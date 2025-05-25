How to obtain the Metallurgic Hunter Buddy set in PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games has released the Metallurgic Hunter Buddy set in PUBG Mobile through the latest Hola Buddy spin. It arrived on May 23, 2025, and will be available until July 6, 2025 (UTC+0). Besides the mentioned Leopard Buddy skin, the spin offers many other collectibles, including the Arctic Spirit Buddy Set and Leopard Buddy companion, to name a few.
Note that obtaining these items costs PUBG Mobile UC, the title's premium currency, earned only via real money. With that said, let's find out how to get the Metallurgic Hunter Buddy set in PUBG Mobile.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Get the Metallurgic Hunter Buddy set in PUBG Mobile
Here are all the items offered in the latest Hola Buddy spin:
- Metallurgic Hunter Buddy Set
- Arctic Spirit Buddy Set
- Leopard Buddy Companion
- Riot Handler Set
- Riot Handler Cover
- Riot Handler Backpack
- Riot Handler - Vector Skin
- Pet Food
- Sticker
- Popularity
- Pet Coins
The first spin of the day in the latest Hola Buddy crate costs 10 UC, while the remaining ones cost 30 UC. You can also draw 10 spins at once, which is priced at a discounted 240 UC. Each spin randomly picks an item from the crate and yields it as your reward.
If you can't obtain the Metallurgic Hunter Buddy set in PUBG Mobile by spins, you can purchase it from the crate's Exchange section with Pet Coins.
Here are all the items offered in the Exchange section and their prices:
- Metallurgic Hunter Buddy Set: 1000 Pet Coins
- Arctic Spirit Buddy Set: 1000 Pet Coins
- Leopard Buddy Companion: 200 Pet Coins
- Riot Handler Set: 200 Pet Coins
- Riot Handler Cover: 100 Pet Coins
- Riot Handler Backpack: 200 Pet Coins
- Riot Handler - Vector Skin: 200 Pet Coins
- Pet Food: 3 Pet Coins
- Sticker: 1 Pet Coin
- Popularity: 2 Pet Coins
