bear Parts
  • Sports Car Space Gift: 3 Teddy Bear Parts
  • Genstone Ring: 1 Teddy Bear Part
About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
