Willow in Reverse 1999: Skills overview, best teammates, and more

Willow in Reverse 1999 is the upcoming arcanist who will debut in the Version 2.3 update. She belongs to the Plant afflatus and can inflict Poison with her skills. Additionally, she can turn her Poison into a more powerful effect, Hag’s Bane. The Hag’s Bane effect deals Genesis damage, which scales based on the number of times it resolves. The arcanist can also raise its maximum Moxie capacity at Insight III.

Here’s everything about the upcoming Reverse 1999 character, Willow, including her skills, best teammates, and whether she is worth pulling in the Version 2.3 update.

Willow in Reverse 1999: Skills overview

Here is the skills overview of Willow in Reverse 1999:

Hag’s Advice (Skill 1): Willow deals damage to a single enemy. If the enemy is under the Poison effect, it converts into Hag’s Bane.

Explanation of Willow’s status effect

Hag’s Bane: It is counted as Poison and deals Genesis damage based on Willow’s attack at the round’s end. Hag’s Bane damage scales with the number of times it resolves.

Willow’s passive or Inheritance in Reverse 1999 is called Hag’s Steps. At Insight I, she inflicts Poison status on multiple enemies, prioritizing enemies with the most stacks of Poison status. When a teammate attacks, she inflicts the Poison status on its main target.

The Insight II effect increases her attack whenever she enters the battle. Hag’s Steps enhances the effects of Ancient Ritual at Insight III. The enhanced Ancient Ritual increases her max Moxie cap. She gains more Moxie when Willow casts or merges her incantations.

Willow in Reverse 1999: Best teammates

Willow can perform best only when paired with Tuesday (Image via Bluepoch)

Willow in Reverse 1999 is the first true Poison DPS arcanist. She, Sotheby, and Tuesday make an extremely lethal Poison team, capable of destroying any content. However, one must unlock and upgrade the Sotheby’s Euphoria to make the team viable.

Timekeepers can also pair Willow with J of the Beast Afflatus and Kakania of the Plant Afflatus. However, it's noteworthy that Willow can perform best only when paired with Tuesday. So, one must always use Willow and Tuesday together in any team they create for combat.

Is Willow in Reverse 1999 worth pulling?

Willow is a must-pull for Timekeepers who have or are planning to get Tuesday (Image via Bluepoch)

Willow in Reverse 1999 is one of the arcanists with a high-damage ceiling, thanks to her Hag’s Bane effect. She deals Genesis damage with Poison, Hag’s Bane, and Ending Pose, making her effective against any enemy. These abilities make her one of the must-have characters; however, she can’t perform well without Tuesday of the Plant Affaltus to support her.

So, if you have or are planning to get Tuesday, pulling her is worth it. On the contrary, she might not be worth pulling in the Version 2.3 update.

