5 greatest German F1 drivers of all time

Sarthak Sharma FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 102 // 18 Jul 2018, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Michael Schumacher is the greatest German driver of all time

The German Grand Prix comes our way this weekend and it couldn't be set up more perfectly. Sebastian Vettel leads the F1 World Championship after a stunning victory at Silverstone, and Lewis Hamilton is in a close second position, after clawing his way back from the dead at his home Grand Prix in spectacular fashion.

That leads us to the Hockenheimring -- a venue steeped in racing history and widely considered one of the best tracks for pure racing purposes. The track made its F1 debut back in 1970, and has since been refreshed and refurbished several times to make it the outstanding modern racing spectacle it is today. Initially prepared as an alternative to the treacherous Nurburgring, the Hockenheimring has established itself as the leader in the German Grand Prix and makes its return to Formula One after a one-year hiatus.

With the historic German Grand Prix returning to the F1 calendar this weekend, we wanted to take a look back at Germans who not only made it big in their racing careers, but in turn kept the German flag flying high. So here are the top five German drivers to grace the world of Formula One (with a bonus entry).

#6 Stefan Bellof

Stefan Bellof

We start the list with a bonus entry and a name not many racing fans will be familiar with. But the truth is, if he'd lived longer than he actually did, he'd probably a racing legend. Widely considered as one of the best endurance racers around, Stefan Bellof made his name in the World Endurance Championship.

It would seem fitting that Bellof set the fastest ever time on the Nordschleife at the Nurburgring in 1983, a record that stood for 35 years before being beaten. He won the 1984 World Endurance Championship and battled in F1 for two years before tragically losing his life at Spa in Belgium in 1985. At just 27 years of age, the sport lost an upcoming star whose death is mourned till date.

1 / 6 NEXT