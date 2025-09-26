PUBG Mobile Macabre Valentine spin: Soulspecter Shredder - M762 skin, Macabre Valentine set, and more

The PUBG Mobile Macabre Valentine spin has just gone live (September 26, 2025) and will be available until October 27, 2025. It offers multiple exclusives, such as an upgradable gun skin, as well as first-of-their-kind interactive animations and a ghost that accompanies you on the battlefield.This article lists all the exclusives offered by the PUBG Mobile Macabre Valentine spin and explains how you can acquire them.Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant. Also read: Why PUBG Mobile is no more the fun game that it used to beEverything you need to know about PUBG Mobile Macabre ValentineNew itemsHere are all the items that the PUBG Mobile Macabre Valentine spin offers:Macabre Valentine setMacabre Valentine coverBlackmyst Broom GliderSpecter Shrine backpackTeddy Bear (crate-exclusive token)Teddy Bear Part (pieces of crate-exclusive token)Soulspecter Shredder - M762 skin (upgradable)Soulspecter Shredder grenadeSoulspecter Shredder Molotov CocktailModification MaterialWeapon attachments themed around the PUBG Mobile Macabre Valentine spin crate's themeMacabre Valentine Space GiftModification Material piecesPaintSports Car Space GiftGenstone RingAlso read: How to get and use Welding GunHow to getTo obtain these items, you must open crates by drawing spins. The first draw of the day costs 10 UC, while subsequent spins cost 60 UC each. Alternatively, you can draw 10 spins at once for 540 UC.If you can't acquire your desired items by opening crates, you can visit the spin’s Redeem or Gempiece Exchange section to purchase them using the Teddy Bears you've collected.Also read: All Special Vehicles in PUBG Mobile exploredHere are the prices of all the items there:Redeem sectionMacabre Valentine set: 6 Teddy BearsMacabre Valentine cover: 2 Teddy BearsBlackmyst Broom Glider: 3 Teddy BearsSpecter Shrine backpack: 2 Teddy BearsSoulspecter Shredder - M762 skin (upgradable): 3 Teddy BearsModification Material: 1 Teddy BearPhantom Courtyard theme background: 1 Teddy BearMacabre Valentine emote: 1 Teddy BearMacabre Valentine Space Gift: 1 Teddy Bear50x Teddy Bear Part: 1 Teddy BearGempiece sectionTeddy Bear: 50 Teddy Bear PartsSoulspecter Shredder grenade: 15 Teddy Bear PartsSoulspecter Shredder Molotov Cocktail: 15 Teddy Bear PartsWeapon attachments themed around the PUBG Mobile Macabre Valentine spin crate's theme: 5 - 30 Teddy Bear PartsModification Material pieces: 5 Teddy Bear PartsSports Car Space Gift: 3 Teddy Bear PartsGenstone Ring: 1 Teddy Bear PartAlso read: Rondo map guide: All hot drops exploredMore articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:How to use Emergency Cover Flare in PUBG MobileHow to purchase the Royale Pass: Entire process explained