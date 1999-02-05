Reverse 1999 2.5 update maintenance schedule, new content, and bug fixes

The Reverse 1999 2.5 update will be released on April 24, 2025, at 10:00 UTC. Bluepoch will conduct a five-hour-long closed server maintenance to roll out updates worldwide. This update includes 1.5th Anniversary events that bestow plenty of freebies. Timekeepers can summon a new time-limited character in the forthcoming update, 6-star Liang Yue. Other two characters will also debut: 6-star Noire and 5-star Loggerhead.

This article provides the maintenance schedule for the Reverse 1999 2.5 update, lists the new content, and details the bug fixes.

Reverse 1999 2.5 update maintenance schedule and compensation

The server maintenance to release the Reverse 1999 2.5 update will begin from May 24, at 05:00 UTC to 10:0 UTC-5. Timekeepers won’t be able to log in to the game for five hours. Bluepoch will distribute the following rewards to compensate for the closed server maintenance:

300 Clear Drops

2 x Jar of Picrasma Candy (time-limited)

Timekeepers can claim it from their in-game mailboxes after the update. Additionally, the developers will distribute 180 Clear Drops as compensation for bug fixes in the Reverse 1999 2.5 update. All players who’ve registered and created their in-game character before the maintenance will be eligible to obtain the compensation rewards.

New content in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update

Below is the list of new content in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update:

New Characters

6-star Liang Yue (Star Afflatus)

6-star [Noire (Plant Afflatus)

5-star [Loggerhead (Plant Afflatus)

New Psychubes in the Reverse 1999 2.5 update

6-star Psychube, Ready on Call: Can be obtained from the Neighborhood Party event shop.

6-star Psychube [Rehearsal of Dreams]: Can be obtained from the Psychube Shop after May 8, 2025.

5-star Psychube [Your Friendly Exorcist]: Can be obtained from the Anecdote game mode.

New Reverse 1999 2.5 update Events

Showdown in Chinatown main event

main event Old Stories, New Perspectives: Get the free exclusive garment, Records from the Jade Hunt, for Windsong.

Get the free exclusive garment, Records from the Jade Hunt, for Windsong. Riding Out the Storm: Get various free rewards based on the number of log-in days.

Get various free rewards based on the number of log-in days. Mane's Dance: Get discounts while purchasing garments and Suitcase Settings, and obtain Old Tickets.

Get discounts while purchasing garments and Suitcase Settings, and obtain Old Tickets. Like Spring Thunder: Get free Decatone for Moonbeam Guardian.

Get free Decatone for Moonbeam Guardian. Behind the Lens: Get 20 free Unilogs.

Get 20 free Unilogs. Han Zhang's Treasury: Complete tasks to get various rewards.

Complete tasks to get various rewards. Furnace Store: Get Exquisite Growth Materials.

Get Exquisite Growth Materials. Illuminated Blessings: Get Clear Drops and limited buildings as rewards.

Get Clear Drops and limited buildings as rewards. Sow and Reap: Liang Yue’s character story

Liang Yue’s character story The Great Trickster: Noire’s character story

Noire’s character story When the Alarm Sounds: Free challenge game mode

Free challenge game mode Critter Crash: Strategic formation game mode

Strategic formation game mode Reveries in the Rain: New update

New update A Series of Dusks: New Phase reward update

New Phase reward update Anecdote: An-an Lee’s Anecdote

An-an Lee’s Anecdote Mane's Bulletin: Three bosses

Three bosses Double Analysis: Double rewards in the Pneuma Analysis

Double rewards in the Pneuma Analysis Notes on Shuori: Time-limited re-release for Jiu Niangzi

Time-limited re-release for Jiu Niangzi Greetings from the Suitcase: Get Clear Drops by completing the tasks

Get Clear Drops by completing the tasks From the End of the Earth banner

A Trip in the Late Spring: Get a limited building and Clear Drop as rewards.

Get a limited building and Clear Drop as rewards. New Roar Jukebox, Aces Crack Cases

New garments

Windsong: Records from the Jade Hunt

Records from the Jade Hunt Jiu Niangzi: Blossom Spring Fairy

Blossom Spring Fairy Tuesday: Story of the Jade Vase

Story of the Jade Vase Sotheby: The Red Thread of Fate

The Red Thread of Fate Druvis III: Shrouded in Thorns

Shrouded in Thorns The Fool: The Shadow Play Master

New Wilderness theme pack

When Revelries Arrive

New Miracle Mart

Suitcase Settings

Travel Scrapbook

Garments

Wilderness Buildings

Portraits

New in the Teller Machine

Resurgent Styles

Roaring Season

Growths of Insight

Decatone - Ripples on the Water

Dushuo's Greetings - Revelation of the Water

Souvenirs of the Shehuo

Souvenirs of the Parade

Gift of the Screen

Gift of the Filmset

Collection of Thoughts

Materials Bonanza

Materials Party

Impressions of May

Solidarity Bargain

Solidarity Offer

Bright as Day

1.5th Anniversary Offer

1.5th Anniversary Sale

1.5th Anniversary Bargain

New in Treble Counter

6-star Arcanist Shamane and 5-star Charlie

Removed Jessica and Kanjira

New in Psychube Shop

6-star Psychube Transcendent Love

Artificial Somnambulism

Limbo Update on May 1, 2025 (Enemy's Afflatus: Mineral, Beast)

2025-05-16 Limbo Update on May 16, 2025 (Enemy's Afflatus: Mineral, Star)

New Revelation of Characters

On May 6, 2025 update: Vila, Ulu, Balloon Party

On May 20, 2025 update: Semmelweis, Blonney, Horropedia

Bug fixes and optimizations in the Reverse 1999 2.5 update

Bug fixes and optimizations in the 2.5 update (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the details of bug fixes and optimizations in the Reverse 1999 2.5 update:

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where Tennant's Euphoria effects cannot function properly under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the graphics in some event stories in Reflections are not displaying properly.

Fixed a text error in Dimensions on Barbara's Cover page.

Fixed a text error in Dimensions in Flutterpage's Cover page.

Fixed incorrect battle animations when certain garments were dressed.

Fixed some other text issues.

Optimizations

A reminder has been added before entering battle in Pneuma Analysis if the player's Psychubes have reached the limit in Warehouse.

Optimized how information is displayed in some buildings of Ms. NewBabel's Critter Rehabilitation Center.

Optimized functionality in some of the production lines in Ms. NewBabel's Critter Rehabilitation Center.

Added a "Draw x10" button to the Cranking Gumball Machine.

Players can now name their critters in Ms. NewBabel's Critter Rehabilitation Center.

Players can now boost their critters' stats more quickly when multiple training events are available in Ms. NewBabel's Critter Rehabilitation Center.

Removed all doubled profit Purchase Orders in Ms. NewBabel's Critter Rehabilitation Center, and doubled the profits from regular Purchase Orders.

Added a new feature to improve video quality. When enabled, videos will play in higher quality.

PC players can now customize their hotkeys.

Optimized functionality and UI display of the PC launcher.

Optimized the PC launcher to enhance download speed.

That concludes our manitenance schedule, new content, and bug fixes details for the Reverse 1999 2.5 update.

