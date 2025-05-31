Upcoming features in Solo Leveling Arise July update

Netmarble revealed the details of the Solo Leveling Arise July update in the latest developer note, New Power and Upcoming Summer. The developers listed the new content, including Allon and the System Architect's story, a Sung Jinwoo Job, a new boss in Encore Missions, and more. The developer note also provided some information on the upcoming collaboration with the South Korean girl group, i-DLE.
1) New content
Below is the list of all new content that will come in the Solo Leveling Arise July update:
- The story of Allon, Recluse of the Deep Sea and System Architect: In the story, Sung Jinwoo gets an invitation to the Cartenon Temple to face a trial.
- The Power of Destruction global ranking system.
- A new system, Amplification.
- A new Very Hard difficulty level in the new story content.
- New Sung Jinwoo job change.
- New boss in Encore Missions.
- Expansion to Sung Jinwoo’s maximum level.
2) Collaboration with i-DLE
Netmarble revealed the news of a collaboration with a South Korean girl group i-DLE, during the Solo Leveling Aise Championship 2025. It is the first-ever collaboration the title will have since its release. All five members of the i-DLE group will awaken as Hunters in the Solo Leveling Arise universe like Yoo Soohyun.
Each member’s combat styles reflect their unique individuality and personality traits. The developers have determined the type of weapon each member will use:
- Miyeon: Sword
- Minnie: Scythe
- Soyeon: Dual handguns
- Yuqi: Gauntlets
- Shuhua: Orb
The thing more exciting than the collaboration is comfortably getting all five i-DLE members. Netmarble will introduce several in-game events during the collab in the Solo Leveling Arise July update. Players can obtain the in-game character of i-DLE group as a reward; every player can acquire Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua by grinding in the events.
The developers will also introduce special systems to facilitate an easy Advancement for the five members. Additionally, the developers will introduce a new story event related to the collaboration.
3) Special Operation List
Lastly, Netmarble also detailed a new upcoming system, Special Operation List. However, it hasn't provided when it will be available in Solo Leveling Arise. The system will grant temporary buffs to specific hunters in each update. Note that the buff will be available only in some content.
