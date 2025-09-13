PUBG Mobile x Lotus Cars collaboration: All car skins, cost, and how to get

The latest Motor Cruise luck spin is themed around the PUBG Mobile x Lotus Cars collaboration, which arrived on September 12, 2025, and will be available until November 4. Like other luck spins, you must draw spins to obtain fresh exclusives in the latest Motor Cruise spin. This costs Unknown Cash (UC), a premium in-game currency earned only via real money.

The Lotus Cars collaboration has brought many Dacia skins, themed around the company's luxury cars, to the battle royale title. Those who acquire them will certainly stand out on the battleground. We discuss all the skins the crossover has brought and how you can get them.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about PUBG Mobile x Lotus Cars collaboration

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE The Lotus experience has arrived in PUBG MOBILE. ​ Take command of the road in style. Join the in-game Motor Cruise event and claim the iconic @LotusCars #Emira and #Emeya. Precision, performance, and exclusivity await. Available for a limited time. ​ 📲 https://pubgmobile.live/Lotus2025 ​ #PUBGMxLotus #PUBGMOBILE #ForTheDrivers

Here are all the items offered in the PUBG Mobile x Lotus Cars luck spin:

Lotus Emira (Azura Drift)

Lotus Emira (Golden Spring)

Lotus Upgrade Spray

Highstreet Haze set

Highstreet Haze cover

Highstreet Haze helmet

Highstreet Haze - M16A4 skin

Highstreet Haze ornament

Vehicle Tokens

You must draw spins in the PUBG Mobile x Lotus Cars spin crate to acquire the abovementioned items. The first draw of the day costs 30 UC, while the subsequent ones cost 60 UC. You can also draw 10 spins at once for 540 UC.

If you can't acquire your desired item but have collected substantial Vehicle Tokens, head to the spin crate's Redeem section and purchase it with the tokens. Here are the costs of all items there:

Lotus Emira (Azura Drift): Can be acquired only by opening crates

Lotus Emira (Deep Grove): 720 Vehicle Tokens

Lotus Emeya (Golden Spring): 720 Vehicle Tokens

Lotus Emeya (Purple Volt): Can be acquired only by opening crates

Blackwasp Spoiler attachment: 270 Vehicle Tokens

Spider attachment: 180 Vehicle Tokens

Pumpkin attachment: 180 Vehicle Tokens

Highstreet Haze set: 200 Vehicle Tokens

Highstreet Haze cover: 100 Vehicle Tokens

Highstreet Haze - M16A4 skin: 210 Vehicle Tokens

Highstreet Haze backpack: 180 Vehicle Tokens

Highstreet Haze helmet: 180 Vehicle Tokens

Highstreet Haze Ornament: 50 Vehicle Tokens

240 Vehicle Tokens: 1x Lotus Upgrade Spray

