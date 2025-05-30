Sonic Water Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures: Details and best build explored

Devsisters recently released the Sonic Water Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures, and players can unlock him from the in-game gacha. He is an Epic character with an affinity for the Water element. Since he has the Tagger role that reduces enemies' resistances, his build should focus on increasing his debuffing abilities for best results.
This article highlights the best build and other details of the Sonic Water Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures.
Guide for Sonic Water Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures
Here are the details of the Sonic Water Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures:
Abilities
Passive: Blue and Black Blades
Each attack with Shadow Strike, his basic attack, charges the Secret Ninha Art: Azure Curse. When fully charged, the next Crescent Cut inflicts the hit enemies with Tempest Brand.
Tempest Brand: Damage taken from Cookies is increased by 20%. Duration is 14 seconds.
Basic attacks
1) Normal
The Sonic Water Cookie performs up to three Shadow Strikes:
- First hit damage: 32% x2
- Second hit damage: 32% x2
- Third hit damage: 42% x2
2) Charged attack: Crescent Cut
Sonic Water performs the Sonic Swipe attack, targeting the enemies in front. Its speed is increased if used with a basic attack combo. Crescent Cut does 100% damage.
Special: Daggerstep
The Sonic Water Cookie throws a damage at the nearest enemy to deal damage. If this ability is activated again within five seconds, the Cookie teleports to the enemy to unleash a Sonic Swipe Attack. Targets are also inflicted with Tempest Brand.
- Cooldown: 12 sec
- First hit damage: 160%
- Second hit damage: 650%
Ultimate: Hypersonic Slash
When the Hypersonic Slash is activated, the Sonic Water Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures charges forward and delivers multiple Shadow Strike attacks. Then he jumps back and rushes toward his target to unleash the Sonic swipe attack. The final attack applies Tempest Brand on enemies.
- Cooldown: 30 sec
- Shadow Strike damage: 110% x6
- Sonic Swipe damage: 1000%
Promotions
- Shadow Assassin (2 Star): Enemies afflicted with Tempest Brand take 15% more damage from Water Cookies.
- Assassin Stat Increase (3 Star): Attack, Defense, Health: +8%
- Darkness Assassin (4 Star): Damage of Daggerstep and Hypersonic Slash is increased by 20%
- Blue Assassin of Legend (5 Star): Sonic Water deals 15% more Water damage to enemies afflicted with Tempest Brand. The effectiveness of Shadow Assassin is also increased by 15%.
Build
The build options for Sonic Water are given below:
Artifact
The Flashy Entrance is the best artifact for Sonic Water Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures. This artifact increases his attack and boosts his debuffing abilities.
Some other options are:
- Well-timed Recharge
- A Fulfilling Meal
- A Warming Meal
- Newest Formula
Equipment
For equipment, players should use sets that increase Sonic Water's debuffing prowess. Additionally, focus on Elemental attack, Attack Percent, Crit Rate, and Crit Damage substats. A few examples are:
- Going Beyond
- Golden Finery
- Falling Stars
- Ghost Creme Soda
- Ice Mints
Weapons
The Sonic Blades are the best option for Sonic Water Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures. Other weapons he can use are:
- Fragrant Laurel Bow
- Golden Orange Choco Spear
- Boomerang Candy
- Sturdy Baguette Staff
