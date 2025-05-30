  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path: Schedule, rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path: Schedule, rewards, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified May 30, 2025 15:58 IST
Finish the prize path now! (Image via Tencent Games)
Finish the prize path now! (Image via Tencent Games)

Tencent Games has released the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path, introducing a plethora of items themed around the popular anime series. These premium items include sets featuring different AOT characters, such as Eren Jaeger, Levi, Mika Ackermann, and Armin Arlert. Acquiring these items will cost PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash), the game's premium currency, earned only via real money.

Ad

Read on to learn in detail about the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Also read: How to obtain the Metallurgic Hunter Buddy set in PUBG Mobile

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path arrived on May 30, 2025, and will be available until July 7, 2025.

Here is the complete PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path:

  • Armored Titan Costume
  • Lucky Coin
  • Levi Space Gift
  • Attack on Titan Lucky Spin Single Draw Voucher
  • Attack Titan Space Gift
  • Spinning Slash Emote
  • Lucky Coin
  • Levi Space Gift
  • Attack on Titan Lucky Spin Single Draw Voucher
  • Attack Titan Space Gift
  • Scout Regiment Gear Set
  • Lucky Coin
  • Levi Space Gift
  • Attack on Titan Lucky Spin Single Draw Voucher
  • Attack Titan Space Gift
  • Scout Regiment Horse
  • Lucky Coin
  • Levi Space Gift
  • Attack on Titan Lucky Spin Single Draw Voucher
  • Attack Titan Space Gift
  • Attack on Titan Parachute
  • Lucky Coin
  • Levi Space Gift
  • Attack on Titan Lucky Spin Single Draw Voucher
  • Attack Titan Space Gift
  • Dedicate Your Heart Emote
  • Lucky Coin
  • Levi Space Gift
  • Cart Titan Dacia
  • Attack on Titan Lucky Spin Single Draw Voucher
  • Attack Titan Space Gift
  • Levi's Quick Chat Voice Pack
  • Lucky Coin
  • Levi Space Gift
  • Attack on Titan Lucky Spin Single Draw Voucher
  • Attack Titan Space Gift
  • Titan Serum Ornament
  • Attack on Titan Lucky Spin Single Draw Voucher
  • Levi Space Gift
  • Levi Character Set
Ad

Also read: All Special Vehicles in PUBG Mobile explored

How to acquire items offered in the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path

Ad

Accessing the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path requires you to spend 600 UC. To move forward in the reward track, finish missions, such as logging into the game for a certain number of consecutive days, restoring a certain amount of Health in Classic mode, or rescuing teammates a certain number of times in a specific mode.

Completing such missions yields Points that move you forward in the prize path, rewarding you with the item offered at the reached milestone.

Ad

Also read: PUBG Mobile Old Blockade Zone: Everything you need to know

More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 700 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications