PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 (PMWC) Group Stage Day 1: Detailed analysis and overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Group Stage action began today (July 25, 2025) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Group Red and Group Yellow battled on the first day of the Group Stage in six blisteringly intense matches. The best teams featuring some of the prominent PUBG Mobile esports athletes battled in the virtual battlegrounds. While some grabbed the opportunity and earned chicken dinners with a high number of kills, some lacked the intensity and are trailing behind.Players across the globe can catch the next Group Stage matches' live in action on the official YouTube channel of Esports World Cup.How did the action unfold on the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Group Stage Day 1? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 1: SanhokThe action began with the Ruins hot drop clash between Team AxTMG and Nongshim Redforce, and the Indian side reigned supreme. Yangon Galacticos and Team Vision went Berserk as they grabbed 14 and 10 eliminations, respectively. However, it was DRX who showed composure and won the match with nine eliminations.Match 2: ErangelFire Flux and Influence Rage started the first Erangel of PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025, with the latter eliminating the former in a Mylta Hotdrop Clash. Falcons and AxTMG fought for a long time, as both got wiped out with the blue zone closing in. Defending Champions Alpha 7 clinched their first Chicken Dinner by eliminating both Team Secret and 4 Thrives in the end.Match 3: ErangelThe match had a slow start, and the big fights started only in the third zone. POWR was again the first team to get eliminated as 4 Thrives gatekept them in the Military Base bridge. Several players from different teams finished during rotations. Although Horaa gave their best, 4 Thrives clinched their first win with 14 kills.Also Read: Team AxTMG thanks GodLike Esports for customizing their PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 jersey.Match 4: ErangelAlpha 7 and E Arena got into the first fight as Carrilho completed a 1v3 winning the duel for Alpha 7. Several rotational clashes ensued as teams went on to pick up frags and lose players simultaneously. Weibo Gaming and DRX fought in a classic battle at the end, and DRX clinched the win with eight finishes.Match 5: MiramarThe first Miramar of the PUBG Mobile World Cup was slow-paced. The audience witnessed an IGLing masterclass from Suuk, but Alpha 7 were on a rampage as they won with 19 eliminations. Meanwhile, Nocki from 4Thrives tried his best and did a 1v2 against A7 but fell short in the end.Match 6: MiramarFalcons Gaming took a drop clash with table toppers Alpha 7, but the latter escaped freely. Falcons were the first ones to be eliminated in a rotational clash. Team Secret and DRX wreaked havoc in the lobby, but in the end, it was Regnum Carya who got an 8th-place chicken dinner.Where are the teams positioned on the points table after the conclusion of PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Day 1?After six matches, A7, DRX, and 4T have an edge over the others. Meanwhile, POWR, NS, E Arena, and AxTMG need to buckle up on Day 2. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's how the teams are ranked post Day 1 of PMWC Group Stage:4 Thrives Esports (56 points, along with one Chicken Dinner)Alpha 7 Esports (55 points, along with two Chicken Dinners)DRX (54 points, along with two Chicken Dinners)Team Secret (50 points, along with one Chicken Dinner)Regnum Carya Esports (42 points)Yangon Galacticos (42 points)Weibo Gaming (40 points)Horaa Esports (36 points)Influence Rage (29 points)Team Vision (25 points)Team AxTMG (22 points)Team Falcons (22 points)Fire Flux Esports (11 points)POWR Esports (3 points)E Arena (8 points)Nongshim Redforce (5 points)The PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Group Stage action continues on July 26, 2025, with Group Green joining in.Check out more on PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025:How to watch PMWC 2025 in India: TV details revealedPUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Grand Finals: Dates and broadcast schedule announcedPUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 groups and dates announced