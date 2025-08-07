Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode in EA FC Mobile: Everything you need to know

Following the weekly reset on August 7, 2025, UTC, the Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode was introduced in EA FC Mobile. It is currently live in the Challenge mode section, celebrating the illustrious career of legendary Italian defender Andrea Barzagli. The new Challenge mode follows the same format as the Road to Hero Fellaini Challenge and offers plenty of rewards.

However, completing the challenge can be easy only when you are aware of the event details. Read on to learn all about the Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode in EA FC Mobile.

What do you need to know about the new Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode in EA FC Mobile?

The Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode has no specific requirements, making it easy for you to participate. Participate and play matches in the Challenge mode with your Ultimate Team.

Note that you will get rewards in every round of the event. However, if you fail to complete the Challenge, losing a round in the process, you will be given a free retry option. Further retries will cost you Gems.

Snippet showing the round rewards in the Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the rounds and their respective rewards in the Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode in EA FC Mobile:

Round 1 - Win a match to get a rank-up item (91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano)

- Win a match to get a rank-up item (91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano) Round 2 - Win a match to get Gems x 500

- Win a match to get Gems x 500 Quarter Final - Win a match to get Gems x 1,000

- Win a match to get Gems x 1,000 Semi Final - Win a match to get Gems x 1,500

- Win a match to get Gems x 1,500 Final - Win a match and get 108 OVR CB Andrea Barzagli (Ragnarok After Daybreak version)

Note that the 108 OVR Andrea Barzagli card has been ranked up to four levels (red variant). Hence, you can select a skill of your choice and use it to boost the defender's stats.

With the Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode in EA FC Mobile being such an interesting event, EA Sports will likely hope many new players will log in and play.

