Reverse 1999 Euphoria system introduction

The Reverse 1999 2.3 update will introduce a new Euphoria system, allowing Timekeepers to upgrade arcanists to unlock new effects and increase their stats. It takes effect upon activating the arcanist’s Incantation Cadence. Only 6-star and 5-star arcanists can unlock their Incantation Cadence and access the Euphoria growth. Additionally, Timekeepers must upgrade the arcanists to a certain level to unlock and upgrade their Incantation Cadence.

Ad

This article provides an introduction to the new Reverse 1999 character enhancement system, Euphoria, ahead of its release.

Everything about the Euphoria system in Reverse 1999

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here is everything about the upcoming Reverse 1999 feature, Euphoria:

How to unlock the Euphoria system in Reverse 1999

Minimum requirements to unlock and use the Euphoria (Image via Bluepoch)

To unlock the Euphoria system in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update, Timekeepers must first clear Chapter 5, Stage 20 — The Truth Seeker. After that, upgrade the 5- or 6-star arcanists to their minimum level requirement to unlock the Incantation Cadence.

Ad

Here are the minimum level requirements for 5-and 6-star arcanists to unlock the Incantation Cadence and get access to the Euphoria:

6-star arcanists: Insight III Level 30

5-star arcanists: Insight III Level 1

Also read: Willow in Reverse 1999

How to use the Euphoria system

You can enter the Euphoria's interface from the character's profile (Image via Bluepoch)

There are three things Timekeepers must do while upgrading arcanists within this system: Develop Incantation Cadence, Master Cadence, and Harness Epiphany. Here are the details:

Ad

Develop Incantation Cadence

After meeting the requirements, Timekeepers can access the Euphoria system by clicking its button from the arcanist’s profile at the left of the Psychube Preference.

Timekeepers must consume certain Euphoria materials to develop the arcanist’s Incantation Cadence. A successful development will activate the Incantation Cadence, allowing Timekeepers to enhance an arcanist’s stats, such as HP, Attack, Reality Defense, and more. One can Apprehend the arcanist’s Incantation Cadence, increasing their stats by consuming Euphoria materials.

Ad

Also read: Lopera build guide

Master Cadence

After the Incantation Cadence reaches the limit, Timekeepers must master it to the next stage to Apprehend it further. Mastering the cadence allows players to increase the arcanist’s stats past the previous limit and activate new stats. Players can Apprehend the Incantation Cadence until they reach the next mastery.

Harness Epiphany

Apprehending and mastering the Incantation Cadence up to a certain level unlocks the Epiphany. It is a unique insight that provides a new passive to the arcanist or strengthens their skills. Timekeepers can upgrade Epiphany and unlock a new stat effect by mastering the Incantation Cadence to a new stage.

Ad

Players can activate all skill effects upon achieving the highest level of mastery. Additionally, some arcanists can gain multiple types of Epiphany; however, one can activate only one at once for the battle. Timekeepers can use the assist characters from friends who have unlocked Euphoria in their team.

Also read: Mr. Duncan build guide

Characters with Euphoria system in Reverse 1999 2.3 update

Sotheby is one of the characters to get Euphoria in the version 2.3 update (Image via Bluepoch)

Only seven characters will be getting access to the system in the Reverse 1999 2.3 update. Here is the list:

Ad

Sotheby

Druvis

Shamane

Eternity

Lilya

Ms. NewBabel

Bkornblume

The list will gradually grow with future updates.

How to obtain Euphoria materials

Obtain the new Euphoria materials from the Reveries in the Rain game mode (Image via Bluepoch)

Timekeepers can obtain Euphoria materials by playing a new game mode — Reveries in the Rain — which will be introduced in the version 2.3 update. One can farm materials such as Seed of Inspiration, Sprout of Fantasy, and Key of Thought, which are required for Euphoria. Additionally, players will need other existing materials to upgrade characters within the system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback