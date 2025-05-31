Upcoming features in Solo Leveling Arise June update

Netmarble recently posted a developer note outlining the new content that will arrive in Solo Leveling Arise June update. The developer note, New Power and Upcoming Summer, also discusses the adjustments to the Gem system and Battlefield of Chaos game mode set to arrive in the forthcoming update. The developers also revealed the new hunter that will join the title and improvements to the Artifact Farming system.

Ad

This article outlines all the new content and changes for June, discussed in the latest developer note.

New content and changes in Solo Leveling Arise June update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are the details of changes set to arrive in the Solo Leveling Arise June update:

1) Adjustments to Battlefield of Chaos and Gem System

Netmarble will expand the maximum floors in the Battlefield of Chaos game mode. Additionally, the developers will add a new tier for Gems and implement a new Gem page system in the June update.

The new floors will drop the tiered Gems and a new in-game item called Fragments. Using the new item will guarantee a 100% success rate while enhancing Gems to the next tier.

Ad

Also read: Solo Leveling Arise Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In build

2) Improvements to the Artifact farming

Netmarble has plans to improve the Solo Leveling Arise Artifact crafting system, encouraging more players to use it. Additionally, players will be able to farm more numbers of Artifacts fragments from the Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions game modes. Moreover, one can get level 100 Artifact recipes by clearing some higher stages of both game modes.

Ad

3) Balance adjustments

Netmarble also gave details about what in-game weapons and hunters will receive balance adjustments in the Solo Leveling Arise June update. The developers will adjust the skills of some hunters and Sung Jinwoo weapons.

Skadi will receive adjustments to its skill damage and some of the effects. Additionally, Netmarble will enhance Kasaka’s Deadly Poison effect of the Truth: Kasaka’s Venom Fang weapon.

The hunters that will receive balance adjustments in the June update are Cha Hae-In, the Pure Sword Princess, and Han Se-Mi. The developers will enhance the Heavenly Strike skill of Cha Hae-In and buff Natural Unity for Han Se-Mi. Additionally, they will increase the skill coefficients for Harper, Charlotte, Silver Mane Baek Yoonho, Hwang Dongsoo, and Lim Tae-Gyu.

Ad

Lastly, the developers will improve the acquisition method for growth-related materials. Players will obtain a loot chest by clearing some higher-level Gates. For instance, one will get an additional Gold Chest by clearing a Special Gate.

List of new content in Solo Leveling Arise June update

Lennart Niermann will debut in the June update of Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has also revealed the upcoming content that will arrive in the Solo Leveling Arise June update. Here is the list:

Ad

Ant Queen will return to the Guild Boss challenge mode.

Adjustments to the Workshop of Brilliant Light.

Expansion to the Activity Funds Hunter level bonus.

Netmarble will extend the duration of Battlefield of Trials floor 64 from 90 seconds to 100 seconds.

Ending of the Uncontrollable Power level 1 item at the Guild Buff Exchange.

A new hunter, Lennart Niermann, will join the raid.

Netmarble will fix the issue that caused an incorrect camera focus of some story battle stages.

Ad

Also read: Solo Leveling Arise Seorin build guide

That concludes our upcoming features in the Solo Leveling Arise June update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More