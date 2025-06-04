Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update: Maintenance schedule, compensation rewards, and new content

The Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update will roll out after a closed server maintenance lasting around six hours. It will feature a new Encore Missions Boss, an SSR Hunter, and a reverse story chapter. The developers will also introduce new events, packages, and a few necessary gameplay adjustments in the upcoming update.
This article explains the release schedule for the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update, sharing details about the maintenance downtime and compensation rewards. We have also listed details regarding the upcoming content of the new patch.
Maintenance schedule and compensation rewards for the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update
Netmarble will conduct closed server maintenance for the game from June 4, 2025, at 11:50 pm to June 5, 2025, at 6 am UTC+0. Players can download the new content of the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update from their device’s app store after the maintenance period ends.
They won't be able to log into the title during the closed server maintenance, so Netmarble will distribute some in-game items as compensation. The compensation rewards include 500 Essence Stones, two Gate Keys, 15 Weapon Enhancement Gear II, and one 20% Diamond Discount Coupon.
Netmarble will send the compensation rewards to players via their in-game mailboxes. The developers have also specified the reward claim period: it will start on June 5 after the maintenance and end on June 6, 2025, at 2:59 pm UTC+0. The rewards will expire after the designated period, so they should be claimed as soon as possible after the maintenance ends.
List of all new content in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update
Here is the list of all new content in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update:
New content
- Reverse story chapter
- Adjustments for some story stages
- New Workshop of Brilliant Light: The Distorted Sanctuary Hard Mode and original Workshop of Brilliant Light dungeon
- New Encore Mission boss, Chief Higos
- Gem rank expansion
- Gem advancement and refinement feature
- New SSR hunter, Lennart Niermann, and his Exclusive Weapon
- New Costumes
- New Packages
- Adjustment to the Hunters Association Premium Subscription Benefits
- New packages for Mana Crystal Exchange
- Increment to the exchange limit for certain packages
- Enhancement to the package benefit of the Daily Growth Support Monthly Bundle
New events
- New check-in event, A New Start!
- Daily Mission event
- (Wanted) Workshop of Brilliant Light Yogmunt (Hard)
- One Year Together with Our Hunters event
- 1st Anniversary Thank You Message event
- New hunter rate-up celebration Special Dice event
- New hunter rate-up celebration Growth Tournament
- Shining Opportunities event
Improvements and fixes
- Hunters and Sung Jinwoo weapons balance adjustments
- New Shard of Baran and Shard of Yogumunt feature
- New Artifact management system and quality of life improvement to the Artifact crafting
- New season for Battlefield of Trials Challenge
- Balance adjustment for Battlefield of Time Season 11
- Improvement for Guild Boss change and All-Out Guild War
- Improvements to the Battlefield of Chaos and new upper tiers
- New rewards for Gate
- Adjustments to the Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions and additional rewards
- New Special Operation List
- New feature to capture the lobby screen
- Content improvements and changes
- Other bug fixes and improvements
That's all we currently know about the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update.