  How to obtain the Metallurgic Hunter Buddy set in PUBG Mobile

How to obtain the Metallurgic Hunter Buddy set in PUBG Mobile

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified May 25, 2025 13:36 IST
Obtain this fresh buddy skin now! (Image via Tencent Games)
Obtain this fresh buddy skin now (Image via Tencent Games)

Tencent Games has released the Metallurgic Hunter Buddy set in PUBG Mobile through the latest Hola Buddy spin. It arrived on May 23, 2025, and will be available until July 6, 2025 (UTC+0). Besides the mentioned Leopard Buddy skin, the spin offers many other collectibles, including the Arctic Spirit Buddy Set and Leopard Buddy companion, to name a few.

Note that obtaining these items costs PUBG Mobile UC, the title's premium currency, earned only via real money. With that said, let's find out how to get the Metallurgic Hunter Buddy set in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Get the Metallurgic Hunter Buddy set in PUBG Mobile

Here are all the items offered in the latest Hola Buddy spin:

  • Metallurgic Hunter Buddy Set
  • Arctic Spirit Buddy Set
  • Leopard Buddy Companion
  • Riot Handler Set
  • Riot Handler Cover
  • Riot Handler Backpack
  • Riot Handler - Vector Skin
  • Pet Food
  • Sticker
  • Popularity
  • Pet Coins

The first spin of the day in the latest Hola Buddy crate costs 10 UC, while the remaining ones cost 30 UC. You can also draw 10 spins at once, which is priced at a discounted 240 UC. Each spin randomly picks an item from the crate and yields it as your reward.

If you can't obtain the Metallurgic Hunter Buddy set in PUBG Mobile by spins, you can purchase it from the crate's Exchange section with Pet Coins.

Here are all the items offered in the Exchange section and their prices:

  • Metallurgic Hunter Buddy Set: 1000 Pet Coins
  • Arctic Spirit Buddy Set: 1000 Pet Coins
  • Leopard Buddy Companion: 200 Pet Coins
  • Riot Handler Set: 200 Pet Coins
  • Riot Handler Cover: 100 Pet Coins
  • Riot Handler Backpack: 200 Pet Coins
  • Riot Handler - Vector Skin: 200 Pet Coins
  • Pet Food: 3 Pet Coins
  • Sticker: 1 Pet Coin
  • Popularity: 2 Pet Coins
That covers how to obtain the Metallurgic Hunter Buddy set in PUBG Mobile. Feel free to check out our other articles on PUBG Mobile:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 700 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
