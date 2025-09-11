PUBG Mobile Royale Pass A15: All rewards and price explored

The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass A15 has gone live, bringing tons of fresh cosmetics and items useful for your survival on the battleground. Like every season, those who purchase the latest Royale Pass will receive access to a fresh seasonal reward track and can claim all the rewards offered there by progressing in it.Read on to learn what the latest seasonal reward track offers and the price of the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass A15.Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.All rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass A15Here are all the rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass A15:Rank 1: Hallowed Severance Set and GlassesRank 3: 500x BP, 80x UCRank 7: 10x Silver, 40x UCRank 10: Venomspite - PP-19 BizonRank 13: Tier protection card, 40x UCRank 15: Spooky Swing emote, Chadewing Rift Plane FinishRank 17: 10x Silver, 20x UCRank 20: RP Card, Chromacore Pulse HelmetRank 23: 10x Silver, 20x UCRank 25: A15 Parachute skin, Crystal TokensRank 27: 500x BP, 20x UCRank 28: Custom room card, 15x SilversRank 30: Ribbon Mauler - S1897 skin, Sugarspell Curse emoteRank 33: 10x Silver, 20x UCRank 37: 10x Silver, 40x UCRank 40: RP Card, Sugarspell Curse Set, and CoverRank 43: 500x BP, 40x UCRank 47: 500x BP, 40x UCRank 50: Candied Hunter - MP7 skin (Upgradable)Also read: How to purchase the Royale Pass: Entire process explainedRank 53: 1000x Home Coins, 80x UCRank 55: Hallow Frosting - P1911Rank 57: 10x Silver, 40x UCRank 60: Colorburst Candy backpackRank 63: 500x BP, 40x UCRank 65: RP Avatar Frame (A15), Perfect DNA OrnamentRank 67: 10x Silver, 20x UCRank 70: Skeleton Trail UTV skinRank 73: 10x Silver, 20x UCRank 77: 500x BP, 20x UCRank 80: Candy Storm Smoke Grenade skin, Aberrant Surgeon emoteRank 83: 10x Silver, 20x UCRank 87: 500x BP, 40x UCRank 90: RP card, Violet Revenant - AKM skinRank 93: 500x BP, 40x UCRank 97: 500x BP, 40x UCRank 100: Aberrant Surgeon set (Upgradable)There are two versions of the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass A15: Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. The former costs 720 UC, while the latter is priced at 1920 UC.Buying the Elite Pass gives you access to the seasonal reward track, while the Plus variant moves you up to Level 24 in the prize path.Also read: When is PUBG shutting down for PS4 and Xbox One?More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:All Special Vehicles exploredHow to get a free Royale Pass in 2025