Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event: Duration, rewards, and more

Supercell recently released the Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event, and it is packed with in-game rewards. For starters, it grants crucial in-game currencies like Star Tokens, Style Tickets, and coins. It also rewards some chests and multipliers. On top of that, players can unlock Squad Buster's latest Hero, Sonic, through this event.
This article further highlights the Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event.
Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event: Everything you need to know
Details
Similar to previous collaborative events, the Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event tasks players to earn a temporary currency that can later be exchanged in the Plaza. To advance in the Sonic event, players must collect Rings.
Duration
The event arrived on June 17 and will be available till July 7, 2025. Players have 21 days to complete the event. Currently, Sonic in Squad Busters can only be unlocked through this event. Later on, players can unlock him through the shop and chests.
Rewards
In the Sonic the Hedgehog event, players collect Rings to progress through a reward track. They can access it by tapping on the Sonic in the Plaza; doing so will display the current progress and remaining rewards.
All the milestones and rings required are as follows:
Therefore, players must collect 3,250 Rings to unlock Sonic in Squad Busters. They can collect further Rings to get Sonic Points, which can be used to level up this new Hero. Additionally, a total of 66,250 rings are required to collect all rewards.
Apart from limited-time resources, the event also rewards chests, multipliers, Star Tokens, and other items.
How to collect Rings in the Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event
To collect these Rings, you can do the following:
- Pick them up during battles in Green Hill Zone.
- Collect daily rewards, as they will also grant some rings for the duration of the event.
- Claim the free bunch of rings released every day through the in-game shop.
- Purchase them from the in-game shop for coins or real money.
