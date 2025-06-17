  • home icon
Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event: Duration, rewards, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jun 17, 2025 19:24 IST
Squad Busters in collaborating with Sonic the Hedgehog (Image via Supercell)
Squad Busters in collaborating with Sonic the Hedgehog (Image via Supercell)

Supercell recently released the Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event, and it is packed with in-game rewards. For starters, it grants crucial in-game currencies like Star Tokens, Style Tickets, and coins. It also rewards some chests and multipliers. On top of that, players can unlock Squad Buster's latest Hero, Sonic, through this event.

This article further highlights the Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event.

Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event: Everything you need to know

Details

Similar to previous collaborative events, the Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event tasks players to earn a temporary currency that can later be exchanged in the Plaza. To advance in the Sonic event, players must collect Rings.

Duration

The event arrived on June 17 and will be available till July 7, 2025. Players have 21 days to complete the event. Currently, Sonic in Squad Busters can only be unlocked through this event. Later on, players can unlock him through the shop and chests.

Rewards

In the Sonic the Hedgehog event, players collect Rings to progress through a reward track. They can access it by tapping on the Sonic in the Plaza; doing so will display the current progress and remaining rewards.

All the milestones and rings required are as follows:

CostReward
Free3000 Coins
250 Rings
x2 Chest Doubler
250 Rings350 Hero Points
250 RingsEpic Chest
Free3000 Coins
500 Rings150 Hero Points
250 RingsChest Tripler
Free3000 Coins
FreeRare Chest
250 Rings200 Hero Points
250 Rings100 Star Tokens
Free3000 Coins
750 RingsEpic Chest
750 Rings500 Hero
750 RingsSonic
Free
200 Sonic Tokens
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Tokens and 1 Chest
FreeChest Tripler
1000 Rings
100 Sonic Points and 1 Epic Chest
Free100 Star Tokens
Free300 Hero Points
750 Rings80 Hero Points
1000 Rings120 Hero Points
FreeEpic Chest
600 Rings
60 Sonic Points and Chest Doubler
Free3000 Coins
600 Rings
60 Sonic Points
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points
Free100 Star Tokens
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Tokens
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Tokens
Free150 Hero Points
Free
Chest Doubler and 500 Style Tickets
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points
750 Rings
100 Sonic Points
750 Rings80 Sonic Points
Free200 Hero Points
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points and Epic Chest
Free3000 Coins
500 Rings50 Sonic Points
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points
250 Rings30 Sonic Points
Free150 Hero Points
750 Rings80 Sonic Points
250 Rings30 Sonic Points
500 Rings50 Sonic Points
Free
3000 Coins and Rare Chest
250 Rings30 Sonic Points
250 Rings30 Sonic Points
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points
Free
100 Star Tokens and Chest Doubler
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points
750 Rings80 Sonic Points
FreeEpic Chest
250 Rings30 Sonic Points
750 Rings80 Sonic Points
250 Rings
Chest Doubler and Rare Chest
750 Rings80 Sonic Points
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points
Free3000 Coins
1500 Rings
180 Sonic Points and Chest Doubler
750 Rings80 Sonic Points
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points
FreeChest Tripler
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points
1250 Rings
140 Sonic Points
600 Rings
Rare Chest Style 500 Tickets
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points
1500 Rings
180 Sonic Points
Free3000 Coins
1500 Rings
180 Sonic Points
1500 Rings
180 Sonic Points
FreeEpic Chest
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points
Free100 Star Tokens
750 Rings80 Sonic Points
1500 Rings
180 Sonic Points
500 Rings
Chest Doubler and Epic Chest
750 Rings80 Sonic Points
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points
FreeRare Chest
1500 Rings
180 Sonic Points
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points
FreeEpic Chest
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points
500 Rings50 Sonic Points
Free3000 Coins
FreeRare Chest
1500 Rings
180 Sonic Points
1250 Rings
140 Sonic Points and 500 Style tickets
Free100 Star Tokens
2500 Rings
240 Sonic Points
1500 Rings
180 Sonic Points and 1 Rare Chest
FreeChest Doubler
1500 Rings
180 Sonic Points
1000 Rings
120 Sonic Points and 1 Rare Chest
FreeEpic Chest
2000 Rings
200 Sonic Tokens
Therefore, players must collect 3,250 Rings to unlock Sonic in Squad Busters. They can collect further Rings to get Sonic Points, which can be used to level up this new Hero. Additionally, a total of 66,250 rings are required to collect all rewards.

Apart from limited-time resources, the event also rewards chests, multipliers, Star Tokens, and other items.

How to collect Rings in the Squad Busters Sonic the Hedgehog event

To collect these Rings, you can do the following:

  • Pick them up during battles in Green Hill Zone.
  • Collect daily rewards, as they will also grant some rings for the duration of the event.
  • Claim the free bunch of rings released every day through the in-game shop.
  • Purchase them from the in-game shop for coins or real money.

