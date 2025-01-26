PUBG Mobile Spring Festival Card Collector event: Schedule, rewards, and rules explained

The PUBG Mobile Spring Festival Card Collector event has gone live and will remain so until February 5, 2025. The event tasks you to collect five Spring Festival cards on the battlefield and record the gameplay. Next, you must upload it on social media handles, which, in turn, will yield a chance to win a share of the event's 36,000 UC prize pool.

Let's see how you can participate in the PUBG Mobile Spring Festival Card Collector event and some of its important rules.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

How to participate in the PUBG Mobile Spring Festival Card Collector event

Follow the steps below to participate in the PUBG Mobile Spring Festival Card Collector event:

Step 1: Search for the Spring Festival Cards as you battle it out on the battlefield.

Step 2: Record or screenshot your quest for the cards showcasing your sassy or funny gameplay. Your content should be as engaging as possible, which will increase your chances of victory.

Step 3: Post your card collections and the gameplay on social media accounts using hashtags #PUBGMCardCollection and #SWEEPSTAKES.

Finish these steps, and you will be in the running for a massive amount of UC.

Also read: Is it worth playing PUBG PC in 2025?

Important rules related to the PUBG Mobile Spring Festival Card Collector event

Below are all the important rules related to the event:

Only twenty players will be selected as winners in the event, and each will receive 1800 UC .

. Community members can participate in the event multiple times. However, if they win through one of their entries, others will be deemed null and void.

If a member is caught using multiple social media handles to win extra rewards, they will be disqualified from the event and barred from participating in any future community events and challenges.

If a participant is found to be using stolen content for any contest or sweepstakes, they will be disqualified and barred from participating in any future community events and challenges.

Note that the PUBG Mobile Spring Festival Card Collector event's winners will be announced on the game's official social media handles, including X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

So, keep checking your inboxes on these platforms and follow PUBG Mobile Sportskeeda to stay tuned for all in-game updates.

