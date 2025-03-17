Marbleberry Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures: Stats, abilities, and best build

Marbleberry Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures is a Smash-type unit that tags her enemies with the Dark element. She is an offence-focused Cookie with a high attack stat. Therefore, to utilize her fully, she must be equipped with gear that enhances her attack and grants crit rate. Additionally, this Cookie is best suited for Arena Battles, Infinite Labyrinth, and Guild Boss Battles.

This article highlights the stats, ability, and other details of the Marbleberry Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures.

Marbleberry Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures: Everything you need to know

Marbleberry is an Epic Cookie and is considered one of the top units in the game. You can find her other details below.

Stats

The stats of a level 1 Marbleberry Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures are as follows:

ATK: 35

35 Defense: 32

32 Health: 308

308 Rarity: Epic

Abilities

The abilities of the Marbleberry Cookie in ToA are as follows:

Passive ability

Upon connection, Marbleberry's Special Skill, Ultimate, and the third hit of her Basic Attack grant Data stacks. When her Data is at maximum stacks, her charge-up attack, Overload, is accessible. When not at full stacks, charging her Basic Attack also grants Data.

Basic attack

1) Normal

The Marbleberry Cookie performs up to three strikes using her gauntlets:

First hit damage: 80% of ATK

80% of ATK Second hit damage: 91% of ATK

91% of ATK Third hit damage: 167% of ATK

2) Overload

Marbleberry jumps and performs a plunge attack, dealing damage and applying a Crash effect:

Overload damage: 360% of ATK

360% of ATK Crash: Damage taken from Cookies +25%

Damage taken from Cookies +25% Duration: 13 sec.

Special: Pulse Cannon (Elemental Tag)

The Marbleberry Cookie shoots a Signal core that damages enemies and inflicts the Bug effect on them, reducing their speed:

Cooldown: 12 sec

12 sec Skill damage: 1004% of ATK

1004% of ATK Bug: Movement speed -60%

Movement speed -60% Duration: 3 sec

Ultimate: Pulse Explosion (Elemental Tag)

Marbleberry shoots a powerful energy beam that deals damage and applies the Crash effect:

Cooldown: 30 sec

30 sec Skill damage: 2500% of ATK

2500% of ATK Crash: Damage taken from Cookies +25%

Damage taken from Cookies +25% Duration: 13 sec

Promotion Effects

The Promotion Effects of the Marbleberry Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures are as follows:

1) Malware Detection (2-Star)

Crash effect also increases damage caused by Dark Cookies by 10%

2) Stat Increase (3-Star)

The following stats are increased:

Attack: +8%

+8% Defense: +8%

+8% Health: +8%

3) Filmware Upgrade (4-Star)

The damage caused by Pulse Cannon and Pulse Explosion is increased by 25%.

4) Elite Antivirus Agent (5-Star)

The Crash effect is increased by 15%.

Direct hits with Pulse Cannon enhance the following six uses of Glitch Shock, increasing damage by 25%.

Best build

The best build for the Marbleberry Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures is as follows:

Artifacts

The Well-Timed Recharge artifact is the best option for Marbleberry. Otherwise, here are some alternatives:

A Fulfilling Meal

A Warming Meal

Snowy Slope Speeding

Newest Formula

Warrior's Oath

Weapon

Cutting-Edge Neon Gauntlets are the best weapon for her, but the following can also be used:

Boomerang Candy

Fragrant Laurel Bow

Sturdy Baguette Staff

Golden Orange Choco Spear

Equipment

Golden Finery Crown Set

TBD Uniform

Count of Darkness Monocle

The Eternal Magician's set

Any other equipment that at least boosts her crit rate or attack.

