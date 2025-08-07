  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode in EA FC Mobile: Everything you need to know

Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode in EA FC Mobile: Everything you need to know

By Samarjit Paul
Published Aug 07, 2025 08:17 GMT
Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode in EA FC Mobile offers a free 108 OVR CB Andrea Barzagli card for free (Image via EA Sports)
Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode in EA FC Mobile offers a free 108 OVR CB Andrea Barzagli card for free (Image via EA Sports)

Following the weekly reset on August 7, 2025, UTC, the Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode was introduced in EA FC Mobile. It is currently live in the Challenge mode section, celebrating the illustrious career of legendary Italian defender Andrea Barzagli. The new Challenge mode follows the same format as the Road to Hero Fellaini Challenge and offers plenty of rewards.

Ad

However, completing the challenge can be easy only when you are aware of the event details. Read on to learn all about the Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode in EA FC Mobile.

What do you need to know about the new Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode in EA FC Mobile?

The Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode has no specific requirements, making it easy for you to participate. Participate and play matches in the Challenge mode with your Ultimate Team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Note that you will get rewards in every round of the event. However, if you fail to complete the Challenge, losing a round in the process, you will be given a free retry option. Further retries will cost you Gems.

Snippet showing the round rewards in the Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)
Snippet showing the round rewards in the Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the rounds and their respective rewards in the Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode in EA FC Mobile:

Ad
  • Round 1 - Win a match to get a rank-up item (91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano)
  • Round 2 - Win a match to get Gems x 500
  • Quarter Final - Win a match to get Gems x 1,000
  • Semi Final - Win a match to get Gems x 1,500
  • Final - Win a match and get 108 OVR CB Andrea Barzagli (Ragnarok After Daybreak version)

Also Read: EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 Shards exchanges: All Icons, players, and their required Shards explored

Ad

Note that the 108 OVR Andrea Barzagli card has been ranked up to four levels (red variant). Hence, you can select a skill of your choice and use it to boost the defender's stats.

With the Road to Hero Barzagli Challenge mode in EA FC Mobile being such an interesting event, EA Sports will likely hope many new players will log in and play.

Check out our other articles on EA FC Mobile:

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Twitter icon

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications