PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path: Schedule, rewards, and more

Tencent Games has released the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path, introducing a plethora of items themed around the popular anime series. These premium items include sets featuring different AOT characters, such as Eren Jaeger, Levi, Mika Ackermann, and Armin Arlert. Acquiring these items will cost PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash), the game's premium currency, earned only via real money.
Read on to learn in detail about the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path
The PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path arrived on May 30, 2025, and will be available until July 7, 2025.
Here is the complete PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path:
- Armored Titan Costume
- Lucky Coin
- Levi Space Gift
- Attack on Titan Lucky Spin Single Draw Voucher
- Attack Titan Space Gift
- Spinning Slash Emote
- Lucky Coin
- Levi Space Gift
- Attack on Titan Lucky Spin Single Draw Voucher
- Attack Titan Space Gift
- Scout Regiment Gear Set
- Lucky Coin
- Levi Space Gift
- Attack on Titan Lucky Spin Single Draw Voucher
- Attack Titan Space Gift
- Scout Regiment Horse
- Lucky Coin
- Levi Space Gift
- Attack on Titan Lucky Spin Single Draw Voucher
- Attack Titan Space Gift
- Attack on Titan Parachute
- Lucky Coin
- Levi Space Gift
- Attack on Titan Lucky Spin Single Draw Voucher
- Attack Titan Space Gift
- Dedicate Your Heart Emote
- Lucky Coin
- Levi Space Gift
- Cart Titan Dacia
- Attack on Titan Lucky Spin Single Draw Voucher
- Attack Titan Space Gift
- Levi's Quick Chat Voice Pack
- Lucky Coin
- Levi Space Gift
- Attack on Titan Lucky Spin Single Draw Voucher
- Attack Titan Space Gift
- Titan Serum Ornament
- Attack on Titan Lucky Spin Single Draw Voucher
- Levi Space Gift
- Levi Character Set
How to acquire items offered in the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path
Accessing the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan prize path requires you to spend 600 UC. To move forward in the reward track, finish missions, such as logging into the game for a certain number of consecutive days, restoring a certain amount of Health in Classic mode, or rescuing teammates a certain number of times in a specific mode.
Completing such missions yields Points that move you forward in the prize path, rewarding you with the item offered at the reached milestone.
