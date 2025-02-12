Reverse 1999 Udimo Pals Discord event guide: How to participate and win rewards

Bluepoch announced a new Discord event, Reverse 1999 Udimo Pals, on February 12, 2025. It will be available till February 19 in the title’s official Discord channel. Timekeepers can participate in it to earn a redeem code that grants 30 Clear Drops and other in-game items. Moreover, some randomly selected participants will also get a cash prize and 360 Clear Drops.

This article provides a complete guide to participating and winning rewards from the latest Discord event, Udimo Pals, in Reverse 1999.

How to participate in the Reverse 1999 Udimo Pals Discord event

You can participate in the Reverse 1999 Udimo Pals event on the title’s official Discord channel. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Go to the Reverse 1999 official Discord channel.

Go to the Reverse 1999 official Discord channel. Step 2: Open the Events tab, scroll down, and enter the Udimo Pals channel. You will see the event’s details given by the channel’s bot, ONiON.

Open the Events tab, scroll down, and enter the Udimo Pals channel. You will see the event’s details given by the channel’s bot, ONiON. Step 3: Click the Task List in the How to Participate section of the event details. You will see nine tasks, each containing an Udimo image of an arcanist.

Click the Task List in the How to Participate section of the event details. You will see nine tasks, each containing an Udimo image of an arcanist. Step 4: Send the task number and character’s name corresponding to each Udimo in the event’s channel to participate.

Details about the Udimo Pals event (Image via Reverse 1999 official Discord channel)

Here are the names of the Re1999 arcanists featured in each task of the Reverse 1999 Udimo Pals Discord event:

Task 1: An-an Lee

An-an Lee Task 2: Avgust

Avgust Task 3: Eternity

Eternity Task 4: 6

6 Task 5: Mesmer Jr.

Mesmer Jr. Task 6: Pavia

Pavia Task 7: Tooth Fairy

Tooth Fairy Task 8: Voyager

Voyager Task 9: Windsong

How to win rewards from the Reverse 1999 Udimo Pals Discord event

Get the redeem code after completing all the tasks from the gifts-of-friendship channel (Image via Reverse 1999 official Discord)

The Reverse 1999 Udimo Pals Discord event grants two types of rewards: Redeem code and cash prize with 360 Clear Drops. Here are the details on getting both:

1) Redeem code reward

You can get the redeem code in the gifts-of-friendship channel. The channel unlocks after you complete all the tasks. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Send all tasks with their answer to the event channel.

Send all tasks with their answer to the event channel. Step 2: Go to the event details given by the ONiON bot. You will see the gifts-of-friendship channel’s button in the How to Participate section. Click on it.

Go to the event details given by the ONiON bot. You will see the channel’s button in the How to Participate section. Click on it. Step 3: You can reveal the redeem code by clicking the spoiler tag next to Giftcode.

Here is the redeem code and its rewards:

NewSensation: Clear Drop x 30, Jar of Picrasma Candy (Time-limited) x 1, Dust x 20,000, and Sharpodonty x 10,000

You can redeem the code in-game by going to Settings > Account > Exchange Code.

2) Cash prize with 360 ✕ Clear Drops

Bluepoch will randomly select 50 users among the participants, giving them a $10 cash prize. The developers will choose another 50 participants in a similar way, giving them 360 Clear Drops. They will announce the winners on the winlist-giveaways channel after the event ends.

