Bluepoch will perform a few optimizations in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update, launching on March 27, 2025. The developers will introduce a new update, Fugue of Reflections, to the A Series of Dusks game mode. They will also adjust the incantations casting limit, optimize the Resistance effects displayed in the incantations, and introduce a Resonance Plan Sharing feature.

Here's the detailed information on all the upcoming Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update optimizations.

Details about optimizations in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update

Timekeepers can see below for a detailed explanation of the upcoming optimizations in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update:

1) A Series of Dusks update

The A Series of Dusks game mode will receive a new expansion, Fugue of Reflection. It features a new artefact type, Acoustica, and a new ending. Acoustica works differently from the existing artefacts. Each Reverse 1999 character will have their exclusive Aucostica artefact and can’t use a different one.

Timekeepers can obtain Acoustica artefacts by triggering specific encounters. It won’t have full effects activated upon acquisition. One must meet a specified condition to enhance them and unlock improved effects. When one has a certain number of fully enhanced Acoustica artefacts, one can activate Harmonia to enhance their team.

Timekeepers can install the new expansion for the latest features. However, they don’t have to install it to get to the new ending but explore several triggering methods.

2) Incantation Upper Limit adjustments

Timekeepers will be able to use only 20 incantations per turn after the 2.4 update (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch will adjust the number of incantations Timekeepers can draw in one turn. After the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update, they will be able to draw 20 incantations. However, this adjustment won’t affect the A Series of Dusks base game and the Rhapsody of the Moon expansion.

On the other hand, the Fugue of Expansion introduces a mechanic based on the incantation draw limit. Some Aucostica artefacts have an ability that allows characters to use their incantations even if they exceed the limit.

3) Resonance Plan Sharing feature

The Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update will introduce a new feature, allowing players to share their Resonance Plans with their friends. They will be able to copy the Spectrum code to their clipboard to share it. One can directly paste their friend’s Spectrum code and apply it to their characters with the Load Settings feature.

4) Resistance Display Optimization

Timekeepers will be able to view the degree of enemy resistance (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch will optimize the display of the enemy resistance to status effects during battles in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update. Timekeepers can view the degree of the enemy's resistance in their arcanist’s card. They will see a red rhombus at the bottom left side of the card if the enemy is 100% resistant. If the enemy is resistant only to a certain degree, Timekeepers will see a yellow rhombus at the same spot.

