Austin Dillon will drive in Coca-Cola 600 after suffering burns during Xfinity Series race

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    27 May 2019, 01:18 IST
austin-dillon-052619-usnews-getty-ftr
Austin Dillon

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon may be in some pain when he races in the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. 

Dillon will be nursing burns he sustained during Saturday’s Alsco 300 Xfinity Series race. Dillon got caught up with the No. 23 of Josh Billicki, who ran into the wall, causing damage to his No. 10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.

The impact destroyed the crush panel on Dillon's car and that allowed heat and carbon monoxide fumes to fill his car. Dillon’s cooling suit also failed and was blowing hot air with the temperature in the mid-90s.

“When he hit the wall behind the 23 it knocked the crush panels out and all the heat was coming in,” his grandfather and team owner Richard Childress said (per autoweek.com). “It burnt him all down the right side of his shoulder off the seat.”

The burns, though, aren't going to stop Dillon from racing Sunday as Childress said Dillon will "be good."

He added: “They’ll tape him up and he’ll be fine, I’m sure."

Dillon will start Sunday's race fourth behind William Byron, Aric Almirola and Kyle Busch. The Coca-Cola is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET. 

