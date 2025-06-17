Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event: Duration, rewards, and more

Supercell recently released the Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event, and it is packed with in-game rewards. For starters, it grants crucial in-game currencies like Star Tokens, Style Tickets, and coins. It also rewards some chests and multipliers. On top of that, players can unlock Squad Buster's latest Hero, Sonic, through this event.

Ad

This article further highlights the Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event.

Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event: Everything you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Details

Similar to previous collaborative events, the Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event tasks players to earn a temporary currency that can later be exchanged in the Plaza. To advance in the Sonic event, players must collect Rings.

Duration

The event arrived on June 17 and will be available till July 7, 2025. Players have 21 days to complete the event. Currently, Sonic in Squad Busters can only be unlocked through this event. Later on, players can unlock him through the shop and chests.

Ad

Also read: Best attackers to use in Squad Busters

Rewards

In the Sonic the Hedgehog event, players collect Rings to progress through a reward track. They can access it by tapping on the Sonic in the Plaza; doing so will display the current progress and remaining rewards.

All the milestones and rings required are as follows:

Cost Reward Free 3000 Coins 250 Rings x2 Chest Doubler 250 Rings 350 Hero Points 250 Rings Epic Chest Free 3000 Coins 500 Rings 150 Hero Points 250 Rings Chest Tripler Free 3000 Coins Free Rare Chest 250 Rings 200 Hero Points 250 Rings 100 Star Tokens Free 3000 Coins 750 Rings Epic Chest 750 Rings 500 Hero 750 Rings Sonic Free 200 Sonic Tokens 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Tokens and 1 Chest Free Chest Tripler 1000 Rings 100 Sonic Points and 1 Epic Chest Free 100 Star Tokens Free 300 Hero Points 750 Rings 80 Hero Points 1000 Rings 120 Hero Points Free Epic Chest 600 Rings 60 Sonic Points and Chest Doubler Free 3000 Coins 600 Rings 60 Sonic Points 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points Free 100 Star Tokens 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Tokens 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Tokens Free 150 Hero Points Free Chest Doubler and 500 Style Tickets 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points 750 Rings 100 Sonic Points 750 Rings 80 Sonic Points Free 200 Hero Points 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points and Epic Chest Free 3000 Coins 500 Rings 50 Sonic Points 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points 250 Rings 30 Sonic Points Free 150 Hero Points 750 Rings 80 Sonic Points 250 Rings 30 Sonic Points 500 Rings 50 Sonic Points Free 3000 Coins and Rare Chest 250 Rings 30 Sonic Points 250 Rings 30 Sonic Points 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points Free 100 Star Tokens and Chest Doubler 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points 750 Rings 80 Sonic Points Free Epic Chest 250 Rings 30 Sonic Points 750 Rings 80 Sonic Points 250 Rings Chest Doubler and Rare Chest 750 Rings 80 Sonic Points 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points Free 3000 Coins 1500 Rings 180 Sonic Points and Chest Doubler 750 Rings 80 Sonic Points 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points Free Chest Tripler 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points 1250 Rings 140 Sonic Points 600 Rings Rare Chest Style 500 Tickets 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points 1500 Rings 180 Sonic Points Free 3000 Coins 1500 Rings 180 Sonic Points 1500 Rings 180 Sonic Points Free Epic Chest 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points Free 100 Star Tokens 750 Rings 80 Sonic Points 1500 Rings 180 Sonic Points 500 Rings Chest Doubler and Epic Chest 750 Rings 80 Sonic Points 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points Free Rare Chest 1500 Rings 180 Sonic Points 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points Free Epic Chest 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points 500 Rings 50 Sonic Points Free 3000 Coins Free Rare Chest 1500 Rings 180 Sonic Points 1250 Rings 140 Sonic Points and 500 Style tickets Free 100 Star Tokens 2500 Rings 240 Sonic Points 1500 Rings 180 Sonic Points and 1 Rare Chest Free Chest Doubler 1500 Rings 180 Sonic Points 1000 Rings 120 Sonic Points and 1 Rare Chest Free Epic Chest 2000 Rings 200 Sonic Tokens

Ad

Therefore, players must collect 3,250 Rings to unlock Sonic in Squad Busters. They can collect further Rings to get Sonic Points, which can be used to level up this new Hero. Additionally, a total of 66,250 rings are required to collect all rewards.

Apart from limited-time resources, the event also rewards chests, multipliers, Star Tokens, and other items.

How to collect Rings in the Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event

To collect these Rings, you can do the following:

Ad

Pick them up during battles in Green Hill Zone.

Collect daily rewards, as they will also grant some rings for the duration of the event.

Claim the free bunch of rings released every day through the in-game shop.

Purchase them from the in-game shop for coins or real money.

Check out our other articles on Squad Busters:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More