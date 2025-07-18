PUBG Mobile x Transformers Prize Path event: Schedule and rewards explored

Tencent, Krafton, and Level Infinite have joined hands to introduce the PUBG Mobile x Transformers Prize Path event in the ongoing 3.9 update. The Prize Path event has been added to the in-game events section and offers plenty of stunning themed cosmetics, which will massively enhance your gaming experience in the new Transformers mode.
This article provides details about all the rewards in the Prize Path event, helping you to make an informed decision before playing it.
Note: PUBG Mobile has been banned in India since 2020. Players from this region should not play the global version. They can instead try the Indian version, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the Transformers Prize Path event is available as well.
What are the rewards in the PUBG Mobile x Transformers Prize Path event, and how can you get them?
Following the success of the Attack on Titan Prize Path event, the PUBG Mobile x Transformers Prize Path event was added earlier today (July 18, 2025, UTC). It will be available until 11:59 pm UTC on September 2, 2025.
The Prize Path is a pay-to-play event and can be unlocked by spending 600 UC. The Path offers a variety of items and cosmetics on every level.
Here's a look at the rewards available in the PUBG Mobile x Transformers Prize Path event:
- Level 1: Ready for Action emote
- Level 2, 5, 8, 11, 14, 17, 20, and 23: Optimus Prime Space Gift
- Level 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 21, and 24: Bumblebee Space Gift
- Level 4: Optimus Prime Ornament
- Level 7: Bumblebee Graffiti and Optimus Prime Avatar
- Level 10: Optimus Prime Voice Pack (Ultimate)
- Level 13 and 25: Choice between Optimus Prime and Bumblebee costumes
- Level 16: Optimus Prime Avatar Frame and Bumblebee Graffiti
- Level 19: Bumblebee Ornament
- Level 22: Bumblebee Voice Pack (Ultimate)
To reach higher levels, you must earn points by completing a few easy tasks. The tasks include logging in daily, spending a few hours in the game, playing classic and Arena matches with friends, and finishing a certain number of enemies.
In addition to the PUBG Mobile x Transformers Prize Path event, the developers have also added the Double Lucky Treasure and Speed Drift events in the popular BR title. You can spend UC to open crates (in Double Lucky Treasure Spin) and accelerate (in Speed Drift) to get your hands on other Transformers-themed cosmetics.