Alfa Romeo stick with Giovinazzi for 2020 Formula One season

Antonio Giovinazzi will stay on as Kimi Raikkonen's team-mate for the 2020 Formula One campaign, Alfa Romeo have confirmed.

Giovinazzi sits 18th in the drivers' standings in 2019, amassing just four points in his first full season.

However, Alfa Romeo have elected to stick with the 25-year-old, who made his debut for the team as Sauber in 2017.

The Italian, though, concedes there will be less room for error in his second campaign.

"I am very happy to be staying with the team for 2020. I am grateful for the incredible level of support I received in my first full season in F1," Giovinazzi said.

"Everyone in the team has stuck by my side since I joined and I am really looking forward to continuing our journey together. We learned a lot this year and I am confident we can make a big step forward next season.

"I won't be a rookie anymore so there won't be any excuses for me. I want to be competitive right from the start of the championship and repay the confidence the team has shown in me."

