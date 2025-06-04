Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update: Maintenance schedule, compensation rewards, and new content

The Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update will roll out after a closed server maintenance lasting around six hours. It will feature a new Encore Missions Boss, an SSR Hunter, and a reverse story chapter. The developers will also introduce new events, packages, and a few necessary gameplay adjustments in the upcoming update.

This article explains the release schedule for the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update, sharing details about the maintenance downtime and compensation rewards. We have also listed details regarding the upcoming content of the new patch.

Maintenance schedule and compensation rewards for the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update

Compensation rewards for June 5 update (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble will conduct closed server maintenance for the game from June 4, 2025, at 11:50 pm to June 5, 2025, at 6 am UTC+0. Players can download the new content of the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update from their device’s app store after the maintenance period ends.

They won't be able to log into the title during the closed server maintenance, so Netmarble will distribute some in-game items as compensation. The compensation rewards include 500 Essence Stones, two Gate Keys, 15 Weapon Enhancement Gear II, and one 20% Diamond Discount Coupon.

Netmarble will send the compensation rewards to players via their in-game mailboxes. The developers have also specified the reward claim period: it will start on June 5 after the maintenance and end on June 6, 2025, at 2:59 pm UTC+0. The rewards will expire after the designated period, so they should be claimed as soon as possible after the maintenance ends.

List of all new content in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update

New content in June 5 update (Image via Netmarble)

Here is the list of all new content in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update:

New content

Reverse story chapter

Adjustments for some story stages

New Workshop of Brilliant Light: The Distorted Sanctuary Hard Mode and original Workshop of Brilliant Light dungeon

New Encore Mission boss, Chief Higos

Gem rank expansion

Gem advancement and refinement feature

New SSR hunter, Lennart Niermann, and his Exclusive Weapon

New Costumes

New Packages

Adjustment to the Hunters Association Premium Subscription Benefits

New packages for Mana Crystal Exchange

Increment to the exchange limit for certain packages

Enhancement to the package benefit of the Daily Growth Support Monthly Bundle

New events

New check-in event, A New Start!

Daily Mission event

(Wanted) Workshop of Brilliant Light Yogmunt (Hard)

One Year Together with Our Hunters event

1st Anniversary Thank You Message event

New hunter rate-up celebration Special Dice event

New hunter rate-up celebration Growth Tournament

Shining Opportunities event

Improvements and fixes

Hunters and Sung Jinwoo weapons balance adjustments

New Shard of Baran and Shard of Yogumunt feature

New Artifact management system and quality of life improvement to the Artifact crafting

New season for Battlefield of Trials Challenge

Balance adjustment for Battlefield of Time Season 11

Improvement for Guild Boss change and All-Out Guild War

Improvements to the Battlefield of Chaos and new upper tiers

New rewards for Gate

Adjustments to the Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions and additional rewards

New Special Operation List

New feature to capture the lobby screen

Content improvements and changes

Other bug fixes and improvements

That's all we currently know about the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update.

