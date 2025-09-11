PUBG Mobile Royale Pass A15: All rewards and price explored

  • home icon
By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 11, 2025 08:39 GMT
Check out all the rewards offered in the A15 in this guide (Image via Tencent Games)
We list all the rewards offered in PUBG Mobile Royale Pass A15 (Image via Tencent Games)

The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass A15 has gone live, bringing tons of fresh cosmetics and items useful for your survival on the battleground. Like every season, those who purchase the latest Royale Pass will receive access to a fresh seasonal reward track and can claim all the rewards offered there by progressing in it.

Read on to learn what the latest seasonal reward track offers and the price of the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass A15.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

All rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass A15

Here are all the rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass A15:

  • Rank 1: Hallowed Severance Set and Glasses
  • Rank 3: 500x BP, 80x UC
  • Rank 7: 10x Silver, 40x UC
  • Rank 10: Venomspite - PP-19 Bizon
  • Rank 13: Tier protection card, 40x UC
  • Rank 15: Spooky Swing emote, Chadewing Rift Plane Finish
  • Rank 17: 10x Silver, 20x UC
  • Rank 20: RP Card, Chromacore Pulse Helmet
  • Rank 23: 10x Silver, 20x UC
  • Rank 25: A15 Parachute skin, Crystal Tokens
  • Rank 27: 500x BP, 20x UC
  • Rank 28: Custom room card, 15x Silvers
  • Rank 30: Ribbon Mauler - S1897 skin, Sugarspell Curse emote
  • Rank 33: 10x Silver, 20x UC
  • Rank 37: 10x Silver, 40x UC
  • Rank 40: RP Card, Sugarspell Curse Set, and Cover
  • Rank 43: 500x BP, 40x UC
  • Rank 47: 500x BP, 40x UC
  • Rank 50: Candied Hunter - MP7 skin (Upgradable)
  • Rank 53: 1000x Home Coins, 80x UC
  • Rank 55: Hallow Frosting - P1911
  • Rank 57: 10x Silver, 40x UC
  • Rank 60: Colorburst Candy backpack
  • Rank 63: 500x BP, 40x UC
  • Rank 65: RP Avatar Frame (A15), Perfect DNA Ornament
  • Rank 67: 10x Silver, 20x UC
  • Rank 70: Skeleton Trail UTV skin
  • Rank 73: 10x Silver, 20x UC
  • Rank 77: 500x BP, 20x UC
  • Rank 80: Candy Storm Smoke Grenade skin, Aberrant Surgeon emote
  • Rank 83: 10x Silver, 20x UC
  • Rank 87: 500x BP, 40x UC
  • Rank 90: RP card, Violet Revenant - AKM skin
  • Rank 93: 500x BP, 40x UC
  • Rank 97: 500x BP, 40x UC
  • Rank 100: Aberrant Surgeon set (Upgradable)
There are two versions of the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass A15: Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. The former costs 720 UC, while the latter is priced at 1920 UC.

Buying the Elite Pass gives you access to the seasonal reward track, while the Plus variant moves you up to Level 24 in the prize path.

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

